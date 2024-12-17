Once a comrade, Grius has been reduced to an undead puppet for the forces of evil in Metaphor: ReFantazio. The long-standing rebellious knight had his life cut too short early on in the story, but that didn’t stop necromancers from bringing him back to unleash evil upon the world and his comrades. This was Hulkenberg’s turning point, allowing her to not only join the team, but unlock her hidden potential. While Grius’ death will never be forgotten, his legacy will live on through the actions of your group.

Party Composition

Protagonist Protagonist Seeker Seeker

Strohl Strohl Warrior Warrior

Hulkenberg Hulkenberg Knight Knight

Undead Grius Moveset

Mocking Phantasm : Summons a knight to attack a single target.

: Summons a knight to attack a single target. Phantom Dance: Deals Slashing damage to the entire party.

Boss Fight

Close

Slash Pierce Strike Fire Ice Lightning Wind Light Darkness - - - - - - - Weak -

Because of how early on in the story this takes place, there really aren't a lot of options when it comes to different archetypes to choose from. All the characters will be on their default archetypes, meaning you’ll have little room for error here because there isn’t a dedicated healer like there would be in other more advanced fights.

Despite being an early boss fight, Grius isn’t a boss to take lightly. His slashing attacks, especially Phantom Dance, can leave you on the floor if not too careful.

Knight’s Proclamation is a skill from Hulkenberg that you will want to spam throughout the entirety of the fight. As you can see, Grius doesn’t actually have a lot of attacks to choose from, with a standard slashing attack being the only other skill in his arsenal. Because of this, you will want to use Knight’s Proclamation whenever Hulkenberg is up, because this will bait Grius into using Mocking Phantasm on her.

Because Hulkenberg is resistant to Slashing attacks in her Knight archetype, this will immediately eliminate Grius’ second action, leaving him open to the rest of your party’s attacks. He isn’t weak to anything except light, but at the current level, you’re unlikely to have Hama or any other light skills. So all that needs to be done is use Knight’s Proclamation off cooldown and hit him with your hardest hitting attacks until he hits the floor.

Rewards

250 EXP

150 A-EXP

1,800 MAG

2,000 Reeve

Grius's Memento Grius's Memento

