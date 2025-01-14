The Virga Island is one of the more compelling areas in Metaphor: ReFantazio, having a beautiful, scenic vista and compelling story beats that will flip everything you thought you knew about what was going on. That’s on top of a lengthy maze of a dungeon and unique area design that loops around in a giant whirlpool outside the island.

Another aspect is the number of side quests you can pick up, and one of them comes from one of our favorite companion characters, Eupha . After completing the Dragon Temple and recruiting Eupha onto your team, her story will become available to start.

Deadline: No Deadline

Picking Up the Quest

Close

From Virga Island, just outside the inn, you’ll find Eupha waiting for you to talk to her. She, like many of the inhabitants of the island, has a quest for you to pick up, but this one in particular is very important. Not only does it unlock a challenging dungeon where you can find one of Neuras’ treasures to progress his story, but to unlock more of her archetypes.

Her summoning skills are very powerful, so unlocking Devil Summoner and Royal Summoner down the line all relies on you completing this side quest.

Land of Ceremony