In Metaphor: ReFantazio, there are several weapon types available depending on the Archetype lineage of a character. Aside from standard damage and hit applications, weapons can also have multiple effects that include passive and active abilities. Below are the different weapon types available in-game:
Weapon Purification
Often, weapons can be purified in an effort to increase their stats and ultimately change the weapon into a significantly better one. Weapons can be purified at a church, and St. Fermis Church will prove to be a central locale for this. In order to even begin purification, however, you must increase your Wisdom stats to "Informed." You will also have to obtain Blessed Water.
- Increasing Wisdom to rank 2 (Informed) can be accomplished through completing quests that boost this virtue.
- Blessed Water can often be obtained throughout your travels. Keep an eye out for it and collect what you can so you're prepared for purification rituals when the time is right.
All Greatsword
An greatsword is a weapon type that is used by characters who fall under the Warrior archetype umbrella. Below is a comprehensive list of all greatswords available in-game. Hover over a specific item for more details.
|
Weapon
|
Affinity
|
ATK
|
Hit
|
Effect 1
|
Effect 2
|
Comet Greatsword
|
Slash
|
355
|
95
|
Damascus Shamshir
|
Slash
|
142
|
95
|
Heirloom Greatsword
|
Slash
|
50
|
95
|
Innocent Greatsword
|
Slash
|
50
|
95
|
Infinite stock
|
Infinite stock
|
Iron Greatsword
|
Slash
|
110
|
95
|
Nameless
|
Slash
|
278
|
95
|
Silver Claymore
|
Slash
|
128
|
95
|
Zweihander
|
Slash
|
215
|
95
|
Beast Slayer
|
Slash
|
180
|
95
|
Increases damag against beast-type monsters.
|
Increases damag against beast-type monsters.
|
Cursed Blade Nihil
|
Slash
|
400
|
95
|
Normal attacks inflict Hex.
|
Normal attacks inflict Hex.
|
Guillotine Blade
|
Slash
|
255
|
95
|
Increases damage against giant-type monsters.
|
Increases damage against giant-type monsters.
|
Kusanagi
|
Slash
|
300
|
95
|
Increases damage against plant-type monsters.
|
Increases damage against plant-type monsters.
|
Scrapmetal Slab
|
Slash
|
160
|
65
|
Can be purified at a church.
|
Can be purified at a church.
|
Serpent Greatsword
|
Slash
|
294
|
95
|
Normal attacks inflict Poison.
|
Normal attacks inflict Poison.
|
Steel Slab
|
Slash
|
200
|
98
|
Ancient God's Fang
|
Ice
|
342
|
95
|
Strength +3, Normal attacks become Ice affinity.
|
Strength +3, Normal attacks become Ice affinity.
|
Ancient God's Lava Blade
|
Fire
|
391
|
95
|
Strength +3, Normal attacks become Fire affinity.
|
Strength +3, Normal attacks become Fire affinity.
|
Beloved Greatsword
|
Slash
|
400
|
95
|
Increases the MP cost and strength of Synthesis.
|
Increases the MP cost and strength of Synthesis.
|
Blade of Totsuka
|
Slash
|
370
|
95
|
Can be purified at a church.
|
Can be purified at a church.
|
Dragon's Indignation
|
Slash
|
111
|
95
|
Can be purified.
|
Can be purified.
|
Dragon's Judgement
|
Fire
|
144
|
95
|
Normal attacks become Fire affinity.
|
Normal attacks become Fire affinity.
|
Giant Slayer
|
Slash
|
340
|
95
|
Increases damage against giant-type monsters.
|
Increases damage against giant-type monsters.
|
Ame-no-Habakiri
|
Slash
|
430
|
95
|
Strength +5, Increases damage against human-type monsters. Increases Strike attack strength.
|
Strength +5, Increases damage against human-type monsters. Increases Strike attack strength.
|
Dynastic Blade
|
Slash
|
500
|
99
|
Significantly increases Slash attack strength.
|
Significantly increases Slash attack strength.
|
Rebel's Greatsword
|
Slash
|
320
|
95
|
Small MP recovery every turn in battle.
|
Small MP recovery every turn in battle.
|
War King's Claymore
|
Slash
|
420
|
99
|
Increases critical hit chance.
|
Increases critical hit chance.