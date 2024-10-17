In Metaphor: ReFantazio, there are several weapon types available depending on the Archetype lineage of a character. Aside from standard damage and hit applications, weapons can also have multiple effects that include passive and active abilities. Below are the different weapon types available in-game:

Weapon Purification

Weapons Menu - Metaphor ReFantazio

Often, weapons can be purified in an effort to increase their stats and ultimately change the weapon into a significantly better one. Weapons can be purified at a church, and St. Fermis Church will prove to be a central locale for this. In order to even begin purification, however, you must increase your Wisdom stats to "Informed." You will also have to obtain Blessed Water.

  • Increasing Wisdom to rank 2 (Informed) can be accomplished through completing quests that boost this virtue.
  • Blessed Water can often be obtained throughout your travels. Keep an eye out for it and collect what you can so you're prepared for purification rituals when the time is right.

All Signals

A signal is a weapon type that is used by characters who fall under the Commander archetype umbrella. Below is a comprehensive list of all signals available in-game. Hover over a specific item for more details.

Weapon

Affinity

ATK

Hit

Effect

Admiral's Semaphore

Pierce

230

97

Comet Semaphore

Pierce

355

97

Ebony Semaphore

Pierce

157

97

Magla Semaphore

Pierce

332

97

Pearl Semaphore

Pierce

215

97

Referee's Signal

Pierce

268

97

Saunaphore

Pierce

317

97

Caesar's Semaphore

Pierce

256

97

Magic +3, Automatically increases all allies' defence at start of combat.

Leader's Semaphore

Pierce

189

97

Automatically increases hit rate and evasion at start of combat.

Sage's Semaphore

Pierce

220

97

Can be purified at church.

Victor's Sempahore

Pierce

390

97

Automatically increases all allies' defence at start of combat.

Bishamonten's Sign

Pierce

400

97

Significantly increases Ice attack strength.

Captain's Semaphore

Pierce

330

97

Can be purified at church.

Crystal Ice Gumbai

Pierce

303

97

Increases Ice attack strength.

Firebloom Signal

Pierce

285

97

Increases Fire attack strength.

Floral Semaphore

Pierce

290

97

Increases damage against insectoid-type monsters.

Shingen's Sign

Pierce

400

97

Significantly increases Wind attack strength.

Genral's Semaphore

Pierce

380

97

Magic +5, Automatically increases all allies' attack at start of combat.

Hero King's Banner

Pierce

420

99

Prevents Poison, Malady, Paralysis, Hex, Burn, and Frostbite, Prevents physical status ailments.

Kongming's Signal

Pierce

500

99

Magic +5, Significantly increases Almighty attack strength.

Raging Flame Gunbai

Pierce

410

97

Significantly increases Fire attack strength.