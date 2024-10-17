In Metaphor: ReFantazio, there are several weapon types available depending on the Archetype lineage of a character. Aside from standard damage and hit applications, weapons can also have multiple effects that include passive and active abilities. Below are the different weapon types available in-game:

Weapon Purification

Weapons Menu - Metaphor ReFantazio

Often, weapons can be purified in an effort to increase their stats and ultimately change the weapon into a significantly better one. Weapons can be purified at a church, and St. Fermis Church will prove to be a central locale for this. In order to even begin purification, however, you must increase your Wisdom stats to "Informed." You will also have to obtain Blessed Water.

  • Increasing Wisdom to rank 2 (Informed) can be accomplished through completing quests that boost this virtue.
  • Blessed Water can often be obtained throughout your travels. Keep an eye out for it and collect what you can so you're prepared for purification rituals when the time is right.

All Maces

A mace is a weapon type that is used by characters who fall under the Mage archetype umbrella. Below is a comprehensive list of all maces available in-game. Hover over a specific item for more details.

Weapon

Affinity

ATK

Hit

Effect 1

Apprentice's Mace

Slash

100

96

Comet Mace

Strike

350

96

Damascus Club

Strike

141

96

Innocent Mace

Strike

75

96

Infinite stock

Magla Mace

Strike

330

96

Mermaid's Torch

Strike

270

96

Pearl Mace

Strike

212

96

Sanctor's Mace

Strike

169

96

Seeker's Mace

Strike

319

96

Silver Mace

Strike

120

96

Amethyst Mace

Strike

199

96

Magic +5

Mace of Smite

Strike

385

96

Increases damage against undead-type monsters.

Moonlight Mace

Strike

105

96

Can be purified

Quartz Mace

Strike

161

96

Can be purified at a church.

Serenity Sceptre

Strike

132

96

Magic +2 Increases Light attack strength.

Shaman's Sceptre

Strike

285

96

Small HP recovery every turn in battle.

Fortune's Bludgeon

Strike

255

96

All stats +2, Restores MP upon defeating an enemy during a Squad Battle.

Paladin's Mace

Strike

295

96

Small MP recovery every turn in battle.

Snowfield Mace

Strike

390

96

Increases Light attack strength.

Bodhisattva's Mace

Strike

500

99

Magic +2, Significantly increases Light attack strength. Significantly increases Strike attack strength.

Hero King's Mace

Strike

420

99

Prevents Charm, Daze, Forget, Sleep, and Rage, Prevents mental status ailments.

Mace of Renewal

Strike

366

96

Medium MP recovery every turn in battle.

Saviour's Sceptre

Strike

400

96

All stats +5, Significantly increases Fire attack strength.