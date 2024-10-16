In Metaphor: ReFantazio, there are several weapon types available depending on the Archetype lineage of a character. Aside from standard damage and hit applications, weapons can also have multiple effects that include passive and active abilities. Below are the different weapon types available in-game:
Weapon Purification
Often, weapons can be purified in an effort to increase their stats and ultimately change the weapon into a significantly better one. Weapons can be purified at a church, and St. Fermis Church will prove to be a central locale for this. In order to even begin purification, however, you must increase your Wisdom stats to "Informed." You will also have to obtain Blessed Water.
- Increasing Wisdom to rank 2 (Informed) can be accomplished through completing quests that boost this virtue.
- Blessed Water can often be obtained throughout your travels.Keep an eye out for it and collect what you can so you're prepared for purification rituals when the time is right.
All Abacus Weapons
An Abacus is a weapon type that is used by characters who fall under the Merchant archetype umbrella. Below is a comprehensive list of all Abacuses available in-game. Hover over a specific item for more details.
|
Weapon
|
Affinity
|
ATK
|
Hit
|
Effect 1
|
Effect 2
|
Bourgeois Abacus
|
Strike
|
212
|
96
|
Celestial Abacus
|
Strike
|
285
|
96
|
Magic +3, Small HP recovery every turn in battle.
|
Magic +3, Small HP recovery every turn in battle.
|
Comet Abacus
|
Strike
|
357
|
96
|
Ebony Abacus
|
Strike
|
140
|
96
|
Iron Abacus
|
Strike
|
114
|
96
|
Magla Abacus
|
Strike
|
334
|
96
|
Obsidian Abacus
|
Strike
|
265
|
96
|
Silver Abacus
|
Strike
|
133
|
96
|
Apprentice's Abacus
|
Strike
|
165
|
96
|
Can be purified at a church.
|
Can be purified at a church.
|
Coral Abacus
|
Strike
|
233
|
96
|
Restores HP upon defeating an enemy during a Squad Battle.
|
Restores HP upon defeating an enemy during a Squad Battle.
|
Discerning Abacus
|
Strike
|
227
|
96
|
All stats +2, Increase damage against mimic-type monsters.
|
All stats +2, Increase damage against mimic-type monsters.
|
Investor's Abacus
|
Strike
|
203
|
96
|
Doubles the cost and strength of attacks that expend money, Luck +3, Increases the cost and strength of money skills.
|
Doubles the cost and strength of attacks that expend money, Luck +3, Increases the cost and strength of money skills.
|
Medici Abacus
|
Strike
|
390
|
96
|
Increases the cost and strength of money skills.
|
Increases the cost and strength of money skills.
|
Thrifty Abacus
|
Strike
|
203
|
96
|
Luck +3, Decreases the cost of money skills, Increases strength of all magic.
|
Luck +3, Decreases the cost of money skills, Increases strength of all magic.
|
All-In Abacus
|
Strike
|
260
|
50
|
Normal attacks that land will always deal critical hits, Attacks that land always deal critical hits.
|
Normal attacks that land will always deal critical hits, Attacks that land always deal critical hits.
|
Melodious Abacus
|
Strike
|
350
|
96
|
All stats +3, Small MP recovery every turn in battle.
|
All stats +3, Small MP recovery every turn in battle.
|
Proletariat Abacus
|
Strike
|
355
|
96
|
Fortune Abacus
|
Strike
|
500
|
99
|
Luck +5, Eliminates the cost of money skills. Reduces the Turn Icon cost of Synthesis.
|
Luck +5, Eliminates the cost of money skills. Reduces the Turn Icon cost of Synthesis.
|
Fortune God's Abacus
|
Strike
|
410
|
96
|
Triples the cost and strength of attacks that expend money, Greatly increases the cost and strength of money skills. Significantly increases Fire attack strength.
|
Triples the cost and strength of attacks that expend money, Greatly increases the cost and strength of money skills. Significantly increases Fire attack strength.
|
Golden Wing Abacus
|
Strike
|
405
|
96
|
Agility +5, Luck +5, Decreases the cost of money skills.
|
Agility +5, Luck +5, Decreases the cost of money skills.
|
Hero King's Abacus
|
Strike
|
420
|
99
|
Luck +5, Significantly decreases the cost of money skills. Reduces the cost of Attacks that uses HP.
|
Luck +5, Significantly decreases the cost of money skills. Reduces the cost of Attacks that uses HP.