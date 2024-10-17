In Metaphor: ReFantazio, there are several weapon types available depending on the Archetype lineage of a character. Aside from standard damage and hit applications, weapons can also have multiple effects that include passive and active abilities. Below are the different weapon types available in-game:
Weapon Purification
Often, weapons can be purified in an effort to increase their stats and ultimately change the weapon into a significantly better one. Weapons can be purified at a church, and St. Fermis Church will prove to be a central locale for this. In order to even begin purification, however, you must increase your Wisdom stats to "Informed." You will also have to obtain Blessed Water.
- Increasing Wisdom to rank 2 (Informed) can be accomplished through completing quests that boost this virtue.
- Blessed Water can often be obtained throughout your travels. Keep an eye out for it and collect what you can so you're prepared for purification rituals when the time is right.
All Knuckle Weapons
A knuckles weapon type is used by characters who fall under the Brawler archetype umbrella. Below is a comprehensive list of all knuckles weapons available in-game. Hover over a specific item for more details.
|
Weapon
|
Affinity
|
ATK
|
Hit
|
Effect 1
|
Bronze Knuckles
|
Strike
|
108
|
98
|
Comet Knuckles
|
Strike
|
358
|
98
|
Damascus Cestus
|
Strike
|
145
|
98
|
Dragon Claws
|
Strike
|
276
|
98
|
Hardshell Knuckles
|
Strike
|
218
|
98
|
Iron Knuckles
|
Strike
|
130
|
98
|
Spiked Gloves
|
Strike
|
183
|
98
|
Tekkan
|
Strike
|
230
|
98
|
Bone Crushers
|
Strike
|
232
|
98
|
Can be purified at church.
|
Bone Pulverisers
|
Strike
|
270
|
98
|
Strength +5, Increases damage against giant-type monsters.
|
Exorcist Knuckles
|
Strike
|
100
|
98
|
Can be purified
|
Fist of Salvation
|
Strike
|
139
|
98
|
Strength +2 Increases damage against undead-type monsters
|
Orichalcum Knives
|
Pierce
|
389
|
99
|
Small MP recovery every turn in battle.
|
Astral Saint Fist
|
Strike
|
334
|
98
|
Multi-hit skills will hit the max amount, Strength +3, Agility +3, Skills that hit multiple times will always hit the maximum amount.
|
Fists of Justice
|
Strike
|
392
|
98
|
Increases critical hit chance.
|
Ogre's Fists
|
Strike
|
308
|
98
|
Normal attacks inflict Hex.
|
Saintly Fists
|
Strike
|
365
|
98
|
Can be purified at a church. Medium MP recovery every turn in battle.
|
Serene Fist
|
Strike
|
275
|
98
|
Agility +3, Can be purified at a church.
|
White Knuckle
|
Strike
|
240
|
50
|
Normal attacks become critical, Attacks that land always deal critical hits.
|
All Creation Fists
|
Strike
|
500
|
99
|
Significantly increases Strike attack strength.
|
Brawler King's Fist
|
Strike
|
420
|
99
|
Reduces the cost of Attacks that uses HP.
|
Divine Fists
|
Strike
|
425
|
98
|
Strength +5, Increases damage against undead-type monsters.