In Metaphor: ReFantazio, there are several weapon types available depending on the Archetype lineage of a character. Aside from standard damage and hit applications, weapons can also have multiple effects that include passive and active abilities. Below are the different weapon types available in-game:

Weapon Purification

Weapons Menu - Metaphor ReFantazio

Often, weapons can be purified in an effort to increase their stats and ultimately change the weapon into a significantly better one. Weapons can be purified at a church, and St. Fermis Church will prove to be a central locale for this. In order to even begin purification, however, you must increase your Wisdom stats to "Informed." You will also have to obtain Blessed Water.

  • Increasing Wisdom to rank 2 (Informed) can be accomplished through completing quests that boost this virtue.
  • Blessed Water can often be obtained throughout your travels. Keep an eye out for it and collect what you can so you're prepared for purification rituals when the time is right.

All Greatsword

An greatsword is a weapon type that is used by characters who fall under the Warrior archetype umbrella. Below is a comprehensive list of all greatswords available in-game. Hover over a specific item for more details.

Weapon

Affinity

ATK

Hit

Effect 1

Effect 2

Comet Greatsword

Slash

355

95

Damascus Shamshir

Slash

142

95

Heirloom Greatsword

Slash

50

95

Innocent Greatsword

Slash

50

95

Infinite stock

Infinite stock

Iron Greatsword

Slash

110

95

Nameless

Slash

278

95

Silver Claymore

Slash

128

95

Zweihander

Slash

215

95

Beast Slayer

Slash

180

95

Increases damag against beast-type monsters.

Increases damag against beast-type monsters.

Cursed Blade Nihil

Slash

400

95

Normal attacks inflict Hex.

Normal attacks inflict Hex.

Guillotine Blade

Slash

255

95

Increases damage against giant-type monsters.

Increases damage against giant-type monsters.

Kusanagi

Slash

300

95

Increases damage against plant-type monsters.

Increases damage against plant-type monsters.

Scrapmetal Slab

Slash

160

65

Can be purified at a church.

Can be purified at a church.

Serpent Greatsword

Slash

294

95

Normal attacks inflict Poison.

Normal attacks inflict Poison.

Steel Slab

Slash

200

98

Ancient God's Fang

Ice

342

95

Strength +3, Normal attacks become Ice affinity.

Strength +3, Normal attacks become Ice affinity.

Ancient God's Lava Blade

Fire

391

95

Strength +3, Normal attacks become Fire affinity.

Strength +3, Normal attacks become Fire affinity.

Beloved Greatsword

Slash

400

95

Increases the MP cost and strength of Synthesis.

Increases the MP cost and strength of Synthesis.

Blade of Totsuka

Slash

370

95

Can be purified at a church.

Can be purified at a church.

Dragon's Indignation

Slash

111

95

Can be purified.

Can be purified.

Dragon's Judgement

Fire

144

95

Normal attacks become Fire affinity.

Normal attacks become Fire affinity.

Giant Slayer

Slash

340

95

Increases damage against giant-type monsters.

Increases damage against giant-type monsters.

Ame-no-Habakiri

Slash

430

95

Strength +5, Increases damage against human-type monsters. Increases Strike attack strength.

Strength +5, Increases damage against human-type monsters. Increases Strike attack strength.

Dynastic Blade

Slash

500

99

Significantly increases Slash attack strength.

Significantly increases Slash attack strength.

Rebel's Greatsword

Slash

320

95

Small MP recovery every turn in battle.

Small MP recovery every turn in battle.

War King's Claymore

Slash

420

99

Increases critical hit chance.

Increases critical hit chance.