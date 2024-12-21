Quick Links
One of the very few (humanoid) necromancers of the Metaphor: ReFantazio universe, Zorba is one of the first major antagonists you’ll fight. He is the main boss of the Regalith Grand Cathedral, but he’s no push over. He has a couple tricks up his sleeve, and being a necromancer, it only makes sense that it deals with the undead.
Party Composition
- Protagonist : Seeker
- Strohl : Warrior
- Hulkenberg : Knight
Zorba Moveset
- Corpse Puppetry: Will summon a Corpsethrall to fight alongside Zorba.
- Corpse Attack: The Corpsethrall will do normal striking attacks on allies.
- Madness Curse: Zorba will enrage one of his Corpsethralls, which will double the damage done.
- Bondage Curse: A non-damage attack that will inflict the opponent with paralysis.
Boss Fight
|
Slash
|
Pierce
|
Strike
|
Fire
|
Ice
|
Lightning
|
Wind
|
Light
|
Darkness
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Resist
|
Resist
|
Resist
|
Resist
|
-
|
-
Because this is the first dungeon of Metaphor, the options for Archetypes are fairly limited. You’ll have your basic ones originally signed to each character, which will work for this fight, but if you so choose, having a Healer is very much advised. It isn’t advised to bring a Mage, though, only because Zorba is resistant to magic damage outside of light attacks such as Hama , and darkness skills. Suffice to say, though, Melee will be your best friend, making the original Archetype options be advised, with being on the safe side and changing the Protagonist to Healer.
The Corpsethrall are actually useful because they will use up one of Zorba’s actions per turn. Unfortunately, the further you get into the fight, the more moves Zorba and his party will get, maxing out at 4 actions, with him being able to start the turn and end it. Thankfully, this isn’t that much of a threat, because Zorba himself isn’t particularly dangerous.
Zorba’s greatest weakness is his strength. He is relatively weak in his offense, having his minions do all the work for him. Enraging his Corpsethralls can be the most dangerous as they can hit pretty hard, but that’s why you should use Hulkenberg ’s Knight’s Proclamation as much as possible.
Outside this, though, your goal is to burn down Zorba as fast as possible. You can go for the Corpsethrall, but it’s better to have Strohl to focus Zorba with his multi-hit slashing abilities, the Protagonist heal and buff the party members, and Hulkenberg be the shield. With this, the fight shouldn’t last five turns.
Rewards
- 550 EXP
- 413 A-EXP
- 3,000 MAG
- 2,500 Reeve
- Energy Incense x1
