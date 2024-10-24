In Metaphor: ReFantazio, all archetypes come packing an assortment of skills or, at the least, a potential to unlock skills. These skills come in all varieties. In fact, there are 14 different skill types. They are as follows:
Skills can provide either passive or active abilities in combat. The skills available to an archetype are often specialized to accompany the role of that specific archetype. Depending on the skills being used, you can offer support to other party members through healing and stat boosts, or you can deal direct damage using special abilities granted by a skill.
With the base archetypes available in the game, you can unlock advanced archetypes that will enable you to unlock more skills. To do this, you will have to increase your Bond Rank through natural progression.
All Slash Skills
Slash skills are one type of skill available in-game that deals "slash" damage to enemies through various means. Below is a listing of all slash skills available in Metaphor: ReFantazio. This database is continually being updated. So, be sure to check back regularly.
|
Skill
|
Description
|
Use Cost
|
Inherit Cost
|
Normal (Archetype)
|
Synthesis (Archetype)
|
Diagonal Slash
|
Deals weak physical Slash damage to one enemy.
|
5 MP
|
600 MAG
|
Warrior
|
-
|
Sweeping Slash
|
Deals weak physical Slash damage to one enemy.
|
4 MP
|
500 MAG
|
Seeker
|
-
|
Slicer
|
Deals weak physical Slash damage to one enemy 2-4 times.
|
5 MP
|
1,600 MAG
|
Warrior
|
-
|
Critical Strike
|
Low Hit Rate, but all hits deal critical physical Slash damage.
|
Warrior
|
-
|
Round Slash
|
Deals weak physical Slash damage to all enemies.
|
14 MP
|
Swordmaster
|
Warrior
|
Rising Slash
|
Deals medium physical Slash damage to all enemies.
|
Swordmaster
|
-
|
Raging Edge
|
Deals heavy physical Slash damage to all enemies.
|
Swordmaster
|
-
|
Vorpal Blade
|
Deals extreme physical Slash damage to all enemies. Decreases their Attack for 3 turns.
|
18 MP
|
-
|
Swordmaster
|
Phantom Swordswarm
|
Deals medium physical Slash damage 4-6 times to one enemy. If it's a killing blow, adds one Turn Icon.
|
16 MP
|
-
|
Swordmaster
|
Bamboo Splitter
|
Deals heavy physical Slash damage to one enemy. Adds one Turn Icon on a killing blow.
|
6 MP
|
-
|
Warrior Swordmaster
|
Peerless Stonecleaver
|
Deals severe physical Slash damage to one enemy. Adds one Turn Icon on a killing blow.
|
22 MP
|
-
|
Warrior Swordmaste