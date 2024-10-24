In Metaphor: ReFantazio, all archetypes come packing an assortment of skills or, at the least, a potential to unlock skills. These skills come in all varieties. In fact, there are 14 different skill types. They are as follows:

Skills can provide either passive or active abilities in combat. The skills available to an archetype are often specialized to accompany the role of that specific archetype. Depending on the skills being used, you can offer support to other party members through healing and stat boosts, or you can deal direct damage using special abilities granted by a skill.

With the base archetypes available in the game, you can unlock advanced archetypes that will enable you to unlock more skills. To do this, you will have to increase your Bond Rank through natural progression.

All Fire Skills

Fire skills are one type of skill available in-game that deals "fire" damage to enemies through various means. Below is a listing of all fire skills available in Metaphor: ReFantazio. This database is continually being updated. So, be sure to check back regularly.

Skill

Description

Use Cost

Inherit Cost

Normal (Archetype)

Synthesis (Archetype)

Igniter (Archetype)

Gabot

Deals weak magic Fire damage to all enemies.

6 MP

-

Mage

-

Botra

Deal medium magic Fire damage to one enemy.

10 MP

Wizard

Mage

-

Gabotra

Deals medium magic Fire damage to all enemies.

10 MP

-

Wizard

-

Boatona

Deals heavy magic Fire damage to one enemy.

18 MP

-

Wizard

-

Meteophor

Deals severe magic Fire damage to one enemy.

22 MP

-

Mage

-

Fireblade Rider

Deals extreme physical Fire damage to one enemy.

14 MP

-

Magic Seeker

-

Mage Fire

Deal weak magic Fire damage to one enemy.

8 MP

-

-

Cinder Igniter

Mage Flames

Deal weak magic Fire damage to all enemies.

-

-

Blaze Igniter

Blusterblast Maneuver

Deals extreme magic Fire damage to all enemies. Decreases their Hit/Evasion for 3 turns.

18 MP

-

Commander

-

Boatona (Synthesis)

Deals heavy magic Fire damage to one enemy.Required Skill: Botra.

18 MP

-

Mage

-

Crimson Flame

Deals heavy magic Fire damage to all enemies.

42 MP

Masked Dancer

-

-

Dragoroa

Only usable from the back row. Deals extreme magic Fire damage to one enemy. May inflict Burn.

14 MP

-

Gunner

-

Eureka Moment

Deals extreme magic Fire damage to al enemies. Ignores resistances. May inflict Burn.

20 MP

-

Commander

-

Fiery Strike

Deals medium physical Fire damage to one enemy. May inflict Burn.

10 MP

Commander

-

-

Fire Art

Deals extreme magic Fire damage to one enemy. May inflict Burn.

14 MP

Prince

-

-

Flame Vanguard

Deals medium magic Fire damage to all enemies. May inflict Burn.

28 MP

Commander

-

-

Gabouat

Deals heavy magic Fire damage to all enemies.Required Skill: Boatona.

14 MP

-

Mage

-

Infernal Vortex

Deals medium magic Fire damage to one enemy. May inflict Burn.

14 MP

Masked Dancer

-

-

Mage Inferno

Uses equipped igniter to deal heavy magic Fire damage to all enemies.

50 MP

-

-

Inferno Igniter

Redfeather Dragonshoot

Only usable from back row. Deals medium magic Fire damage to all enemies 1-3 times.

30 MP

Gunner

-

-

Ruin's Flameflower

Deals heavy magic Fire damage to all enemies. Removes targets' buff effects.

42 MP

Masked Dancer

-

-

Seeker's Flame

Deals heavy magic Fire damage to all enemies. Recovers MP for each hit.

42 MP

Seeker

-

-

Summon Dragon God

Deals severe magic Fire damage to all enemies and removes buff effects.

22 MP

-

Summoner

-

Summon Dragon God (Modified)

Deals extreme magic Fire damage to all enemies. Decreases their Attack/Defence for 3 turns.

66 MP

Summoner

-

-

Bot

Deal weak magic Fire damage to one enemy.

4 MP

500 MAG

Mage

-

-