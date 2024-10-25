In Metaphor: ReFantazio, the experience isn't all about the journey, but the friends you'll make along the way. As characters join your party, they'll grant you greater access to the game's extended mechanics and abilities. Some characters are playable and some are not (followers). It's up to you to decide how to approach the world before you.

Archetypes are specific statuses that enhance your combat abilities in different ways. For instance, Summoners can call forward creatures as long as they obtain the appropriate vessels. There are 14 basic archetypes. There are additional archetypes that can be unlocked from each of these basic archetypes by increasing the Bond Rank of the character affixed to the archetype. For instance, you can unlock the Destroyer and Royal Berserker archetypes from the basic Berserker archetype by reaching the required Bond Ranks.

Characters

Below is a look at all characters (playable and followers) available in-game.

Boss Archetype Tribe Description Alonzo Faker Nidia His proclaimed calling is to trick the wicked. Lies freely and skillfully, using wit to win the information he seeks. Bardon Commander Roussainte Martira's acting leader. A genial man determined to help the town recover from th eloss of its guiding figure, Joanna. Basilio Berserker Paripus He once idealised Louis as king, but defected upon the death of his older brother. Now he must find new purpose. Brigitta Merchant Rhoag An igniter merchant based in Grand Trad, Calm and fearless, she conducts shadier business with deftness and discretion. Catherina Brawler Paripus A paripus bounty hunter. After her friend was cast aside by a noble, she swore to end the rich trampling upon the poor. Eupha Summoner Mustari Priestess of a pagan island. Sought to become a martyr for her people's faith, but chose to live on after learning the truth. Gallica Mage Fairy A fairy, rarely seen in the world. She was sent by the Resistance to aid Rok in their search for an ally. Grius None Rhoag Heismay Thief Eugief A fallen knight once of the Shadowguard. An expert in the order's dirtier tactics, his life and deeds remain in shadow. Hulkenberg Knight Roussainte Former knight serving the prince. Fiercely loyal, she holds her mission higher than the value of any life, including her own. Junah Masked Dancer Nidia A famed, proud songstress and undercover resistance agent who snuck into Louis's entourage. Adopted sister of Rella. Louis None Clemar Maria Healer Ishkia & Rhoag Grius's daughter living with Fabienne, the innkeep. Emotionally observant and sensitive, she tends not to voice her mind. More None Clemar Fantasy novel author met in Akademeia. Though he has lost his memory, he burns with passion for Archetype research. Neuras Gunner Ishkia Engineer and driver. Once a luminary, he was discredited for his unorthodoxy. Dreams of achieving aerodynamic flight. Protagonist Seeker Elda Strohl Warrior Clemar Son of a rural noble house that fell in a human attack. Proud of his parents' legacy, he gladly risks his life for justice.

Archetypes

Below is a listing of all the basic archetypes available in Metaphor: ReFantazio.