In Metaphor: ReFantazio, there are several weapon types available depending on the Archetype lineage of a character. Aside from standard damage and hit applications, weapons can also have multiple effects that include passive and active abilities. Below are the different weapon types available in-game:
Weapon Purification
Often, weapons can be purified in an effort to increase their stats and ultimately change the weapon into a significantly better one. Weapons can be purified at a church, and St. Fermis Church will prove to be a central locale for this. In order to even begin purification, however, you must increase your Wisdom stats to "Informed." You will also have to obtain Blessed Water.
- Increasing Wisdom to rank 2 (Informed) can be accomplished through completing quests that boost this virtue.
- Blessed Water can often be obtained throughout your travels. Keep an eye out for it and collect what you can so you're prepared for purification rituals when the time is right.
All Khakkaras
A khakkara is a weapon type that is used by characters who fall under the Summoner archetype umbrella. Below is a comprehensive list of all khakkaras available in-game. Hover over a specific item for more details.
|
Weapon
|
Affinity
|
ATK
|
Hit
|
Effect
|
Apostle's Crosier
|
Strike
|
315
|
96
|
Comet Crosier
|
Strike
|
357
|
96
|
Inherited Crosier
|
Strike
|
250
|
96
|
Magla Crosier
|
Strike
|
330
|
96
|
Steel Crosier
|
Strike
|
262
|
96
|
Ascetic's Crosier
|
Strike
|
291
|
96
|
Restores HP upon defeating an enemy during a Squad Battle.
|
Medium's Crosier
|
Strike
|
390
|
96
|
Restores HP upon defeating an enemy during a squad battle.
|
Blaze Crosier
|
Strike
|
360
|
96
|
Can be purified at a church, Increases Fire attack strength. Medium MP recovery every turn in battle.
|
Blizzard Crosier
|
Strike
|
360
|
96
|
Can be purified at a church, Increases Ice attack strength. Medium MP recovery every turn in battle.
|
Bolt Crosier
|
Strike
|
360
|
96
|
Can be purified at a church, Increases Electric attack strength. Medium MP recovery every turn in battle.
|
Breeze Crosier
|
Strike
|
360
|
96
|
Can be purified at a church, Increases Wind attack strength. Medium MP recovery every turn in battle.
|
Inquisitor's Crosier
|
Strike
|
395
|
96
|
Increases damage against undead-type monsters.
|
Byaku's Crosier
|
Strike
|
415
|
96
|
Significantly increases Electric attack strength.
|
Dancing Crosier
|
Strike
|
320
|
96
|
Small MP recovery every turn in battle.
|
Drakodios Drakodios Drakodios (Khakkara)
|
Strike
|
350
|
99
|
Genbu's Staff
|
Strike
|
415
|
96
|
Significantly increases Ice attack strength.
|
King's Crosier
|
Strike
|
420
|
99
|
Magic + 5, Increases Max MP by 30%
|
Mystic Crosier
|
Strike
|
500
|
99
|
Reduces the Turn Icon cost of Synthesis.
|
Seiryuu's Staff
|
Strike
|
415
|
96
|
Significantly increases Wind attack strength.
|
Suzaku's Staff
|
Strike
|
415
|
96
|
Significantly increases Fire attack strength.