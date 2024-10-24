In Metaphor: ReFantazio, all archetypes come packing an assortment of skills or, at the least, a potential to unlock skills. These skills come in all varieties. In fact, there are 14 different skill types. They are as follows:
Skills can provide either passive or active abilities in combat. The skills available to an archetype are often specialized to accompany the role of that specific archetype. Depending on the skills being used, you can offer support to other party members through healing and stat boosts, or you can deal direct damage using special abilities granted by a skill.
With the base archetypes available in the game, you can unlock advanced archetypes that will enable you to unlock more skills. To do this, you will have to increase your Bond Rank through natural progression.
All Passive Skills
Passive skills are one type of skill available in-game that enhance combat through passive boosts. Below is a listing of all passive skills available in Metaphor: ReFantazio. This database is continually being updated. So, be sure to check back regularly.
|
Skill
|
Description
|
Use Cost
|
Inherit Cost
|
Normal (Archetype)
|
Synthesis (Archetype)
|
Igniter (Archetype)
|
Spirit of Adversity
|
Increases critical hit rate when wielder is mortally wounded.
|
Pugilist
|
-
|
-
|
Magic Circle
|
Increases magic skill Attack by 10%. Attack increases further if Archetypes of the same Lineage are present.
|
Mage
|
-
|
-
|
Heat Up
|
Increases physical skill Attack by 10%. Attack increases further if Archetypes of the same Lineage are present.
|
6,000 MAG
|
Warrior
|
-
|
-
|
Strike Boost
|
Increases Strike Attack by 20%.
|
Pugilist
|
-
|
-
|
Almighty Boost
|
Increases Almighty Attack by 20%.
|
Tycoon
|
-
|
-
|
Diligent Disciple
|
Increases critical hit rate by 5%. Boost increased further if Archetype of the same Lineage are present.
|
5,000 MAG
|
Brawler
|
-
|
-
|
Health Font
|
Raises max HP by 15%.
|
Brawler
|
-
|
-
|
Ironclad Bond
|
Automatically increases wielder's Defence at the start of battle.
|
Knight
|
-
|
-
|
Guard Lore
|
Increases Defence by 10%. Defence increases further if Archetypes of the same Lineage are present.
|
Knight
|
-
|
-
|
High Voltage
|
Increases critical hit rate when knocking out an enemy and beginning Squad Battle.
|
Pugilist
|
-
|
-
|
Slash Dodge
|
Increases Evasion against Slash attacks.
|
Swordmaster
|
-
|
-
|
Strike Dodge
|
Increases Evasion against Strike attacks.
|
6,000 MAG
|
Brawler
|
-
|
-
|
Fire Dodge
|
Increases Evasion against Fire attacks.
|
Merchant
|
-
|
-
|
Wind Dodge
|
Increases Evasion against Wind attacks.
|
Magic Seeker
|
-
|
-
|
Light Dodge
|
Increases Evasion against Light attacks.
|
4,000 MAG
|
Healer
|
-
|
-
|
Dark Dodge
|
Increases Evasion against Dark attacks.
|
Magic Knight
|
-
|
-
|
Dodge Master
|
Enemies cannot critically hit wielder.
|
Pugilist
|
-
|
-
|
Lucky Find
|
Increases likelihood of receiving items after battles by 20%.
|
Merchant, Tycoon
|
-
|
-
|
Luckier Find
|
Increases likelihood of receiving rare items after battles by 20%.
|
Tycoon
|
-
|
-
|
Item Connoisseur
|
Multiplies effects of consumables by 2.
|
Tycoon
|
-
|
-
|
Critical Trade
|
Doubles chance of dealing a critical hit to an enemy.
|
Tycoon
|
-
|
-
|
Trader's Summit
|
Increases effects of consumables by 1.2x. Increases further if Archetypes of the same Lineage are present.
|
Merchant
|
-
|
-
|
Arcane Unity
|
Increases strength and Hit Rate of Synthesis.
|
Wizard
|
-
|
-
|
Noble Resolve
|
Halves damage taken when ambushed.
|
1,400 MAG
|
Knight
|
-
|
-
|
Shield Blessing
|
While Attack/Defence or Hit/Evasion are buffed, recover a significant amount of MP every turn.
|
Wizard
|
-
|
-
|
Martial Lore
|
Increases basic attacks' power by 50%.
|
Swordmaster
|
-
|
-
|
Healer's Insight
|
Recovers medium HP every turn. Heals more if Archetypes of the same Lineage are present.
|
Healer
|
-
|
-
|
Magic Font
|
Raises max MP by 15%.
|
4,000 MAG
|
Mage
|
-
|
-
|
Slash Boost
|
Increases Slash Attack by 20%.
|
Warrior
|
-
|
-