In Metaphor: ReFantazio, there are several weapon types available depending on the Archetype lineage of a character. Aside from standard damage and hit applications, weapons can also have multiple effects that include passive and active abilities. Below are the different weapon types available in-game:

Weapon Purification

Weapons Menu - Metaphor ReFantazio

Often, weapons can be purified in an effort to increase their stats and ultimately change the weapon into a significantly better one. Weapons can be purified at a church, and St. Fermis Church will prove to be a central locale for this. In order to even begin purification, however, you must increase your Wisdom stats to "Informed." You will also have to obtain Blessed Water.

  • Increasing Wisdom to rank 2 (Informed) can be accomplished through completing quests that boost this virtue.
  • Blessed Water can often be obtained throughout your travels. Keep an eye out for it and collect what you can so you're prepared for purification rituals when the time is right.

All Fans

A fan is a weapon type that is used by characters who fall under the Masked Dancer archetype umbrella. Below is a comprehensive list of all fans available in-game. Hover over a specific item for more details.

Weapon

Affinity

ATK

Hit

Effect 1

Effect 2

Comet Fan

Slash

359

98

Copper Fan

Slash

190

98

Ebony Fan

Slash

214

98

Magla Fan

Slash

335

98

Prima Donna's Fan

Slash

318

98

Seahawk Fan

Slash

272

98

Aromatic Fan

Slash

288

98

Prevents Rage.

Dame's Silver Fan

Slash

232

98

Normal attacks inflict Charm.

Farmer's Edged Fan

Slash

300

98

Increases damage against plant-type monsters.

Queen's Sequin Fan

Slash

399

98

Prevents Charm.

Dancing Flame Fan

Slash

290

98

Increases Fire attack strength.

Rakshasi's Fan

Slash

365

98

Can be purified at a church, Increases Fire attack strength.

Candle Snuffing Fan

Slash

377

98

Resists Fire damage.

Discharging Fan

Slash

377

98

Resists Electric damage.

Fire Goddess's Fan

Slash

410

98

Magic +5, Significantly increases Fire attack strength.

Hero King's Fan

Slash

420

99

Increases Evasion against Slash, Pierce, and Strike.

Heroine's Fan

Slash

500

99

Magic +5, Significantly increases strength of all magic. Significantly increases Strike attack strength.

Snow Brushing Fan

Slash

377

98

Resists Ice damage.

Stylish Fan

Slash

320

98

Small MP recovery every turn in battle.

Vacuum Fan

Slash

377

98

Resists Wind damage.

