Secrets are plentiful in Metaphor: Refantazio, as it’s never as clean cut as it appears. There are twists and turns throughout the story, but there are various secrets spread through small little side quests, some that aren’t even tracked on the map.

One such mystery you may have run into around the halfway point in the game is the Wary Shopkeep. This young eugief will sell you some simple herbs when you arrive at the Port of Brilehaven, but as Gallica suggests, there seems to be more to this salesman.

Requirement: Alonzo Follower Unlocked

Gathering Information

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to access the Wary Shopkeep’s shop right away as the story needs to progress a bit before he warms up to you. It’s not how many herbs you buy from him, but instead it’s tied to Virga Island, the area after the Port of Brilehaven.

When you arrive at Virga Island, you’ll be met with a little bit of hostility from the tribe of the land. After gaining their trust and being allowed to roam freely around, you’ll eventually be able to access their pub. Like every city, they have an informant that will sell you information for you to better gain knowledge about certain situations. In most cases, it’s just the weaknesses and strengths of monsters in a specific dungeon, but in some unique cases, it’s information such as this.

By purchasing the “Secret of the Eugief’s Stall” from the Talkative Mustari for 1,000 reeve, this will give you new information regarding the shopkeeper and what he actually sells. As it turns out, it’s not just medical herbs.

Opening the Shop

After purchasing the information from the Talkative Mustari, teleport to the Port of Brilehaven and head to the Seabreeze Street and interact with the shopkeep once more. He will play coy at the beginning, but provided you’ve started up the Alonzo Follower quests, he’ll quickly change his tune.

It would seem Alonzo is an old friend of the Wary Shopkeep, and just by bringing up his name you will unlock his illicit wares. His shop consists of White Masks, which are items that can be used on the Masked Dancer archetype lineage to modify their abilities to another archetype.

Every day, his shop will be refreshed with new White Masked to be purchased, but you’re only ever able to buy one of every day. With that said, though, these are pricey items, costing the Protagonist 25,000 reeve for one.

