In Metaphor: ReFantazio, there are several weapon types available depending on the Archetype lineage of a character. Aside from standard damage and hit applications, weapons can also have multiple effects that include passive and active abilities. Below are the different weapon types available in-game:
Weapon Purification
Often, weapons can be purified in an effort to increase their stats and ultimately change the weapon into a significantly better one. Weapons can be purified at a church, and St. Fermis Church will prove to be a central locale for this. In order to even begin purification, however, you must increase your Wisdom stats to "Informed." You will also have to obtain Blessed Water.
- Increasing Wisdom to rank 2 (Informed) can be accomplished through completing quests that boost this virtue.
- Blessed Water can often be obtained throughout your travels.Keep an eye out for it and collect what you can so you're prepared for purification rituals when the time is right.
All Bows
A bow is a weapon type that is used by characters who fall under the Gunner archetype umbrella. Below is a comprehensive list of all bows available in-game. Hover over a specific item for more details.
|
Weapon
|
Affinity
|
ATK
|
Hit
|
Effect 1
|
Effect 2
|
Baleen Bow
|
Pierce
|
237
|
99
|
Comet Crossbow
|
Pierce
|
351
|
99
|
Damascus Bow
|
Pierce
|
177
|
99
|
Expert's Crossbow
|
Pierce
|
269
|
99
|
Hunter's Crossbow
|
Pierce
|
144
|
99
|
Magla Arbalest
|
Pierce
|
328
|
99
|
Naval Sidearm
|
Pierce
|
213
|
99
|
Ranger's Bow
|
Pierce
|
313
|
99
|
Sylvan Bow
|
Pierce
|
284
|
99
|
Flame Shot
|
Fire
|
333
|
99
|
Normal attacks become Fire affinity.
|
Normal attacks become Fire affinity.
|
Grand Eagle Bow
|
Pierce
|
260
|
99
|
Strength +3, Agility +3, Increases damage against bird-type monsters.
|
Strength +3, Agility +3, Increases damage against bird-type monsters.
|
Hail Shot
|
Ice
|
333
|
99
|
Normal attacks become Ice affinity.
|
Normal attacks become Ice affinity.
|
Imp's Old Bow
|
Pierce
|
160
|
99
|
Strength +1, Agility +1
|
Strength +1, Agility +1
|
Orichalcum Bow
|
Pierce
|
389
|
99
|
Small MP recovery every turn in battle.
|
Small MP recovery every turn in battle.
|
Scorpion's Sting
|
Pierce
|
170
|
99
|
Agility +2, Normal attacks inflict Poison.
|
Agility +2, Normal attacks inflict Poison.
|
Thunderclap Bow
|
Electric
|
333
|
99
|
Normal attacks become Electric affinity.
|
Normal attacks become Electric affinity.
|
White Hawk Wings
|
Pierce
|
220
|
99
|
Can be purified at church.
|
Can be purified at church.
|
Fire God's Flaming Bow
|
Pierce
|
405
|
99
|
Significantly increases Fire attack strength.
|
Significantly increases Fire attack strength.
|
Moon Goddess's Frost Bow
|
Pierce
|
405
|
99
|
Significantly increases Ice attack strength.
|
Significantly increases Ice attack strength.
|
Nasu's Longbow
|
Pierce
|
299
|
99
|
Multi-hit skills will hit the max amount, Skills that hit multiple times will always hit the maximum amount, Increases the strength of Synthesis skills that cost 0 MP.
|
Multi-hit skills will hit the max amount, Skills that hit multiple times will always hit the maximum amount, Increases the strength of Synthesis skills that cost 0 MP.
|
Raging God's Lightning Bow
|
Pierce
|
405
|
99
|
Significantly increases Electric attack strength.
|
Significantly increases Electric attack strength.
|
Apollo's Eleventh
|
Pierce
|
500
|
99
|
Multi-hit skills will hit the max amount, Strength +5, Agility +5, Skills that hit multiple times will always hit the maximum amount.
|
Multi-hit skills will hit the max amount, Strength +5, Agility +5, Skills that hit multiple times will always hit the maximum amount.
|
Gunner King's Bow
|
Pierce
|
420
|
99
|
Significantly increases Pierce attack strength.
|
Significantly increases Pierce attack strength.
|
Protobow Beta
|
Pierce
|
320
|
99
|
Small MP recovery every turn in battle.
|
Small MP recovery every turn in battle.