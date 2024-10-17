In Metaphor: ReFantazio, there are several weapon types available depending on the Archetype lineage of a character. Aside from standard damage and hit applications, weapons can also have multiple effects that include passive and active abilities. Below are the different weapon types available in-game:

Weapon Purification

Weapons Menu - Metaphor ReFantazio

Often, weapons can be purified in an effort to increase their stats and ultimately change the weapon into a significantly better one. Weapons can be purified at a church, and St. Fermis Church will prove to be a central locale for this. In order to even begin purification, however, you must increase your Wisdom stats to "Informed." You will also have to obtain Blessed Water.

  • Increasing Wisdom to rank 2 (Informed) can be accomplished through completing quests that boost this virtue.
  • Blessed Water can often be obtained throughout your travels. Keep an eye out for it and collect what you can so you're prepared for purification rituals when the time is right.

All Khakkaras

A khakkara is a weapon type that is used by characters who fall under the Summoner archetype umbrella. Below is a comprehensive list of all khakkaras available in-game. Hover over a specific item for more details.

Weapon

Affinity

ATK

Hit

Effect

Apostle's Crosier

Strike

315

96

Comet Crosier

Strike

357

96

Inherited Crosier

Strike

250

96

Magla Crosier

Strike

330

96

Steel Crosier

Strike

262

96

Ascetic's Crosier

Strike

291

96

Restores HP upon defeating an enemy during a Squad Battle.

Medium's Crosier

Strike

390

96

Restores HP upon defeating an enemy during a squad battle.

Blaze Crosier

Strike

360

96

Can be purified at a church, Increases Fire attack strength. Medium MP recovery every turn in battle.

Blizzard Crosier

Strike

360

96

Can be purified at a church, Increases Ice attack strength. Medium MP recovery every turn in battle.

Bolt Crosier

Strike

360

96

Can be purified at a church, Increases Electric attack strength. Medium MP recovery every turn in battle.

Breeze Crosier

Strike

360

96

Can be purified at a church, Increases Wind attack strength. Medium MP recovery every turn in battle.

Inquisitor's Crosier

Strike

395

96

Increases damage against undead-type monsters.

Byaku's Crosier

Strike

415

96

Significantly increases Electric attack strength.

Dancing Crosier

Strike

320

96

Small MP recovery every turn in battle.

Drakodios Drakodios Drakodios (Khakkara)

Strike

350

99

Genbu's Staff

Strike

415

96

Significantly increases Ice attack strength.

King's Crosier

Strike

420

99

Magic + 5, Increases Max MP by 30%

Mystic Crosier

Strike

500

99

Reduces the Turn Icon cost of Synthesis.

Seiryuu's Staff

Strike

415

96

Significantly increases Wind attack strength.

Suzaku's Staff

Strike

415

96

Significantly increases Fire attack strength.