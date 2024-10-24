In Metaphor: ReFantazio, all archetypes come packing an assortment of skills or, at the least, a potential to unlock skills. These skills come in all varieties. In fact, there are 14 different skill types.
Skills can provide either passive or active abilities in combat. The skills available to an archetype are often specialized to accompany the role of that specific archetype. Depending on the skills being used, you can offer support to other party members through healing and stat boosts, or you can deal direct damage using special abilities granted by a skill.
With the base archetypes available in the game, you can unlock advanced archetypes that will enable you to unlock more skills. To do this, you will have to increase your Bond Rank through natural progression.
All Light Skills
Light skills are one type of skill available in-game that deals "light" damage to enemies through various means. Below is a listing of all light skills available in Metaphor: ReFantazio. This database is continually being updated. So, be sure to check back regularly.
|
Skill
|
Description
|
Use Cost
|
Inherit Cost
|
Normal (Archetype)
|
Synthesis (Archetype)
|
Igniter (Archetype)
|
Hama
|
Deal weak magic Light damage to one enemy.
|
4 MP
|
500 MAG
|
Healer
|
-
|
-
|
Mahama
|
Deals weak magic Light damage to all enemies.
|
6 MP
|
-
|
Healer
|
-
|
Hamaon
|
Deal medium magic Light damage to one enemy.
|
10 MP
|
Cleric
|
-
|
-
|
Rider of the Blade
|
Deals heavy physical Light damage to one enemy.
|
5 MP
|
-
|
Seeker
|
-
|
Energy Ray
|
Deals heavy physical Light damage to one enemy. Power proportional to caster's remaining HP.
|
20% HP
|
-
|
Brawler
|
-
|
Super Energy Ray
|
Deals exteme physical Light damage to one enemy. Power proportional to caster's remaining HP.
|
25% HP
|
-
|
Pugilist
|
-
|
Mage Holiness
|
Deal weak magic Light damage to all enemies.
|
-
|
-
|
Shine Igniter
|
Crusader's Hammer
|
Deals severe physical Light damage to one enemy. Inflicts a one-time weakness to Light.
|
20 MP
|
-
|
Knight
|
-
|
Divine Punishment
|
Deals extreme magic Light damage to all enemies. Inflicts a one-time weakness to Light.
|
20 MP
|
-
|
Healer
|
-
|
Exorcist Light
|
Deals extreme magic Light damage to one enemy.
|
28 MP
|
-
|
Healer
|
-
|
Hamadyne
|
Deals heavy Light damage to one enemy.
|
18 MP
|
Healer
|
-
|
-
|
Mage Divinity
|
Uses equipped igniter to deal heavy magic Light damage to all enemies.
|
50 MP
|
-
|
-
|
Divine Igniter
|
Mage Light
|
Uses equipped igniter to deal weak magic Light damage to one enemy.
|
8 MP
|
-
|
-
|
Glow Igniter
|
Mahamadyne
|
Deals heavy magic Light damage to all enemies.Required Skill: Hamadyne.
|
14 MP
|
-
|
Healer
|
-
|
Peerless Sanctity
|
Deals severe physical Light damage to all enemies. Decreases their Attack/Defence/Hit/Evasion for 3 turns.
|
25 MP
|
-
|
Knight
|
-
|
Radiant Crusher
|
Deals heavy physical Light damage to one enemy. Ignores resistances.
|
36 MP
|
Berserker
|
-
|
-
|
Summon Deity
|
Deals extreme magic Light damage to all enemies. May inflict Daze.
|
20 MP
|
Summoner
|
-
|
-
|
Ultimate Energy Ray
|
Deals severe physical Light damage to one enemy. Power proportional to carter's remaining HP.
|
30% HP
|
-
|
Brawler
|
-
|
Radiance
|
Deals heavy magic Light damage to all enemies.
|
42 MP
|
Prince
|
-
|
-
|
Mahamaon
|
Deals medium magic Light damage to all enemies.
|
10 MP
|
-
|
Cleric
|
-
|
Draco Ray
|
Only usable from back row. Deals severe magic Light damage to one enemy. Ignore resistances.
|
28 MP
|
-
|
Gunner
|
-