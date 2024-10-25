In Metaphor: ReFantazio, you'll not only want to dress to impress, but dress to win the day. In typical JRPG fashion (no pun intended), your attire is more about function than fashion. Armor, clothing, gloves, and other various options all come packing boosting effects and defensive stats. So, it's important what outfit you wear to battle.

A comprehensive database of all facets of Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Below is a comprehensive look at all armor options available in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Item

Category

Effect

How To Obtain

DEF

EVA

Chainmail Suit

Chainmail

Can be purified at a church.

Hulkenberg default

75

-

Iron Mail

Chainmail

Endurance +2

Royal Capital Grand Trad, Chelonia Shieldworks

90

-

Beast Jerkin

Clothing

-

245

3

Bloodthirsty Vesture

Clothing

Restores HP upon defeating an enemy during a Squad Battle.

-

250

6

Bone Segmentata

Clothing

Endurance +2

-

134

0

Bone Vest

Clothing

Gallinago the Peddler (Nord Mines)

55

-

Captain's Uniform

Clothing

Endurance +1, Agility +1

Defeat Captain Klinger

50

2

Cardinal Dragon Raiment

Clothing

Strength +5, Magic +5, Nullifies Fire

-

360

8

Comet Cuirass

Clothing

-

307

4

Damascus Vest

Clothing

Treasure chest, Belega Corridor

123

1

Divine Speed Clothes

Clothing

Agility +5

-

155

5

Fairy's Clothes

Clothing

Gallica only

Gallica default

10

20

Fairy-Thread Blouse

Clothing

-

160

5

Flameseal Corselet

Clothing

Infinite stock

-

350

4

Floral Caftan

Clothing

-

233

6

Foreman's Jacket

Clothing

Endurance +1 Reduces the damage from being hit by your weakness.

Purify Mining Uniform w/ Blessed Water

105

3

Front-Line Wrap

Clothing

Strenght +5, Halves damage received from an enemy ambush.

-

270

6

Fusskampf

Clothing

Reduces the damage from being hit by your weakness.

-

255

4

Grand Jacket

Clothing

Royal Capital Grand Trad, Chelonia Shieldworks Appraise Rusted Armour Appraise Mundane Threads

74

3

Healing Hauberk

Clothing

Small HP recovery every turn in battle

-

220

2

Heavenly Raiment

Clothing

All stats +5

-

340

8

Hell Rock Cuirass

Clothing

Endurance +1

-

287

3

Hero's Cuirass

Clothing

All stats +5

-

380

5

Inferno Rock Cuirass

Clothing

Endurance +5, Reists Fire damage

-

354

4

Innocent Clothes

Clothing

Infinite stock

Archetype default

30

-

Iron Cuirass

Clothing

Appraise Rusted Armour

72

-

Leather Cuirass

Clothing

Strohl default

38

-

Military Cuirass

Clothing

Grius default

40

-

Mining Uniform

Clothing

Can be purified

Treasure chest (Nord Mines)

58

2

Naval Waistcoat

Clothing

-

190

2

Noble Tuxedo

Clothing

Royal Capital Grand Trad, Chelonia Shieldworks

200

5

Orichalcum Coat

Clothing

-

305

8

Orichalcum Vest

Clothing

-

340

5

Passionate Wraps

Clothing

Strength +5. Can be purified at a church

-

242

6

Pirate Costume

Clothing

-

196

6

Recluse's Clothes

Clothing

-

130

15

Red Lion Cuirass

Clothing

Can be purified at a church.

-

300

4

Rock Lion Cuirass

Clothing

Can be purified at a church.

-

237

3

Royal Finery

Clothing

-

350

9

Runic Vestment

Clothing

Strength +3, Magic +3, Automatically increases defence at start of combat

-

282

8

Sailor's Uniform

Clothing

-

170

5

Sandglass Cuirass

Clothing

-

146

2

Sandsilk Blouse

Clothing

Increases Evasion against Strike.

-

150

4

Shell Vest

Clothing

-

208

3

Silent Uniform

Clothing

Agility +1

-

104

4

Silver Cuirass

Clothing

Appraise Rusted Armour

93

1

Snow Wolf Parka

Clothing

-

269

7

Spike Vest

Clothing

-

240

3

Storm Bliaut

Clothing

Greatly increases Evasion against Wind.

-

255

6

Traveller's Clothes

Clothing

Protagonist default

35

2

Vivid Ensemble

Clothing

Prevents Charm.

-

245

7

Reverent Crown

Crown

At the start of turn, increases Turn Icons by one. Increases Turn Icons in battle.

-

155

0

Yggdrasil Crown

Crown

Prevents Charms, Daze, Forget, Sleep, and Rage. Magic +5. Prevents mental status ailments.

-

130

0

Asura's Hands

Gloves

Significantly increases Slash attack strength.

-

135

0

Berserk Gauntlets

Gloves

Casts Tarukaja at the start of battle. Strength +4. Automatically increases attack at start of combat.

-

70

0

Chef's Mitts

Gloves

Strength +2, Magic +2, Prevents Burn.

-

81

0

Claw Breakers

Gloves

Strength +6, Resists Slash damage.

-

88

0

Comet Gauntlets

Gloves

Strength +5

-

110

0

Desert Gloves

Gloves

Strength +1, Magic +1

-

39

0

Divine Light Gloves

Gloves

Prevents Poison, Maladay, Paralysis, Hex, Burn, and Frostbite. Strength +4, Magic +4. Prevents physical status ailments.

-

130

0

Fortune's Grasp

Gloves

Receive 1.5x Archetype experience. Luck +10, Increases Archetype EXP gained.

-

77

0

Gem Mousquetaire

Gloves

Strength +3, Magic +3

-

102

0

Golden Gauntlets

Gloves

Luck +5

-

82

0

Innocent Gloves

Gloves

Infinite stock

Archetype default

3

-

Iron Gauntlets

Gloves

Strength +2

Royal Capital Grand Trad, Chelonia Shieldworks Treasure Chest, Nord Mines Appraise Rusted Bracers

13

-

Lacquer Gauntlets

Gloves

Strength +3, Magic +3, Prevents Paralysis.

-

79

0

Magla Gauntlets

Gloves

Strength +4

-

93

0

Man O'War Gloves

Gloves

Strength +3, Magic +3, Prevents Paralysis.

-

80

0

Miner's Gauges

Gloves

Strength +1

Nord Mines, Gallinago the Peddler

10

-

Mountaineer Gloves

Gloves

Strength +3, Magic +3, Prevents Frostbite.

-

95

0

Occult Gloves

Gloves

Strength +2, Magic +2

-

56

0

Orgo's Grip

Gloves

Can be purified at a church.

-

55

0

Orichalcum Mitts

Gloves

Strength +6

-

134

0

Purity Gloves

Gloves

Strength +1, Magic +1, Prevents Malady.

-

18

0

Rakshasa's Hands

Gloves

Significantly increases Strike attack strength.

-

135

0

Royal Gloves

Gloves

Strength +3, Magic +3

-

128

0

Runic Handguard

Gloves

Strength +3, Magic +3

-

100

0

Sancturion Gloves

Gloves

Strength +4, Magic +4, Prevents Hex.

-

128

0

Sandsilk Gloves

Gloves

Strength +1, Magic +1

-

43

0

Scale Mitts

Gloves

Strength +3

-

74

0

Sealed Gauntlets

Gloves

Can be purified at a church.

-

110

0

Serum Gloves

Gloves

Strength +2, Magic +2, Prevents Poisons.

-

66

0

Silver Gauntlets

Gloves

Strength +2

Appraise Rusted Bracers

21

-

Steelship Gauges

Gloves

Strength +2, Magic +2

-

52

0

Valkyrie's Gauntlets

Gloves

Strength +5, Endurance +5.

-

99

0

Vambrace

Gloves

Strength +3

-

75

0

Yaksha's Hands

Gloves

Significantly increases Pierce attack strength.

-

135

0

Artisan's Headgear

Headgear

Can be purified at a church.

-

99

9

Boxer's Headgear

Headgear

Increases Evasion against Strike.

-

60

5

Bruiser's Headgear

Headgear

Greatly increases Evasion against Strike.

-

120

9

Comet Headgear

Headgear

-

97

9

Duellist's Headgear

Headgear

Greatly increases Evasion against Slash.

-

120

9

Fang Headguard

Headgear

-

72

5

Fencer's Headgear

Headgear

Increases Evasion against Slash

-

39

4

Headband

Headgear

-

18

2

Iron Bathing Cap

Headgear

-

80

7

Iron Headgear

Headgear

-

26

3

Jouster's Headgear

Headgear

Greatly increases Evasion against Pierce.

-

120

9

Lancer's Headgear

Headgear

Increases Evasion against Pierce.

-

80

5

Magla Headguard

Headgear

-

88

8

Serene Headband

Headgear

Increases Evasion against Slash, Pierce, and Strike.

-

125

10

Silver Headgear

Headgear

-

37

4

Third Eye Protector

Headgear

Increases Evasion against Slash.

-

75

6

Apprentice Klobuk

Headwear

Magic +2

Royal Capital Grand Trad, Chelonia Shieldworks

12

-

Bycocket

Headwear

Magic+1

Nord Mines, Gallinago the Peddler

9

-

Chef's Toque

Headwear

Magic +3, Prevents Daze.

-

63

0

Comet Hairpin

Headwear

Magic +5

-

105

0

Fairy's Hairpin

Headwear

Gallica only

Gallica default

2

-

Guerilla Bandana

Headwear

-

110

10

Magla Hairpin

Headwear

Magic +4

-

93

0

Memento Hairpin

Headwear

Magic +5, Prevents Forget.

-

125

0

New Moon Hairpin

Headwear

Magic +5, Prevents Charm.

-

100

0

Noble Sun Hat

Headwear

Magic +3

-

42

0

Priestess' Hairpin

Headwear

Magic +4

-

70

0

Sable Hood

Headwear

Magic +3

-

54

0

Sancturion's Mitre

Headwear

Magic +6

-

122

0

Santist Zucchetto

Headwear

Magic +4, A circular hat worn by high-ranking Sanctors.

-

85

0

Silk Hat

Headwear

Magic +2

Enemy drop (Hexer Goborn)

19

-

Sunwarding Hat

Headwear

Magic +2, Increases Evasion against Fire.

-

21

0

Thrilling Tricorne

Headwear

Magic +4, Prevents Sleep.

-

82

0

Tranquil Trilby

Headwear

Magic +4, Prevents Rage.

-

82

0

Black Armet

Helmet

Endurance +3

-

50

0

Bone Helm

Helmet

Endurance +2

-

30

0

Comet Sallet

Helmet

Endurance +5

-

120

0

Damascus Helm

Helmet

Endurance +2

-

40

0

Fire Beast's Tarleton

Helmet

Endurance +5

-

120

0

Gold Feather Helm

Helmet

Endurance +5, Increases Light attack strength.

-

120

0

Iron Bassinet

Helmet

Endurance +1

Starting Equipment

13

0

Kaiser's Pickelhaube

Helmet

Strength +5, Magic +5, Endurance +5.

-

200

0

Marine Hard Hat

Helmet

Endurance +3

-

60

0

Orichalcum Helm

Helmet

Endurance +6

-

150

0

Pure White Helm

Helmet

Endurance +5. Can be purified at a church.

-

90

0

Ragaraja's Helm

Helmet

All stats +1

-

77

0

Scale Aventail

Helmet

Endurance +4

-

85

0

Spangenhelm

Helmet

Endurance +4

-

95

0

Vikso Helm

Helmet

Endurance +3

-

70

0

Apprentice Surcoat

Robes

Magic +2

Blue item location, Regalith Grand Cathedral Royal Capital Grand Trad, Chelonia Shieldworks Appraise Rusted Armour Appraise Mundane Threads

70

-

Pilgrim's Cloak

Robes

Magic +1

Nord Mines, Gallinago the Peddler

50

-

Researcher's Coat

Robes

Magic +1

Appraise Mundane Threads

92

4

Sanctor's Mantle

Robes

Magic +2

Enemy drop (Noble Morneto) Appraise Mundane Threads

89

-

Aureolin Split Shoes

Shoes

Repels Electric.

-

125

7

Bolt Sprite Boots

Shoes

Agility +4, Increases Evasion against Electric.

-

88

5

Brave Guards

Shoes

All stats +2. Halves damage received from an enemy ambush.

-

60

0

Cobalt Split Shoes

Shoes

Repels Ice.

-

125

7

Comet Greaves

Shoes

Endurance +3, Agility +3

-

110

0

Crimson Split Shoes

Shoes

Repels Fire.

-

125

7

Emerald Split Shoes

Shoes

Repels Wind.

-

125

7

Espadrille

Shoes

Agility +3

-

50

4

Fire Sprite Boots

Shoes

Agility +4, Increases Evasion against Fire.

-

88

5

Gold Tap Shoes

Shoes

Agility +4

-

63

4

Guard's Chausses

Shoes

Can be purified

Treasure Chest, Belega Corridor

22

-

Hare Breeches

Shoes

Casts Sukukaja at the start of battle. Endurance +2, Agility +2. Automatically increases hit rate and evasion at start of combat.

-

85

0

Hiking Boots

Shoes

Agility +5

-

83

6

Horsehide Gloves

Shoes

Strength +1

Strohl default

6

-

Ice Sprite Boots

Shoes

Agility +4, Increases Evasion against Ice.

-

88

5

Jewelled Balmoral

Shoes

Agility +2

-

44

3

Knight's Last Stand

Shoes

Once per battle, survive a knockout blow with 1 HP, During battle, revive one time.

-

165

0

Leather Gloves

Shoes

Strength +1

Hulkenberg default

5

-

Leg Guards

Shoes

Endurance +1, Agility +1

Nord Mines, Gallinago the Peddler

13

-

Matador Shoes

Shoes

Increases Evasion against Pierce.

-

61

4

Medic Greaves

Shoes

Can be purified at a church. Medium HP recovery everyturn in battle.

-

130

0

Miner's Boots

Shoes

Agility +1, Endurance +1

Treasure Chest, Nord Mines

10

2

Monk's Clogs

Shoes

Nullifies Fire

-

36

3

Orichalcum Greaves

Shoes

Endurance +3, Agility +3

-

135

0

Pure White Shoes

Shoes

Can be purified at a church.

-

105

6

Red Ghillies

Shoes

Agility +2

-

30

3

Royal Jodhpur

Shoes

Agility +5

-

125

8

Saint's Sabot

Shoes

Agility +2, Small HP recovery every turn in battle.

-

45

4

Sand Rat Jambeau

Shoes

Endurance +2, Agility +2

-

34

0

Scale Sollerets

Shoes

Agility +4

-

70

5

Sentinel Greaves

Shoes

Endurance +2, Agility +2 Casts Rakukaja at the start of battle.

Purify Guard's Chausses w/ Blessed Water.

39

-

Silver Chausses

Shoes

Endurance +1, Agility +1

Enemy drop (Bow Captain Malmorta)

26

-

Silver Greaves

Shoes

Endurance +1, Agility +1

Royal Capital Grand Trad, Chelonia Shieldworks

16

-

Spica Pumps

Shoes

Agility +6

-

122

7

Surgeon Greaves

Shoes

Endurance +4, Agility +4, Large HP recovery every turn in battle.

-

150

0

Tortoise Jambeau

Shoes

Casts Rakukaja at the start of battle. Endurance +2, Agility +2. Automatically increases defence at start of combat.

-

85

0

Touring Sandals

Shoes

Agility +7

-

129

9

Traveller's Shoes

Shoes

Agility +1

Protagonist default

4

1

Wind Sprite Boots

Shoes

Agility +4, Increases Evasion against Wind.

-

88

5

Wolf Greaves

Shoes

Cast Tarukaja at the start of the battle. Endurance +3, Agility +3, Automatically increases attack at start of combat.

-

138

0