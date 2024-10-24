In Metaphor: ReFantazio, all archetypes come packing an assortment of skills or, at the least, a potential to unlock skills. These skills come in all varieties. In fact, there are 14 different skill types. They are as follows:

Skills can provide either passive or active abilities in combat. The skills available to an archetype are often specialized to accompany the role of that specific archetype. Depending on the skills being used, you can offer support to other party members through healing and stat boosts, or you can deal direct damage using special abilities granted by a skill.

With the base archetypes available in the game, you can unlock advanced archetypes that will unable you to unlock more skills. To do this, you will have to increase your Bond Rank through natural progression.

All Almighty Skills

Almighty skills are one type of skill available in-game that deals "almighty" damage to enemies through various means. Below is a listing of all almighty skills available in Metaphor: ReFantazio. This database is continually being updated. So, be sure to check back regularly.

Skill

Description

Use Cost

Inherit Cost

Normal (Archetype)

Synthesis (Archetype)

Igniter (Archetype)

Gold Attack

Deals weak physical Almighty damage to one enemy. High Critical Rate.

500 reeve

Merchant

-

-

Gold Rush

Deals heavy physical Almighty damage with a high Critical Rate to one enemy.

2,500 reeve

Tycoon

-

-

Debt Collection

Steals MAG from one enemy.

Merchant

-

-

Fortune Slots

Low Hit rate, but all hits deal critical physical Almighty damage.

777 reeve

-

Merchant Tycoon

-

Golden Soldier

Deals extreme physical Almighty damage to all enemies.

3,333 reeve

-

Tycoon

-

Dance of Purgelight

Inflicts one enemy with a one-time weakness to Light. Ignores resistances.

25 MP

Masked Dancer

-

-

Dance of Verdure

Inflicts one enemy with a one-time weakness to Wind. Ignores resistances.

25 MP

Masked Dancer

-

-

Deadly Eraser

Deals severe physical Almighty damage to one enemy. Removes status, Repel, and strength buff effects on the target.Required Ally: Brawler, Merchant, or Summoner Lineages

22 MP

-

Berserker

-

Faker's Roguery

Chance of inflicting Forget on one enemy. Turns Icons added or removed at random.

20% HP

Faker

-

-

Free Juggling

Deals weak physical Almighty damage to all enemies without consuming MPRequired Ally: Gunner, Faker, or Summoner Lineages.

-

Faker

-

Hellfire Dance

Inflicts all enemies with a one-time weakness to Fire. Ignores resistances.Required Ally: Mage, Masked Dancer, or Summoner Lineages.

26 MP

-

Masked Dancer

-

Ice-Blue Dance

Inflicts all enemies with a one-time weakness to Ice. Ignores resistances.Required Ally: Seeker, Mage, or Healer Lineages.

26 MP

-

Masked Dancer

-

Lost Wall

Inflicts one enemy with a one-time weakness to Fire/Ice/Electric/Wind/Light/Dark. Ignores resistances,Required Ally: Gunner, Masked Dancer or Berserker Lineages

26 MP

-

Mage

-

Mage Almighty

Uses equipped igniter to deal medium magic Almighty damage to all enemies.

38 MP

-

-

Cherubic Igniter

Mage Devotion

Uses equipped igniter for Weak HP recovery for all allies

20 MP

-

-

Pious Igniter

Mage Omniscience

Uses equipped igniter to deal heavy magic Almighty damage to all enemies.

60 MP

-

-

Seraphic Igniter

Megido

Deals medium magic Almighty damage to all enemies.Required Ally: Gunner, Faker, or Summoner Lineages

15 MP

-

Commander

-

Megidola

Deals heavy magic Almighty damage to all enemies.Required Ally: Gunner, Faker, or Summoner Lineages

20 MP

-

Commander

-

Megidolaon

Deals extreme magic Almighty damage to all enemies.Required Ally: Gunner, Faker, or Summoner Lineages

25 MP

-

Commander

-

Miracle Cirque

Deals extreme physical Almighty damage to all enemies without consuming MP.

-

Faker

-

Plunder

High chance of stealing a rare item from one enemy.

10 MP

Thief

-

-

Plunder Life

Drains HP from one enemy to restore your own

6 MP

Thief

-

-

Plunder Magic

Drains MP from one enemy to restore your own

1 MP

Thief

-

-

Precipice of the Abyss

Deals severe magic Almighty damage to all enemies.

35 MP

-

Mage

-

Royal Slash

Deals extreme physical Almighty damage to one enemy. Damage boosted against human-type monsters.

38 MP

Prince

-

-

Royal Sword

Deals severe Almighty damage to one enemy. Increases damage against human-type monsters.Required Ally: Any

25 MP

-

Prince

-

Sable Dance

Inflicts all enemies with a one-time weakness to Dark. Ignores resistances.

26 MP

-

Masked Dancer

-

Soulblade Rider

Deals severe physical Almighty damage to one enemy. Absorbs MP.

16 MP

-

Seeker

-

Steal

Steals a rare item from one enemy.

4 MP

Thief

-

-

Summon Tyrant

Deals severe magic Almighty damage to all enemies. May inflict Hex.

22 MP

-

Summoner

-

Thunderhead Dance

Inflicts one enemy with a one-time weakness to Electric. Ignores resistances.

25 MP

Masked Dancer

-

-

Trial of the Seeker

Deals extreme Almighty damage to all enemies. Recovers MP for each hit.

20 MP

-

Seeker

-

Armageddon's Final Sire

Deals 9,999 damage to all enemies.

99 MP

-

Prince

-