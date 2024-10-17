In Metaphor: ReFantazio, there are several weapon types available depending on the Archetype lineage of a character. Aside from standard damage and hit applications, weapons can also have multiple effects that include passive and active abilities. Below are the different weapon types available in-game:

Weapon Purification

Weapons Menu - Metaphor ReFantazio

Often, weapons can be purified in an effort to increase their stats and ultimately change the weapon into a significantly better one. Weapons can be purified at a church, and St. Fermis Church will prove to be a central locale for this. In order to even begin purification, however, you must increase your Wisdom stats to "Informed." You will also have to obtain Blessed Water.

  • Increasing Wisdom to rank 2 (Informed) can be accomplished through completing quests that boost this virtue.
  • Blessed Water can often be obtained throughout your travels. Keep an eye out for it and collect what you can so you're prepared for purification rituals when the time is right.

All Lances

A lance is a weapon type that is used by characters who fall under the Knight archetype umbrella. Below is a comprehensive list of all lances available in-game. Hover over a specific item for more details.

Weapon

Affinity

ATK

Hit

Effect

Armour Piercer

Pierce

292

97

Comet Lance

Pierce

355

97

Damascus Spear

Pierce

171

97

Field Glaive

Pierce

275

97

Halberd

Pierce

216

97

Holy Order Halberd

Pierce

90

97

Innocent Lance

Pierce

75

97

Infinite stock

Iron Lance

Pierce

115

97

Partisan

Pierce

144

97

Silver Lance

Pierce

129

97

Barrier Reef Lance

Pierce

268

97

Endurance +4, Significantly reduces the damage from being hit by your weakness.

Coral Guard Lance

Pierce

220

97

Can be purified at church.

Demon Slayer Pike

Pierce

166

97

Strength +2, Endurance +2 Increases damage against demihuman-type monsters.

Fishing Harpoon

Pierce

250

97

Automatically increases attack at start of combat.

Imp-Ending Pike

Pierce

120

97

Can be purified

Sentinel's Lance

Pierce

395

97

Reduces the damage from being hit by your weakness.

Spinal Spear

Pierce

161

97

Strength +2

Lance of the Old God

Pierce

370

97

Will awaken to its true power if purified at a church.

Lightning Glaive

Electric

336

97

Normal attacks become Electric affinity.

Pillar of Light

Light

410

97

Normal attacks become Light affinity.

Tidal Trident

Wind

336

97

Normal attacks become Wind affinity.

Drakodios Drakodios Drakodios (Khakkara)

Strike

350

99

Driftwood Lance

Pierce

320

97

Small MP recovery every turn in battle.

Hero King's Lance

Pierce

420

99

Endurance +5, Significantly reduces the damage from being hit by your weakness.

Lance of Judgment

Pierce

425

97

Increases counter skill activation, Increases the chance of counter skills activating.

Save the King

Pierce

500

99

Endurance +10, Nullifies Electric.