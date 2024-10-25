In Metaphor: ReFantazio, the experience isn't all about the journey, but the friends you'll make along the way. As characters join your party, they'll grant you greater access to the game's extended mechanics and abilities. Some characters are playable and some are not (followers). It's up to you to decide how to approach the world before you.
Archetypes are specific statuses that enhance your combat abilities in different ways. For instance, Summoners can call forward creatures as long as they obtain the appropriate vessels. There are 14 basic archetypes. There are additional archetypes that can be unlocked from each of these basic archetypes by increasing the Bond Rank of the character affixed to the archetype. For instance, you can unlock the Destroyer and Royal Berserker archetypes from the basic Berserker archetype by reaching the required Bond Ranks.
Characters
Below is a look at all characters (playable and followers) available in-game.
Boss
Archetype
Tribe
Description
Alonzo
Faker
Nidia
His proclaimed calling is to trick the wicked. Lies freely and skillfully, using wit to win the information he seeks.
Bardon
Commander
Roussainte
Martira's acting leader. A genial man determined to help the town recover from th eloss of its guiding figure, Joanna.
Basilio
Berserker
Paripus
He once idealised Louis as king, but defected upon the death of his older brother. Now he must find new purpose.
Brigitta
Merchant
Rhoag
An igniter merchant based in Grand Trad, Calm and fearless, she conducts shadier business with deftness and discretion.
Catherina
Brawler
Paripus
A paripus bounty hunter. After her friend was cast aside by a noble, she swore to end the rich trampling upon the poor.
Eupha
Summoner
Mustari
Priestess of a pagan island. Sought to become a martyr for her people's faith, but chose to live on after learning the truth.
Gallica
Mage
Fairy
A fairy, rarely seen in the world. She was sent by the Resistance to aid Rok in their search for an ally.
Grius
None
Rhoag
Heismay
Thief
Eugief
A fallen knight once of the Shadowguard. An expert in the order's dirtier tactics, his life and deeds remain in shadow.
Hulkenberg
Knight
Roussainte
Former knight serving the prince. Fiercely loyal, she holds her mission higher than the value of any life, including her own.
Junah
Masked Dancer
Nidia
A famed, proud songstress and undercover resistance agent who snuck into Louis's entourage. Adopted sister of Rella.
Louis
None
Clemar
Maria
Healer
Ishkia & Rhoag
Grius's daughter living with Fabienne, the innkeep. Emotionally observant and sensitive, she tends not to voice her mind.
More
None
Clemar
Fantasy novel author met in Akademeia. Though he has lost his memory, he burns with passion for Archetype research.
Neuras
Gunner
Ishkia
Engineer and driver. Once a luminary, he was discredited for his unorthodoxy. Dreams of achieving aerodynamic flight.
Protagonist
Seeker
Elda
Strohl
Warrior
Clemar
Son of a rural noble house that fell in a human attack. Proud of his parents' legacy, he gladly risks his life for justice.
Archetypes
Below is a listing of all the basic archetypes available in Metaphor: ReFantazio.
Archetype
Description
Unlockable Archetype 1
Requirement 1
Unlockable Archetype 2
Requirement 2
Unlockable Archetype 3
Requirement 3
Berserker
Archetype with high resistance to physical attacks. It possesses skills that greatly increase its attack power in order to deal devastating blows to enemies.
Berserker
Warrior Level 10, Brawler Level 10, Knight Level 10, Basilio rank 1
Destroyer
Berserker Level 20, Basilio rank 7
Brawler
Possesses highly versatile skills including single-target attack buffs, passive skills that increase physical damage, and destructive physical skills.
Pugilist
Brawler Level 20, Catherina rank 3
Martial Artist
Pugilist Level 20, Catherina rank 8
Commander
Excels in learning formation-related skills, which gives party members buffs and bonuses depending on their placement.
General
Commander Level 20, Bardon rank 3
Warlord
General Level 20, Bardon rank 8
Faker
Despite its low defence, Fakers excel in debuffing enemies and providing support that would in turn have its allies take down foes with ease.
Trickster
Faker Level 20, Alonzo rank 8
Gunner
Long-ranged attacker that does not lose its attack power even when placed on the back row. A versatile support Archetype that can also inflict status effects to enemies.
Sniper
Gunner Level 20, Seeker Level 10, Neuras rank 3
Dragoon
Sniper Level 20, Magic Knight Level 10, Neuras rank 8
Healer
Excelling at magical support, it can restore health, cure status ailments, and cast Light magic.
Cleric
Healer Level 20, Maria rank 3
Savior
Cleric Level 20, Maria rank 8
Knight
This protector can increase its own defence or draw enemy attacks-useful for redirecting otherwise-deadly blows.
Magic Knight
Knight Level 20, Mage Level 20, Hulkenburg rank 3
Paladin
Magic Knight Level 20, Hulkenburg rank 7
Dark Knight
Magic Knight Level 20, Wizard Level 10, Hulkenburg rank 7
Mage
Using Fire, Ice, and Electric magic, it excels at hitting enemies' weak points.
Wizard
Mage Level 20, Gallica rank 3
Elemental Master
Wizard Level 20, Gallica rank 8
Warlock
Wizard Level 20, Assassin Level 10, Gallica rank 8
Masked Dancer
Possesses the unique ability to change its skills and resistances by swapping its Masks.
Masked Dancer
Mage Level 15, Thief Level 10, Junah rank 1
Persona Master
Masked Dancer Level 20, Faker Level 10, Junah rank 7
Merchant
Possesses skills that uses MAG to attack instead of MP. Learns skills that increase the drop rate of spoils, as well as prolonging effects of buffs and the like.
Tycoon
Merchant Level 20, Commander Level 10, Brigitta rank 8
Seeker
Learns versatile skills including Wind magic, single-target healing, and attack buffs.
Magic Seeker
Seeker Level 20, More rank 3
Soul Hacker
Magic Seeker level 20, More rank 7
Summoner
Learns a wide variety of skills that allow the summoning of monsters through collection of select enemy drops.
Summoner
Seeker Level 15, Faker Level 10, Eupha rank 1
Devil Summoner
Summoner Level 20, Magic Seeker Level 10, Eupha rank 7
Thief
Able to steal items, HP, and MP from enemies, as well as cast Dark magic and execute attacks that inflict status effects.
Assassin
Thief Level 20, Heismay rank 3
Ninja
Assassin Level 20, Sniper Level 10, Heismay rank 7
Warrior
Skilled in physical Slash attacks with a sword, it cuts down foes with strong single-target damage.
Swordmaster
Warrior Level 20, Strohl rank 3
Samurai
Swordmaster Level 20, Strohl rank 7, General rank 10