In Metaphor: ReFantazio, all archetypes come packing an assortment of skills or, at the least, a potential to unlock skills. These skills come in all varieties. In fact, there are 14 different skill types. They are as follows:
Skills can provide either passive or active abilities in combat. The skills available to an archetype are often specialized to accompany the role of that specific archetype. Depending on the skills being used, you can offer support to other party members through healing and stat boosts, or you can deal direct damage using special abilities granted by a skill.
With the base archetypes available in the game, you can unlock advanced archetypes that will enable you to unlock more skills. To do this, you will have to increase your Bond Rank through natural progression.
All Fire Skills
Fire skills are one type of skill available in-game that deals "fire" damage to enemies through various means. Below is a listing of all fire skills available in Metaphor: ReFantazio. This database is continually being updated. So, be sure to check back regularly.
|
Skill
|
Description
|
Use Cost
|
Inherit Cost
|
Normal (Archetype)
|
Synthesis (Archetype)
|
Igniter (Archetype)
|
Gabot
|
Deals weak magic Fire damage to all enemies.
|
6 MP
|
-
|
Mage
|
-
|
Botra
|
Deal medium magic Fire damage to one enemy.
|
10 MP
|
Wizard
|
Mage
|
-
|
Gabotra
|
Deals medium magic Fire damage to all enemies.
|
10 MP
|
-
|
Wizard
|
-
|
Boatona
|
Deals heavy magic Fire damage to one enemy.
|
18 MP
|
-
|
Wizard
|
-
|
Meteophor
|
Deals severe magic Fire damage to one enemy.
|
22 MP
|
-
|
Mage
|
-
|
Fireblade Rider
|
Deals extreme physical Fire damage to one enemy.
|
14 MP
|
-
|
Magic Seeker
|
-
|
Mage Fire
|
Deal weak magic Fire damage to one enemy.
|
8 MP
|
-
|
-
|
Cinder Igniter
|
Mage Flames
|
Deal weak magic Fire damage to all enemies.
|
-
|
-
|
Blaze Igniter
|
Blusterblast Maneuver
|
Deals extreme magic Fire damage to all enemies. Decreases their Hit/Evasion for 3 turns.
|
18 MP
|
-
|
Commander
|
-
|
Boatona (Synthesis)
|
Deals heavy magic Fire damage to one enemy.Required Skill: Botra.
|
18 MP
|
-
|
Mage
|
-
|
Crimson Flame
|
Deals heavy magic Fire damage to all enemies.
|
42 MP
|
Masked Dancer
|
-
|
-
|
Dragoroa
|
Only usable from the back row. Deals extreme magic Fire damage to one enemy. May inflict Burn.
|
14 MP
|
-
|
Gunner
|
-
|
Eureka Moment
|
Deals extreme magic Fire damage to al enemies. Ignores resistances. May inflict Burn.
|
20 MP
|
-
|
Commander
|
-
|
Fiery Strike
|
Deals medium physical Fire damage to one enemy. May inflict Burn.
|
10 MP
|
Commander
|
-
|
-
|
Fire Art
|
Deals extreme magic Fire damage to one enemy. May inflict Burn.
|
14 MP
|
Prince
|
-
|
-
|
Flame Vanguard
|
Deals medium magic Fire damage to all enemies. May inflict Burn.
|
28 MP
|
Commander
|
-
|
-
|
Gabouat
|
Deals heavy magic Fire damage to all enemies.Required Skill: Boatona.
|
14 MP
|
-
|
Mage
|
-
|
Infernal Vortex
|
Deals medium magic Fire damage to one enemy. May inflict Burn.
|
14 MP
|
Masked Dancer
|
-
|
-
|
Mage Inferno
|
Uses equipped igniter to deal heavy magic Fire damage to all enemies.
|
50 MP
|
-
|
-
|
Inferno Igniter
|
Redfeather Dragonshoot
|
Only usable from back row. Deals medium magic Fire damage to all enemies 1-3 times.
|
30 MP
|
Gunner
|
-
|
-
|
Ruin's Flameflower
|
Deals heavy magic Fire damage to all enemies. Removes targets' buff effects.
|
42 MP
|
Masked Dancer
|
-
|
-
|
Seeker's Flame
|
Deals heavy magic Fire damage to all enemies. Recovers MP for each hit.
|
42 MP
|
Seeker
|
-
|
-
|
Summon Dragon God
|
Deals severe magic Fire damage to all enemies and removes buff effects.
|
22 MP
|
-
|
Summoner
|
-
|
Summon Dragon God (Modified)
|
Deals extreme magic Fire damage to all enemies. Decreases their Attack/Defence for 3 turns.
|
66 MP
|
Summoner
|
-
|
-
|
Bot
|
Deal weak magic Fire damage to one enemy.
|
4 MP
|
500 MAG
|
Mage
|
-
|
-