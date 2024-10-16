In Metaphor: ReFantazio, there are several weapon types available depending on the Archetype lineage of a character. Aside from standard damage and hit applications, weapons can also have multiple effects that include passive and active abilities. Below are the different weapon types available in-game:

Weapon Purification

Weapons Menu - Metaphor ReFantazio

Often, weapons can be purified in an effort to increase their stats and ultimately change the weapon into a significantly better one. Weapons can be purified at a church, and St. Fermis Church will prove to be a central locale for this. In order to even begin purification, however, you must increase your Wisdom stats to "Informed." You will also have to obtain Blessed Water.

  • Increasing Wisdom to rank 2 (Informed) can be accomplished through completing quests that boost this virtue.
  • Blessed Water can often be obtained throughout your travels.Keep an eye out for it and collect what you can so you're prepared for purification rituals when the time is right.

All Bows

A bow is a weapon type that is used by characters who fall under the Gunner archetype umbrella. Below is a comprehensive list of all bows available in-game. Hover over a specific item for more details.

Weapon

Affinity

ATK

Hit

Effect 1

Effect 2

Baleen Bow

Pierce

237

99

Comet Crossbow

Pierce

351

99

Damascus Bow

Pierce

177

99

Expert's Crossbow

Pierce

269

99

Hunter's Crossbow

Pierce

144

99

Magla Arbalest

Pierce

328

99

Naval Sidearm

Pierce

213

99

Ranger's Bow

Pierce

313

99

Sylvan Bow

Pierce

284

99

Flame Shot

Fire

333

99

Normal attacks become Fire affinity.

Grand Eagle Bow

Pierce

260

99

Strength +3, Agility +3, Increases damage against bird-type monsters.

Hail Shot

Ice

333

99

Normal attacks become Ice affinity.

Imp's Old Bow

Pierce

160

99

Strength +1, Agility +1

Orichalcum Bow

Pierce

389

99

Small MP recovery every turn in battle.

Scorpion's Sting

Pierce

170

99

Agility +2, Normal attacks inflict Poison.

Thunderclap Bow

Electric

333

99

Normal attacks become Electric affinity.

White Hawk Wings

Pierce

220

99

Can be purified at church.

Fire God's Flaming Bow

Pierce

405

99

Significantly increases Fire attack strength.

Moon Goddess's Frost Bow

Pierce

405

99

Significantly increases Ice attack strength.

Nasu's Longbow

Pierce

299

99

Multi-hit skills will hit the max amount, Skills that hit multiple times will always hit the maximum amount, Increases the strength of Synthesis skills that cost 0 MP.

Raging God's Lightning Bow

Pierce

405

99

Significantly increases Electric attack strength.

Apollo's Eleventh

Pierce

500

99

Multi-hit skills will hit the max amount, Strength +5, Agility +5, Skills that hit multiple times will always hit the maximum amount.

Gunner King's Bow

Pierce

420

99

Significantly increases Pierce attack strength.

Protobow Beta

Pierce

320

99

Small MP recovery every turn in battle.

