In Metaphor: ReFantazio, you'll not only want to dress to impress, but dress to win the day. In typical JRPG fashion (no pun intended), your attire is more about function than fashion. Armor, clothing, gloves, and other various options all come packing boosting effects and defensive stats. So, it's important what outfit you wear to battle.
Below is a comprehensive look at all armor options available in Metaphor: ReFantazio.
Item
Category
Effect
How To Obtain
DEF
EVA
Chainmail Suit
Chainmail
Can be purified at a church.
Hulkenberg default
75
-
Iron Mail
Chainmail
Endurance +2
Royal Capital Grand Trad, Chelonia Shieldworks
90
-
Beast Jerkin
Clothing
-
245
3
Bloodthirsty Vesture
Clothing
Restores HP upon defeating an enemy during a Squad Battle.
-
250
6
Bone Segmentata
Clothing
Endurance +2
-
134
0
Bone Vest
Clothing
Gallinago the Peddler (Nord Mines)
55
-
Captain's Uniform
Clothing
Endurance +1, Agility +1
Defeat Captain Klinger
50
2
Cardinal Dragon Raiment
Clothing
Strength +5, Magic +5, Nullifies Fire
-
360
8
Comet Cuirass
Clothing
-
307
4
Damascus Vest
Clothing
Treasure chest, Belega Corridor
123
1
Divine Speed Clothes
Clothing
Agility +5
-
155
5
Fairy's Clothes
Clothing
Gallica only
Gallica default
10
20
Fairy-Thread Blouse
Clothing
-
160
5
Flameseal Corselet
Clothing
Infinite stock
-
350
4
Floral Caftan
Clothing
-
233
6
Foreman's Jacket
Clothing
Endurance +1 Reduces the damage from being hit by your weakness.
Purify Mining Uniform w/ Blessed Water
105
3
Front-Line Wrap
Clothing
Strenght +5, Halves damage received from an enemy ambush.
-
270
6
Fusskampf
Clothing
Reduces the damage from being hit by your weakness.
-
255
4
Grand Jacket
Clothing
Royal Capital Grand Trad, Chelonia Shieldworks Appraise Rusted Armour Appraise Mundane Threads
74
3
Healing Hauberk
Clothing
Small HP recovery every turn in battle
-
220
2
Heavenly Raiment
Clothing
All stats +5
-
340
8
Hell Rock Cuirass
Clothing
Endurance +1
-
287
3
Hero's Cuirass
Clothing
All stats +5
-
380
5
Inferno Rock Cuirass
Clothing
Endurance +5, Reists Fire damage
-
354
4
Innocent Clothes
Clothing
Infinite stock
Archetype default
30
-
Iron Cuirass
Clothing
Appraise Rusted Armour
72
-
Leather Cuirass
Clothing
Strohl default
38
-
Military Cuirass
Clothing
Grius default
40
-
Mining Uniform
Clothing
Can be purified
Treasure chest (Nord Mines)
58
2
Naval Waistcoat
Clothing
-
190
2
Noble Tuxedo
Clothing
Royal Capital Grand Trad, Chelonia Shieldworks
200
5
Orichalcum Coat
Clothing
-
305
8
Orichalcum Vest
Clothing
-
340
5
Passionate Wraps
Clothing
Strength +5. Can be purified at a church
-
242
6
Pirate Costume
Clothing
-
196
6
Recluse's Clothes
Clothing
-
130
15
Red Lion Cuirass
Clothing
Can be purified at a church.
-
300
4
Rock Lion Cuirass
Clothing
Can be purified at a church.
-
237
3
Royal Finery
Clothing
-
350
9
Runic Vestment
Clothing
Strength +3, Magic +3, Automatically increases defence at start of combat
-
282
8
Sailor's Uniform
Clothing
-
170
5
Sandglass Cuirass
Clothing
-
146
2
Sandsilk Blouse
Clothing
Increases Evasion against Strike.
-
150
4
Shell Vest
Clothing
-
208
3
Silent Uniform
Clothing
Agility +1
-
104
4
Silver Cuirass
Clothing
Appraise Rusted Armour
93
1
Snow Wolf Parka
Clothing
-
269
7
Spike Vest
Clothing
-
240
3
Storm Bliaut
Clothing
Greatly increases Evasion against Wind.
-
255
6
Traveller's Clothes
Clothing
Protagonist default
35
2
Vivid Ensemble
Clothing
Prevents Charm.
-
245
7
Reverent Crown
Crown
At the start of turn, increases Turn Icons by one. Increases Turn Icons in battle.
-
155
0
Yggdrasil Crown
Crown
Prevents Charms, Daze, Forget, Sleep, and Rage. Magic +5. Prevents mental status ailments.
-
130
0
Asura's Hands
Gloves
Significantly increases Slash attack strength.
-
135
0
Berserk Gauntlets
Gloves
Casts Tarukaja at the start of battle. Strength +4. Automatically increases attack at start of combat.
-
70
0
Chef's Mitts
Gloves
Strength +2, Magic +2, Prevents Burn.
-
81
0
Claw Breakers
Gloves
Strength +6, Resists Slash damage.
-
88
0
Comet Gauntlets
Gloves
Strength +5
-
110
0
Desert Gloves
Gloves
Strength +1, Magic +1
-
39
0
Divine Light Gloves
Gloves
Prevents Poison, Maladay, Paralysis, Hex, Burn, and Frostbite. Strength +4, Magic +4. Prevents physical status ailments.
-
130
0
Fortune's Grasp
Gloves
Receive 1.5x Archetype experience. Luck +10, Increases Archetype EXP gained.
-
77
0
Gem Mousquetaire
Gloves
Strength +3, Magic +3
-
102
0
Golden Gauntlets
Gloves
Luck +5
-
82
0
Innocent Gloves
Gloves
Infinite stock
Archetype default
3
-
Iron Gauntlets
Gloves
Strength +2
Royal Capital Grand Trad, Chelonia Shieldworks Treasure Chest, Nord Mines Appraise Rusted Bracers
13
-
Lacquer Gauntlets
Gloves
Strength +3, Magic +3, Prevents Paralysis.
-
79
0
Magla Gauntlets
Gloves
Strength +4
-
93
0
Man O'War Gloves
Gloves
Strength +3, Magic +3, Prevents Paralysis.
-
80
0
Miner's Gauges
Gloves
Strength +1
Nord Mines, Gallinago the Peddler
10
-
Mountaineer Gloves
Gloves
Strength +3, Magic +3, Prevents Frostbite.
-
95
0
Occult Gloves
Gloves
Strength +2, Magic +2
-
56
0
Orgo's Grip
Gloves
Can be purified at a church.
-
55
0
Orichalcum Mitts
Gloves
Strength +6
-
134
0
Purity Gloves
Gloves
Strength +1, Magic +1, Prevents Malady.
-
18
0
Rakshasa's Hands
Gloves
Significantly increases Strike attack strength.
-
135
0
Royal Gloves
Gloves
Strength +3, Magic +3
-
128
0
Runic Handguard
Gloves
Strength +3, Magic +3
-
100
0
Sancturion Gloves
Gloves
Strength +4, Magic +4, Prevents Hex.
-
128
0
Sandsilk Gloves
Gloves
Strength +1, Magic +1
-
43
0
Scale Mitts
Gloves
Strength +3
-
74
0
Sealed Gauntlets
Gloves
Can be purified at a church.
-
110
0
Serum Gloves
Gloves
Strength +2, Magic +2, Prevents Poisons.
-
66
0
Silver Gauntlets
Gloves
Strength +2
Appraise Rusted Bracers
21
-
Steelship Gauges
Gloves
Strength +2, Magic +2
-
52
0
Valkyrie's Gauntlets
Gloves
Strength +5, Endurance +5.
-
99
0
Vambrace
Gloves
Strength +3
-
75
0
Yaksha's Hands
Gloves
Significantly increases Pierce attack strength.
-
135
0
Artisan's Headgear
Headgear
Can be purified at a church.
-
99
9
Boxer's Headgear
Headgear
Increases Evasion against Strike.
-
60
5
Bruiser's Headgear
Headgear
Greatly increases Evasion against Strike.
-
120
9
Comet Headgear
Headgear
-
97
9
Duellist's Headgear
Headgear
Greatly increases Evasion against Slash.
-
120
9
Fang Headguard
Headgear
-
72
5
Fencer's Headgear
Headgear
Increases Evasion against Slash
-
39
4
Headband
Headgear
-
18
2
Iron Bathing Cap
Headgear
-
80
7
Iron Headgear
Headgear
-
26
3
Jouster's Headgear
Headgear
Greatly increases Evasion against Pierce.
-
120
9
Lancer's Headgear
Headgear
Increases Evasion against Pierce.
-
80
5
Magla Headguard
Headgear
-
88
8
Serene Headband
Headgear
Increases Evasion against Slash, Pierce, and Strike.
-
125
10
Silver Headgear
Headgear
-
37
4
Third Eye Protector
Headgear
Increases Evasion against Slash.
-
75
6
Apprentice Klobuk
Headwear
Magic +2
Royal Capital Grand Trad, Chelonia Shieldworks
12
-
Bycocket
Headwear
Magic+1
Nord Mines, Gallinago the Peddler
9
-
Chef's Toque
Headwear
|
Magic +3, Prevents Daze.
|
-
|
63
|
0
|
Comet Hairpin
|
Headwear
|
Magic +5
|
-
|
105
|
0
|
Fairy's Hairpin
|
Headwear
|
Gallica only
|
Gallica default
|
2
|
-
|
Guerilla Bandana
|
Headwear
|
-
|
110
|
10
|
Magla Hairpin
|
Headwear
|
Magic +4
|
-
|
93
|
0
|
Memento Hairpin
|
Headwear
|
Magic +5, Prevents Forget.
|
-
|
125
|
0
|
New Moon Hairpin
|
Headwear
|
Magic +5, Prevents Charm.
|
-
|
100
|
0
|
Noble Sun Hat
|
Headwear
|
Magic +3
|
-
|
42
|
0
|
Priestess' Hairpin
|
Headwear
|
Magic +4
|
-
|
70
|
0
|
Sable Hood
|
Headwear
|
Magic +3
|
-
|
54
|
0
|
Sancturion's Mitre
|
Headwear
|
Magic +6
|
-
|
122
|
0
|
Santist Zucchetto
|
Headwear
|
Magic +4, A circular hat worn by high-ranking Sanctors.
|
-
|
85
|
0
|
Silk Hat
|
Headwear
|
Magic +2
|
Enemy drop (Hexer Goborn)
|
19
|
-
|
Sunwarding Hat
|
Headwear
|
Magic +2, Increases Evasion against Fire.
|
-
|
21
|
0
|
Thrilling Tricorne
|
Headwear
|
Magic +4, Prevents Sleep.
|
-
|
82
|
0
|
Tranquil Trilby
|
Headwear
|
Magic +4, Prevents Rage.
|
-
|
82
|
0
|
Black Armet
|
Helmet
|
Endurance +3
|
-
|
50
|
0
|
Bone Helm
|
Helmet
|
Endurance +2
|
-
|
30
|
0
|
Comet Sallet
|
Helmet
|
Endurance +5
|
-
|
120
|
0
|
Damascus Helm
|
Helmet
|
Endurance +2
|
-
|
40
|
0
|
Fire Beast's Tarleton
|
Helmet
|
Endurance +5
|
-
|
120
|
0
|
Gold Feather Helm
|
Helmet
|
Endurance +5, Increases Light attack strength.
|
-
|
120
|
0
|
Iron Bassinet
|
Helmet
|
Endurance +1
|
Starting Equipment
|
13
|
0
|
Kaiser's Pickelhaube
|
Helmet
|
Strength +5, Magic +5, Endurance +5.
|
-
|
200
|
0
|
Marine Hard Hat
|
Helmet
|
Endurance +3
|
-
|
60
|
0
|
Orichalcum Helm
|
Helmet
|
Endurance +6
|
-
|
150
|
0
|
Pure White Helm
|
Helmet
|
Endurance +5. Can be purified at a church.
|
-
|
90
|
0
|
Ragaraja's Helm
|
Helmet
|
All stats +1
|
-
|
77
|
0
|
Scale Aventail
|
Helmet
|
Endurance +4
|
-
|
85
|
0
|
Spangenhelm
|
Helmet
|
Endurance +4
|
-
|
95
|
0
|
Vikso Helm
|
Helmet
|
Endurance +3
|
-
|
70
|
0
|
Apprentice Surcoat
|
Robes
|
Magic +2
|
Blue item location, Regalith Grand Cathedral Royal Capital Grand Trad, Chelonia Shieldworks Appraise Rusted Armour Appraise Mundane Threads
|
70
|
-
|
Pilgrim's Cloak
|
Robes
|
Magic +1
|
Nord Mines, Gallinago the Peddler
|
50
|
-
|
Researcher's Coat
|
Robes
|
Magic +1
|
Appraise Mundane Threads
|
92
|
4
|
Sanctor's Mantle
|
Robes
|
Magic +2
|
Enemy drop (Noble Morneto) Appraise Mundane Threads
|
89
|
-
|
Aureolin Split Shoes
|
Shoes
|
Repels Electric.
|
-
|
125
|
7
|
Bolt Sprite Boots
|
Shoes
|
Agility +4, Increases Evasion against Electric.
|
-
|
88
|
5
|
Brave Guards
|
Shoes
|
All stats +2. Halves damage received from an enemy ambush.
|
-
|
60
|
0
|
Cobalt Split Shoes
|
Shoes
|
Repels Ice.
|
-
|
125
|
7
|
Comet Greaves
|
Shoes
|
Endurance +3, Agility +3
|
-
|
110
|
0
|
Crimson Split Shoes
|
Shoes
|
Repels Fire.
|
-
|
125
|
7
|
Emerald Split Shoes
|
Shoes
|
Repels Wind.
|
-
|
125
|
7
|
Espadrille
|
Shoes
|
Agility +3
|
-
|
50
|
4
|
Fire Sprite Boots
|
Shoes
|
Agility +4, Increases Evasion against Fire.
|
-
|
88
|
5
|
Gold Tap Shoes
|
Shoes
|
Agility +4
|
-
|
63
|
4
|
Guard's Chausses
|
Shoes
|
Can be purified
|
Treasure Chest, Belega Corridor
|
22
|
-
|
Hare Breeches
|
Shoes
|
Casts Sukukaja at the start of battle. Endurance +2, Agility +2. Automatically increases hit rate and evasion at start of combat.
|
-
|
85
|
0
|
Hiking Boots
|
Shoes
|
Agility +5
|
-
|
83
|
6
|
Horsehide Gloves
|
Shoes
|
Strength +1
|
Strohl default
|
6
|
-
|
Ice Sprite Boots
|
Shoes
|
Agility +4, Increases Evasion against Ice.
|
-
|
88
|
5
|
Jewelled Balmoral
|
Shoes
|
Agility +2
|
-
|
44
|
3
|
Knight's Last Stand
|
Shoes
|
Once per battle, survive a knockout blow with 1 HP, During battle, revive one time.
|
-
|
165
|
0
|
Leather Gloves
|
Shoes
|
Strength +1
|
Hulkenberg default
|
5
|
-
|
Leg Guards
|
Shoes
|
Endurance +1, Agility +1
|
Nord Mines, Gallinago the Peddler
|
13
|
-
|
Matador Shoes
|
Shoes
|
Increases Evasion against Pierce.
|
-
|
61
|
4
|
Medic Greaves
|
Shoes
|
Can be purified at a church. Medium HP recovery everyturn in battle.
|
-
|
130
|
0
|
Miner's Boots
|
Shoes
|
Agility +1, Endurance +1
|
Treasure Chest, Nord Mines
|
10
|
2
|
Monk's Clogs
|
Shoes
|
Nullifies Fire
|
-
|
36
|
3
|
Orichalcum Greaves
|
Shoes
|
Endurance +3, Agility +3
|
-
|
135
|
0
|
Pure White Shoes
|
Shoes
|
Can be purified at a church.
|
-
|
105
|
6
|
Red Ghillies
|
Shoes
|
Agility +2
|
-
|
30
|
3
|
Royal Jodhpur
|
Shoes
|
Agility +5
|
-
|
125
|
8
|
Saint's Sabot
|
Shoes
|
Agility +2, Small HP recovery every turn in battle.
|
-
|
45
|
4
|
Sand Rat Jambeau
|
Shoes
|
Endurance +2, Agility +2
|
-
|
34
|
0
|
Scale Sollerets
|
Shoes
|
Agility +4
|
-
|
70
|
5
|
Sentinel Greaves
|
Shoes
|
Endurance +2, Agility +2 Casts Rakukaja at the start of battle.
|
Purify Guard's Chausses w/ Blessed Water.
|
39
|
-
|
Silver Chausses
|
Shoes
|
Endurance +1, Agility +1
|
Enemy drop (Bow Captain Malmorta)
|
26
|
-
|
Silver Greaves
|
Shoes
|
Endurance +1, Agility +1
|
Royal Capital Grand Trad, Chelonia Shieldworks
|
16
|
-
|
Spica Pumps
|
Shoes
|
Agility +6
|
-
|
122
|
7
|
Surgeon Greaves
|
Shoes
|
Endurance +4, Agility +4, Large HP recovery every turn in battle.
|
-
|
150
|
0
|
Tortoise Jambeau
|
Shoes
|
Casts Rakukaja at the start of battle. Endurance +2, Agility +2. Automatically increases defence at start of combat.
|
-
|
85
|
0
|
Touring Sandals
|
Shoes
|
Agility +7
|
-
|
129
|
9
|
Traveller's Shoes
|
Shoes
|
Agility +1
|
Protagonist default
|
4
|
1
|
Wind Sprite Boots
|
Shoes
|
Agility +4, Increases Evasion against Wind.
|
-
|
88
|
5
|
Wolf Greaves
|
Shoes
|
Cast Tarukaja at the start of the battle. Endurance +3, Agility +3, Automatically increases attack at start of combat.
|
-
|
138
|
0