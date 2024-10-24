In Metaphor: ReFantazio, all archetypes come packing an assortment of skills or, at the least, a potential to unlock skills. These skills come in all varieties. In fact, there are 14 different skill types. They are as follows:
Skills can provide either passive or active abilities in combat. The skills available to an archetype are often specialized to accompany the role of that specific archetype. Depending on the skills being used, you can offer support to other party members through healing and stat boosts, or you can deal direct damage using special abilities granted by a skill.
With the base archetypes available in the game, you can unlock advanced archetypes that will unable you to unlock more skills. To do this, you will have to increase your Bond Rank through natural progression.
All Almighty Skills
Almighty skills are one type of skill available in-game that deals "almighty" damage to enemies through various means. Below is a listing of all almighty skills available in Metaphor: ReFantazio. This database is continually being updated. So, be sure to check back regularly.
|
Skill
|
Description
|
Use Cost
|
Inherit Cost
|
Normal (Archetype)
|
Synthesis (Archetype)
|
Igniter (Archetype)
|
Gold Attack
|
Deals weak physical Almighty damage to one enemy. High Critical Rate.
|
500 reeve
|
Merchant
|
-
|
-
|
Gold Rush
|
Deals heavy physical Almighty damage with a high Critical Rate to one enemy.
|
2,500 reeve
|
Tycoon
|
-
|
-
|
Debt Collection
|
Steals MAG from one enemy.
|
Merchant
|
-
|
-
|
Fortune Slots
|
Low Hit rate, but all hits deal critical physical Almighty damage.
|
777 reeve
|
-
|
Merchant Tycoon
|
-
|
Golden Soldier
|
Deals extreme physical Almighty damage to all enemies.
|
3,333 reeve
|
-
|
Tycoon
|
-
|
Dance of Purgelight
|
Inflicts one enemy with a one-time weakness to Light. Ignores resistances.
|
25 MP
|
Masked Dancer
|
-
|
-
|
Dance of Verdure
|
Inflicts one enemy with a one-time weakness to Wind. Ignores resistances.
|
25 MP
|
Masked Dancer
|
-
|
-
|
Deadly Eraser
|
Deals severe physical Almighty damage to one enemy. Removes status, Repel, and strength buff effects on the target.Required Ally: Brawler, Merchant, or Summoner Lineages
|
22 MP
|
-
|
Berserker
|
-
|
Faker's Roguery
|
Chance of inflicting Forget on one enemy. Turns Icons added or removed at random.
|
20% HP
|
Faker
|
-
|
-
|
Free Juggling
|
Deals weak physical Almighty damage to all enemies without consuming MPRequired Ally: Gunner, Faker, or Summoner Lineages.
|
-
|
Faker
|
-
|
Hellfire Dance
|
Inflicts all enemies with a one-time weakness to Fire. Ignores resistances.Required Ally: Mage, Masked Dancer, or Summoner Lineages.
|
26 MP
|
-
|
Masked Dancer
|
-
|
Ice-Blue Dance
|
Inflicts all enemies with a one-time weakness to Ice. Ignores resistances.Required Ally: Seeker, Mage, or Healer Lineages.
|
26 MP
|
-
|
Masked Dancer
|
-
|
Lost Wall
|
Inflicts one enemy with a one-time weakness to Fire/Ice/Electric/Wind/Light/Dark. Ignores resistances,Required Ally: Gunner, Masked Dancer or Berserker Lineages
|
26 MP
|
-
|
Mage
|
-
|
Mage Almighty
|
Uses equipped igniter to deal medium magic Almighty damage to all enemies.
|
38 MP
|
-
|
-
|
Cherubic Igniter
|
Mage Devotion
|
Uses equipped igniter for Weak HP recovery for all allies
|
20 MP
|
-
|
-
|
Pious Igniter
|
Mage Omniscience
|
Uses equipped igniter to deal heavy magic Almighty damage to all enemies.
|
60 MP
|
-
|
-
|
Seraphic Igniter
|
Megido
|
Deals medium magic Almighty damage to all enemies.Required Ally: Gunner, Faker, or Summoner Lineages
|
15 MP
|
-
|
Commander
|
-
|
Megidola
|
Deals heavy magic Almighty damage to all enemies.Required Ally: Gunner, Faker, or Summoner Lineages
|
20 MP
|
-
|
Commander
|
-
|
Megidolaon
|
Deals extreme magic Almighty damage to all enemies.Required Ally: Gunner, Faker, or Summoner Lineages
|
25 MP
|
-
|
Commander
|
-
|
Miracle Cirque
|
Deals extreme physical Almighty damage to all enemies without consuming MP.
|
-
|
Faker
|
-
|
Plunder
|
High chance of stealing a rare item from one enemy.
|
10 MP
|
Thief
|
-
|
-
|
Plunder Life
|
Drains HP from one enemy to restore your own
|
6 MP
|
Thief
|
-
|
-
|
Plunder Magic
|
Drains MP from one enemy to restore your own
|
1 MP
|
Thief
|
-
|
-
|
Precipice of the Abyss
|
Deals severe magic Almighty damage to all enemies.
|
35 MP
|
-
|
Mage
|
-
|
Royal Slash
|
Deals extreme physical Almighty damage to one enemy. Damage boosted against human-type monsters.
|
38 MP
|
Prince
|
-
|
-
|
Royal Sword
|
Deals severe Almighty damage to one enemy. Increases damage against human-type monsters.Required Ally: Any
|
25 MP
|
-
|
Prince
|
-
|
Sable Dance
|
Inflicts all enemies with a one-time weakness to Dark. Ignores resistances.
|
26 MP
|
-
|
Masked Dancer
|
-
|
Soulblade Rider
|
Deals severe physical Almighty damage to one enemy. Absorbs MP.
|
16 MP
|
-
|
Seeker
|
-
|
Steal
|
Steals a rare item from one enemy.
|
4 MP
|
Thief
|
-
|
-
|
Summon Tyrant
|
Deals severe magic Almighty damage to all enemies. May inflict Hex.
|
22 MP
|
-
|
Summoner
|
-
|
Thunderhead Dance
|
Inflicts one enemy with a one-time weakness to Electric. Ignores resistances.
|
25 MP
|
Masked Dancer
|
-
|
-
|
Trial of the Seeker
|
Deals extreme Almighty damage to all enemies. Recovers MP for each hit.
|
20 MP
|
-
|
Seeker
|
-
|
Armageddon's Final Sire
|
Deals 9,999 damage to all enemies.
|
99 MP
|
-
|
Prince
|
-