In Metaphor: ReFantazio, all archetypes come packing an assortment of skills or, at the least, a potential to unlock skills. These skills come in all varieties. In fact, there are 14 different skill types. They are as follows:

Skills can provide either passive or active abilities in combat. The skills available to an archetype are often specialized to accompany the role of that specific archetype. Depending on the skills being used, you can offer support to other party members through healing and stat boosts, or you can deal direct damage using special abilities granted by a skill.

With the base archetypes available in the game, you can unlock advanced archetypes that will enable you to unlock more skills. To do this, you will have to increase your Bond Rank through natural progression.

All Recovery Skills

Recovery skills are one type of skill available in-game that offers healing support for you and your party through various means.