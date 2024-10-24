In Metaphor: ReFantazio, all archetypes come packing an assortment of skills or, at the least, a potential to unlock skills. These skills come in all varieties. In fact, there are 14 different skill types. They are as follows:

Skills can provide either passive or active abilities in combat. The skills available to an archetype are often specialized to accompany the role of that specific archetype. Depending on the skills being used, you can offer support to other party members through healing and stat boosts, or you can deal direct damage using special abilities granted by a skill.

With the base archetypes available in the game, you can unlock advanced archetypes that will enable you to unlock more skills. To do this, you will have to increase your Bond Rank through natural progression.

All Passive Skills

Passive skills are one type of skill available in-game that enhance combat through passive boosts. Below is a listing of all passive skills available in Metaphor: ReFantazio. This database is continually being updated. So, be sure to check back regularly.

Skill

Description

Use Cost

Inherit Cost

Normal (Archetype)

Synthesis (Archetype)

Igniter (Archetype)

Spirit of Adversity

Increases critical hit rate when wielder is mortally wounded.

Pugilist

-

-

Magic Circle

Increases magic skill Attack by 10%. Attack increases further if Archetypes of the same Lineage are present.

Mage

-

-

Heat Up

Increases physical skill Attack by 10%. Attack increases further if Archetypes of the same Lineage are present.

6,000 MAG

Warrior

-

-

Strike Boost

Increases Strike Attack by 20%.

Pugilist

-

-

Almighty Boost

Increases Almighty Attack by 20%.

Tycoon

-

-

Diligent Disciple

Increases critical hit rate by 5%. Boost increased further if Archetype of the same Lineage are present.

5,000 MAG

Brawler

-

-

Health Font

Raises max HP by 15%.

Brawler

-

-

Ironclad Bond

Automatically increases wielder's Defence at the start of battle.

Knight

-

-

Guard Lore

Increases Defence by 10%. Defence increases further if Archetypes of the same Lineage are present.

Knight

-

-

High Voltage

Increases critical hit rate when knocking out an enemy and beginning Squad Battle.

Pugilist

-

-

Slash Dodge

Increases Evasion against Slash attacks.

Swordmaster

-

-

Strike Dodge

Increases Evasion against Strike attacks.

6,000 MAG

Brawler

-

-

Fire Dodge

Increases Evasion against Fire attacks.

Merchant

-

-

Wind Dodge

Increases Evasion against Wind attacks.

Magic Seeker

-

-

Light Dodge

Increases Evasion against Light attacks.

4,000 MAG

Healer

-

-

Dark Dodge

Increases Evasion against Dark attacks.

Magic Knight

-

-

Dodge Master

Enemies cannot critically hit wielder.

Pugilist

-

-

Lucky Find

Increases likelihood of receiving items after battles by 20%.

Merchant, Tycoon

-

-

Luckier Find

Increases likelihood of receiving rare items after battles by 20%.

Tycoon

-

-

Item Connoisseur

Multiplies effects of consumables by 2.

Tycoon

-

-

Critical Trade

Doubles chance of dealing a critical hit to an enemy.

Tycoon

-

-

Trader's Summit

Increases effects of consumables by 1.2x. Increases further if Archetypes of the same Lineage are present.

Merchant

-

-

Arcane Unity

Increases strength and Hit Rate of Synthesis.

Wizard

-

-

Noble Resolve

Halves damage taken when ambushed.

1,400 MAG

Knight

-

-

Shield Blessing

While Attack/Defence or Hit/Evasion are buffed, recover a significant amount of MP every turn.

Wizard

-

-

Martial Lore

Increases basic attacks' power by 50%.

Swordmaster

-

-

Healer's Insight

Recovers medium HP every turn. Heals more if Archetypes of the same Lineage are present.

Healer

-

-

Magic Font

Raises max MP by 15%.

4,000 MAG

Mage

-

-

Slash Boost

Increases Slash Attack by 20%.

Warrior

-

-