The world of Metaphor: ReFantazio is getting a whole lot bigger. Today, ATLUS and Studio Zero unveiled a new trailer for the new RPG title showing off the game’s world and themes. Furthermore, the fifth showcase for the game is set to livestream at the end of the month.

The new trailer, under the name “Travel Beyond Fantasy”, was shown during Day 3 of Xbox @ Gamescom 2024's livestream, where an interview with newly-announced Strohl and Hulkenberg actors Stewart Clarke and Kristin Atherton, respectively, was live-streamed. A special message from director Katsura Hashino introduced the trailer, which shows off the places the protagonist and party will travel to during the Royal Tournament.

Finally, on August 29 at 5 a.m. PT/ 8 a.m. ET/ 2 p.m. CET, ATLUS, on their Official ATLUS West YouTube channel, will livestream a new showcase, focused on the world of Metaphor: ReFantazio. Going by the title “Metaphor: ReFantazio ‘ATLUS Exclusive’ Showcase - World Tour”, it’ll be the fifth livestream for the title. Previous showcases, like the one aired on April 22 and on June 7, revolved around combat and story, as well as the new Archetype system and characters. As said before, the showcase will focus on the world of Metaphor: ReFanazio, showing off the places that the protagonist will travel on their campaign to win the Royal Tournament. The link to the showcase on YouTube will be available here.

On The Campaign Trail

Metaphor: ReFantazio is a new IP and RPG from Studio Zero, formed by former Persona series director Katsura Hashino alongside frequent collaborators from Persona and Shin Megami Tensei. The game’s story follows an unnamed Protagonist in the United Kingdom of Euchronia, where the sudden assassination of their king causes major turmoil. You, alongside your fairy companion Gallica, are tasked with lifting the curse from the thought-dead prince while competing in the Royal Tournament against some unique and powerful competitors. Many will join your cause and aid you on your adventure, like disgraced knight Hulkenberg and the young soldier Strohl. They’ll need to gain the trust of the populous and ensure the safety and wellness of their livelihoods alongside your ever-growing crew over an in-game six-month deadline.

All showcases that already aired for Metaphor: ReFantazio, as well as the latest trailers and videos, can be found via the official Metaphor: ReFantazio playlist by Official ATLUS West on YouTube.

In previous showcases, we have seen some of the locales we’ll travel to in the main game. The United Kingdom of Euchronia is vast and diverse, so players will have plenty of areas to explore on their campaign trail. The new trailer gives us a glimpse into different places like sprawling deserts, lively towns, and beautiful landscapes. The game is shaping up to be one of ATLUS’ biggest in terms of scope, so there’s a lot to digest before the game’s launch. Fortunately, the livestreams have provided fans with a good taste of what to expect, which makes the next showcase all the more worthy of your time.

Metaphor: ReFantazio joins the rankings on October 11, 2024 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC. For those in attendance at Gamescom, you can play a demo of the game at the Xbox booth on the show floor all week. Meanwhile, the interview with Stewart Clarke and Kristen Atherton from Xbox @ Gamescom is available on YouTube here.