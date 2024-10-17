In Metaphor: ReFantazio, there are several weapon types available depending on the Archetype lineage of a character. Aside from standard damage and hit applications, weapons can also have multiple effects that include passive and active abilities. Below are the different weapon types available in-game:

Weapon Purification

Weapons Menu - Metaphor ReFantazio

Often, weapons can be purified in an effort to increase their stats and ultimately change the weapon into a significantly better one. Weapons can be purified at a church, and St. Fermis Church will prove to be a central locale for this. In order to even begin purification, however, you must increase your Wisdom stats to "Informed." You will also have to obtain Blessed Water.

  • Increasing Wisdom to rank 2 (Informed) can be accomplished through completing quests that boost this virtue.
  • Blessed Water can often be obtained throughout your travels. Keep an eye out for it and collect what you can so you're prepared for purification rituals when the time is right.

All Knuckle Weapons

A knuckles weapon type is used by characters who fall under the Brawler archetype umbrella. Below is a comprehensive list of all knuckles weapons available in-game. Hover over a specific item for more details.

Weapon

Affinity

ATK

Hit

Effect 1

Bronze Knuckles

Strike

108

98

Comet Knuckles

Strike

358

98

Damascus Cestus

Strike

145

98

Dragon Claws

Strike

276

98

Hardshell Knuckles

Strike

218

98

Iron Knuckles

Strike

130

98

Spiked Gloves

Strike

183

98

Tekkan

Strike

230

98

Bone Crushers

Strike

232

98

Can be purified at church.

Bone Pulverisers

Strike

270

98

Strength +5, Increases damage against giant-type monsters.

Exorcist Knuckles

Strike

100

98

Can be purified

Fist of Salvation

Strike

139

98

Strength +2 Increases damage against undead-type monsters

Orichalcum Knives

Pierce

389

99

Small MP recovery every turn in battle.

Astral Saint Fist

Strike

334

98

Multi-hit skills will hit the max amount, Strength +3, Agility +3, Skills that hit multiple times will always hit the maximum amount.

Fists of Justice

Strike

392

98

Increases critical hit chance.

Ogre's Fists

Strike

308

98

Normal attacks inflict Hex.

Saintly Fists

Strike

365

98

Can be purified at a church. Medium MP recovery every turn in battle.

Serene Fist

Strike

275

98

Agility +3, Can be purified at a church.

White Knuckle

Strike

240

50

Normal attacks become critical, Attacks that land always deal critical hits.

All Creation Fists

Strike

500

99

Significantly increases Strike attack strength.

Brawler King's Fist

Strike

420

99

Reduces the cost of Attacks that uses HP.

Divine Fists

Strike

425

98

Strength +5, Increases damage against undead-type monsters.