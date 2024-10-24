In Metaphor: ReFantazio, all archetypes come packing an assortment of skills or, at the least, a potential to unlock skills. These skills come in all varieties. In fact, there are 14 different skill types. They are as follows:
Skills can provide either passive or active abilities in combat. The skills available to an archetype are often specialized to accompany the role of that specific archetype. Depending on the skills being used, you can offer support to other party members through healing and stat boosts, or you can deal direct damage using special abilities granted by a skill.
With the base archetypes available in the game, you can unlock advanced archetypes that will enable you to unlock more skills. To do this, you will have to increase your Bond Rank through natural progression.
All Electric Skills
Electric skills are one type of skill available in-game that deals "electric" damage to enemies through various means. Below is a listing of all electric skills available in Metaphor: ReFantazio. This database is continually being updated. So, be sure to check back regularly.
|
Skill
|
Description
|
Use Cost
|
Inherit Cost
|
Normal (Archetype)
|
Synthesis (Archetype)
|
Igniter (Archetype)
|
Kande
|
Deal weak magic Electric damage to one enemy.
|
4 MP
|
500 MAG
|
Mage
|
-
|
-
|
Gakande
|
Deals weak magic Electric damage to all enemies.
|
6 MP
|
-
|
Mage
|
-
|
Gakandera
|
Deals medium magic Electric damage to all enemies.
|
10 MP
|
-
|
Wizard
|
-
|
Kandeon
|
Deals heavy magic Electric damage to one enemy.
|
18 MP
|
-
|
Wizard
|
-
|
Skyfall Bolt
|
Deals severe magic Electric damage to one enemy.
|
22 MP
|
-
|
Wizard
|
-
|
Mage Thundersquall
|
Deal weak magic Electric damage to all enemies.
|
-
|
-
|
Bolt Igniter
|
Magic Knight's Hammer
|
Deals extreme physical Electric damage to one enemy. Inflicts a one-time weakness to Electric.
|
18 MP
|
-
|
Magic Knight
|
-
|
Feather Dragoonshot
|
Only usable from back row. Deals medium magic Electric damage to all enemies 1-3 times.
|
30 MP
|
Gunner
|
-
|
Gakandeon
|
Deals heavy magic Electric damage to all enemies.Required Skill: Kandeon.
|
14 MP
|
-
|
Mage
|
-
|
Kandeon (Synthesis)
|
Deals heavy magic Electric damage to one enemy.Required Skill: Kandera.
|
18 MP
|
-
|
Mage
|
-
|
Mage Lightning
|
Uses equipped igniter to deal weak magic Electric damage to one enemy.
|
8 MP
|
-
|
-
|
Spark Igniter
|
Mage Thunderstorm
|
Uses equipped igniter to deal heavy magic Electric damage to all enemies.
|
50 MP
|
-
|
-
|
Storm Igniter
|
Stormbreaker Axe
|
Deals medium physical Electric damage to one enemy. Also removes buff effects.
|
18 MP
|
Berserker
|
-
|
-
|
Summon Kishin
|
Deals 2-4 medium magic Electric attacks to one enemy.
|
16 MP
|
Summoner
|
-
|
-
|
Summon Lizardman
|
Deals extreme physical Electric damage to one enemy. Lowers their Defence for 3 turns.
|
14 MP
|
-
|
Summoner
|
-
|
Thunder Blade
|
Deals heavy physical Electric damage to all enemies.
|
38 MP
|
Warrior
|
-
|
-
|
Thunder Fang
|
Deals extreme magic Electric damage to all enemies.
|
18 MP
|
-
|
Gunner
|
-
|
Thunderstrike Thrust
|
Deals medium physical Electric damage to one enemy. Lowers their Defence for 3 turns.
|
28 MP
|
Knight
|
-
|
-
|
Boltburst Fist
|
Deals medium physical Electric damage to all enemies 2-4 times.
|
37% HP
|
-
|
Brawler
|
-
|
Kandera
|
Deal medium magic Electric damage to one enemy.
|
10 MP
|
Wizard
|
Mage
|
-