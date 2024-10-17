In Metaphor: ReFantazio, there are several weapon types available depending on the Archetype lineage of a character. Aside from standard damage and hit applications, weapons can also have multiple effects that include passive and active abilities. Below are the different weapon types available in-game:

Weapon Purification

Weapons Menu - Metaphor ReFantazio

Often, weapons can be purified in an effort to increase their stats and ultimately change the weapon into a significantly better one. Weapons can be purified at a church, and St. Fermis Church will prove to be a central locale for this. In order to even begin purification, however, you must increase your Wisdom stats to "Informed." You will also have to obtain Blessed Water.

  • Increasing Wisdom to rank 2 (Informed) can be accomplished through completing quests that boost this virtue.
  • Blessed Water can often be obtained throughout your travels. Keep an eye out for it and collect what you can so you're prepared for purification rituals when the time is right.

All Katanas

A katana is a weapon type that is used by characters who fall under the Thief archetype umbrella. Below is a comprehensive list of all katanas available in-game. Hover over a specific item for more details.

Weapon

Affinity

ATK

Hit

Effect

Calm Water Katana

Slash

235

96

Comet Katana

Slash

355

96

Dragon Katana

Slash

290

96

Katana

Slash

274

96

Nameless Katana

Slash

140

96

Ninja Blade

Slash

222

96

Beast Fang Katana

Slash

180

96

Normal attacks inflict Poison.

Blooming Katana

Slash

394

96

Increases Dark attack and strength.

Deciduous Katana

Slash

300

96

Increases damage against plant-type monsters.

Sandglass Katana

Slash

160

96

Spider Lily Katana

Slash

240

96

Increases Dark attack strength.

Wind Sprite Katana

Wind

335

96

Normal attacks become Wind affinity.

Filleting Katana

Almighty

280

96

Normal attacks become Almighty affinity.

Fire Mist Katana

Fire

292

96

Normal attacks become Fire affinity.

Ghost Light Katana

Fire

410

96

Normal attacks inflict burn, Normal attacks become Fire affinity.

Sleepy Eyed Katana

Slash

190

96

Normal attacks inflict Sleep.

Dissecting Katana

Slash

420

96

Increases damage against human-type monsters.

Goemon's Hidden Blade

Almighty

500

99

Agility +8, Increases success of stealing skills

Silence

Slash

320

96

Small MP recovery every turn in battle.

Thief King's Katana

Slash

420

99

Agility +5, Significantly increases Slash attack strength. Normal attacks inflict Hex.