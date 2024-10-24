In Metaphor: ReFantazio, all archetypes come packing an assortment of skills or, at the least, a potential to unlock skills. These skills come in all varieties. In fact, there are 14 different skill types. They are as follows:
Skills can provide either passive or active abilities in combat. The skills available to an archetype are often specialized to accompany the role of that specific archetype. Depending on the skills being used, you can offer support to other party members through healing and stat boosts, or you can deal direct damage using special abilities granted by a skill.
With the base archetypes available in the game, you can unlock advanced archetypes that will enable you to unlock more skills. To do this, you will have to increase your Bond Rank through natural progression.
All Hero Passive Skills
Hero Passive skills are one type of skill available in-game that offers passive abilities in combat. Below is a listing of all hero passive skills available in Metaphor: ReFantazio. This database is continually being updated. So, be sure to check back regularly.
|
Skill
|
Description
|
Normal (Archetype)
|
Support Recovery
|
Recovers HP each time a support attack lands in overworld combat.
|
Healer lineage
|
Barge Past
|
Being hit by an enemy attack during overworld combat will not trigger battle with enemy advantage.
|
Warrior lineage
|
Auto-Repel
|
Chance to reflect an enemy's attack in overworld combat.
|
Knight lineage
|
Surprise Upset
|
Strong enemies are stunned more easily in overworld combat.
|
Brawler lineage
|
Alchemy
|
Chance of winning a small sum of money each time an enemy is stunned or defeated in overworld combat.
|
Merchant lineage
|
Magic Recovery
|
In overworld combat, recovers MP each time an enemy is stunned or defeated.
|
Mage lineage
|
Chase Support
|
Makes support attacks from your comrades happen more easily in overworld combat.
|
Seeker lineage