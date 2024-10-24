In Metaphor: ReFantazio, all archetypes come packing an assortment of skills or, at the least, a potential to unlock skills. These skills come in all varieties. In fact, there are 14 different skill types.
Skills can provide either passive or active abilities in combat. The skills available to an archetype are often specialized to accompany the role of that specific archetype. Depending on the skills being used, you can offer support to other party members through healing and stat boosts, or you can deal direct damage using special abilities granted by a skill.
With the base archetypes available in the game, you can unlock advanced archetypes that will enable you to unlock more skills. To do this, you will have to increase your Bond Rank through natural progression.
All Ice Skills
Ice skills are one type of skill available in-game that deals "ice" damage to enemies through various means. Below is a listing of all ice skills available in Metaphor: ReFantazio. This database is continually being updated. So, be sure to check back regularly.
|
Skill
|
Description
|
Use Cost
|
Inherit Cost
|
Normal (Archetype)
|
Synthesis (Archetype)
|
Igniter (Archetype)
|
Blizz
|
Deal weak magic Ice damage to one enemy.
|
4 MP
|
500 MAG
|
Mage
|
-
|
-
|
Gablizz
|
Deals weak magic Ice damage to all enemies.
|
6 MP
|
-
|
Mage
|
-
|
Blizza
|
Deal medium magic Ice damage to one enemy.
|
10 MP
|
Wizard
|
Mage
|
-
|
Blizzaton
|
Deals heavy magic Ice damage to one enemy.
|
18 MP
|
-
|
Wizard
|
-
|
Blizzaton (Synthesis)
|
Deals heavy magic Ice damage to one enemy.Required Skill: Blizza.
|
18 MP
|
-
|
Mage
|
-
|
Bluefeather Dragonshoot
|
Only usable from back row. Deals medium magic Ice damage to all enemies 1-3 times.
|
30 MP
|
Gunner
|
-
|
-
|
Coldragoroa
|
Only usable from back row. Deals extreme magic Ice damage to one enemy. May inflict Forstbite.
|
14 MP
|
-
|
Gunner
|
-
|
Frigid Fortress Tactic
|
Deals heavy magic Ice damage to one enemy. Inflicts a one-time weakness to ice.
|
36 MP
|
Commander
|
-
|
-
|
Gablizzaton
|
Deals heavy magic Ice damage to all enemies.
|
14 MP
|
-
|
Mage
|
-
|
Hadean Icecrag
|
Deals extreme magic Ice damage to all enemies.
|
18 MP
|
-
|
Summoner
|
-
|
Ice Art
|
Deals extreme magic Ice damage to one enemy. May inflict Frostbite.
|
14 MP
|
-
|
Thief
|
-
|
Icewolf Offensive
|
Deals extreme magic Ice damage to one enemy.
|
14 MP
|
-
|
Commander
|
-
|
Icy Strike
|
Deals medium physical Ice damage to one enemy. May inflict Frostbite.
|
10 MP
|
Commander
|
-
|
-
|
Mage Avalanche
|
Uses equipped igniter to deal heavy magic Ice damage to all enemies.
|
50 MP
|
-
|
-
|
Blizzard Igniter
|
Mage Ice
|
Uses equipped igniter to deal weak magic Ice damage to one enemy.
|
8 MP
|
-
|
-
|
Frost Igniter
|
Summon Fairy
|
Deals medium magic Ice damage to all enemies.
|
27 MP
|
Summoner
|
-
|
-
|
Summon Fairy (Modified)
|
Deals heavy magic Ice damage to all enemies. High chance of inflicting Frostbite.
|
44 MP
|
Summoner
|
-
|
-
|
Gablizza
|
Deals medium magic Ice damage to all enemies.
|
10 MP
|
-
|
Wizard
|
-
|
Mage Hail
|
Deal weak magic Ice damage to all enemies.
|
-
|
-
|
Hail Igniter