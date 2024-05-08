Key Takeaways Metaphor: ReFantazio introduces a new battle mechanic with real-time action and turn-based combat options.

Players can customize their party with Archetypes, unlockable through relationships, and explore dungeons for treasures.

The game offers a unique traveling experience in the Gauntlet Runner, interactions with townsfolk, and diverse cities to explore.

The United Kingdom of Euchronia has a lot in store. Today, SEGA and ATLUS West revealed a bunch of information regarding the battle system and new gameplay mechanics to expect in Metaphor: ReFantazio come October 11.

The title, the debut game of Studio Zero and comprised of Persona bigwigs like Shoji Meguro, Katsura Hashino and Shigenori Soejima, is a fantasy drama RPG set in the United Kingdom of Euchronia. A special showcase surrounding Metaphor: ReFantazio came out late April detailing some of what to expect. Now we have new details on the world, combat and gameplay, courtesy of SEGA and ATLUS West.

The story of Metaphor: ReFantazio follows a nameless Protagonist in the United Kingdom of Euchronia, where the sudden assassination of their king causes major turmoil. You, alongside your fairy companion Gallica, are tasked with lifting the curse from the thought-dead prince while competing in the “Royal Tournament.” They’ll need to gain the trust of the populous and ensure the safety and wellness of their livelihoods over a six-month deadline, which happens in-game.

A New 'Persona'lity

Close

Metaphor: ReFantazio brings a new hybrid form of battle gameplay, letting the player switch between real-time action, “Fast”, and turn-based combat, “Squad.” As the game involves dungeon exploring, “Fast” gives players a way to efficiently tackle low-level enemies in different ways, depending on the equipped Archetype, without going into full combat via simple commands. For tough enemies, “Squad” brings about the standard Shin Megami Tensei and Persona turn-based combat, alongside three of your companions.

You can also start with “Fast” and stun the enemy and enter a command battle with “Squad.” Deciding how to approach enemies will be provided via the Protagonist’s fairy companion, Gallica, with its Fae Sight. It’ll show how tough or weak an enemy is and the best way to tackle them. Over the course of the story, you’ll have seven characters to help you in battle, giving players variety as to how they want to approach fights. The customization of the party extends further into the battlefield, as position and turn can determine your outcome.

As mentioned before, Archetypes, a new gameplay mechanic, fill in as Persona’s Personas and provide a unique experience in-battle. One can unlock them by forming relationships with characters around the Kingdom. Each Archetype has their own strengths, weaknesses and skills. For example, the Mage can target weaknesses with offensive magic while the Thief can steal resources from enemies. It's up to the player to decide which Archetypes to awaken for themselves and their party and how to configure their members to create a stronger party.​

Exploring the United Kingdom of Euchronia

Close

Outside of battle, players will travel the vast world in style in their Gauntlet Runner, a gigantic armored vehicle. While inside, players can do whatever they desire across the runner, whether it’s cooking in the kitchen, napping in your room, talking to companions, reading or sightseeing via the deck.

On your travels, you’ll come across many places, including bustling, developed cities like the Royal Capital, pastoral towns like Martira, and waterfront cities. Each comes with its own history, quests, and specialties. Various encounters and incidents await the player, though it’s up to them to decide how to use the facilities and to interact with townsfolk. Speaking of, players will meet followers, who’ll help the development of the party and deepen the narrative.

Dungeons play a huge role in Metaphor: ReFantazio. They’re filled with challenging enemies and numerous obstacles but lead to valuable treasures and armaments worth your while. Two types of dungeons exist: "main dungeons," which are a part of the main storyline, and “side dungeons” which are unlocked from challenges and side quests.

As you can see, Metaphor: ReFantazio has a lot to offer to players willing to jump into the United Kingdom of Euchronia. The game will be challenging in terms of combat and game design, but will lead to a gripping and memorable experience.

Metaphor: ReFantazio will be released on October 11, 2024 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC.