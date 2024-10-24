In Metaphor: ReFantazio, all archetypes come packing an assortment of skills or, at the least, a potential to unlock skills. These skills come in all varieties. In fact, there are 14 different skill types. They are as follows:

Skills can provide either passive or active abilities in combat. The skills available to an archetype are often specialized to accompany the role of that specific archetype. Depending on the skills being used, you can offer support to other party members through healing and stat boosts, or you can deal direct damage using special abilities granted by a skill.

With the base archetypes available in the game, you can unlock advanced archetypes that will enable you to unlock more skills. To do this, you will have to increase your Bond Rank through natural progression.

All Slash Skills

Slash skills are one type of skill available in-game that deals "slash" damage to enemies through various means. Below is a listing of all slash skills available in Metaphor: ReFantazio. This database is continually being updated. So, be sure to check back regularly.

Skill

Description

Use Cost

Inherit Cost

Normal (Archetype)

Synthesis (Archetype)

Diagonal Slash

Deals weak physical Slash damage to one enemy.

5 MP

600 MAG

Warrior

-

Sweeping Slash

Deals weak physical Slash damage to one enemy.

4 MP

500 MAG

Seeker

-

Slicer

Deals weak physical Slash damage to one enemy 2-4 times.

5 MP

1,600 MAG

Warrior

-

Critical Strike

Low Hit Rate, but all hits deal critical physical Slash damage.

Warrior

-

Round Slash

Deals weak physical Slash damage to all enemies.

14 MP

Swordmaster

Warrior

Rising Slash

Deals medium physical Slash damage to all enemies.

Swordmaster

-

Raging Edge

Deals heavy physical Slash damage to all enemies.

Swordmaster

-

Vorpal Blade

Deals extreme physical Slash damage to all enemies. Decreases their Attack for 3 turns.

18 MP

-

Swordmaster

Phantom Swordswarm

Deals medium physical Slash damage 4-6 times to one enemy. If it's a killing blow, adds one Turn Icon.

16 MP

-

Swordmaster

Bamboo Splitter

Deals heavy physical Slash damage to one enemy. Adds one Turn Icon on a killing blow.

6 MP

-

Warrior Swordmaster

Peerless Stonecleaver

Deals severe physical Slash damage to one enemy. Adds one Turn Icon on a killing blow.

22 MP

-

Warrior Swordmaste