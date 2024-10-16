In Metaphor: ReFantazio, there are several weapon types available depending on the Archetype lineage of a character. Aside from standard damage and hit applications, weapons can also have multiple effects that include passive and active abilities. Below are the different weapon types available in-game:

Weapon Purification

Weapons Menu - Metaphor ReFantazio

Often, weapons can be purified in an effort to increase their stats and ultimately change the weapon into a significantly better one. Weapons can be purified at a church, and St. Fermis Church will prove to be a central locale for this. In order to even begin purification, however, you must increase your Wisdom stats to "Informed." You will also have to obtain Blessed Water.

  • Increasing Wisdom to rank 2 (Informed) can be accomplished through completing quests that boost this virtue.
  • Blessed Water can often be obtained throughout your travels.Keep an eye out for it and collect what you can so you're prepared for purification rituals when the time is right.

All Abacus Weapons

An Abacus is a weapon type that is used by characters who fall under the Merchant archetype umbrella. Below is a comprehensive list of all Abacuses available in-game. Hover over a specific item for more details.

Weapon

Affinity

ATK

Hit

Effect 1

Effect 2

Bourgeois Abacus

Strike

212

96

Celestial Abacus

Strike

285

96

Magic +3, Small HP recovery every turn in battle.

Magic +3, Small HP recovery every turn in battle.

Comet Abacus

Strike

357

96

Ebony Abacus

Strike

140

96

Iron Abacus

Strike

114

96

Magla Abacus

Strike

334

96

Obsidian Abacus

Strike

265

96

Silver Abacus

Strike

133

96

Apprentice's Abacus

Strike

165

96

Can be purified at a church.

Can be purified at a church.

Coral Abacus

Strike

233

96

Restores HP upon defeating an enemy during a Squad Battle.

Restores HP upon defeating an enemy during a Squad Battle.

Discerning Abacus

Strike

227

96

All stats +2, Increase damage against mimic-type monsters.

All stats +2, Increase damage against mimic-type monsters.

Investor's Abacus

Strike

203

96

Doubles the cost and strength of attacks that expend money, Luck +3, Increases the cost and strength of money skills.

Doubles the cost and strength of attacks that expend money, Luck +3, Increases the cost and strength of money skills.

Medici Abacus

Strike

390

96

Increases the cost and strength of money skills.

Increases the cost and strength of money skills.

Thrifty Abacus

Strike

203

96

Luck +3, Decreases the cost of money skills, Increases strength of all magic.

Luck +3, Decreases the cost of money skills, Increases strength of all magic.

All-In Abacus

Strike

260

50

Normal attacks that land will always deal critical hits, Attacks that land always deal critical hits.

Normal attacks that land will always deal critical hits, Attacks that land always deal critical hits.

Melodious Abacus

Strike

350

96

All stats +3, Small MP recovery every turn in battle.

All stats +3, Small MP recovery every turn in battle.

Proletariat Abacus

Strike

355

96

Fortune Abacus

Strike

500

99

Luck +5, Eliminates the cost of money skills. Reduces the Turn Icon cost of Synthesis.

Luck +5, Eliminates the cost of money skills. Reduces the Turn Icon cost of Synthesis.

Fortune God's Abacus

Strike

410

96

Triples the cost and strength of attacks that expend money, Greatly increases the cost and strength of money skills. Significantly increases Fire attack strength.

Triples the cost and strength of attacks that expend money, Greatly increases the cost and strength of money skills. Significantly increases Fire attack strength.

Golden Wing Abacus

Strike

405

96

Agility +5, Luck +5, Decreases the cost of money skills.

Agility +5, Luck +5, Decreases the cost of money skills.

Hero King's Abacus

Strike

420

99

Luck +5, Significantly decreases the cost of money skills. Reduces the cost of Attacks that uses HP.

Luck +5, Significantly decreases the cost of money skills. Reduces the cost of Attacks that uses HP.