In Metaphor: ReFantazio, there are several weapon types available depending on the Archetype lineage of a character. Aside from standard damage and hit applications, weapons can also have multiple effects that include passive and active abilities. Below are the different weapon types available in-game:
Weapon Purification
Often, weapons can be purified in an effort to increase their stats and ultimately change the weapon into a significantly better one. Weapons can be purified at a church, and St. Fermis Church will prove to be a central locale for this. In order to even begin purification, however, you must increase your Wisdom stats to "Informed." You will also have to obtain Blessed Water.
- Increasing Wisdom to rank 2 (Informed) can be accomplished through completing quests that boost this virtue.
- Blessed Water can often be obtained throughout your travels. Keep an eye out for it and collect what you can so you're prepared for purification rituals when the time is right.
All Staves
A staff is a weapon type that is used by characters who fall under the Healer archetype umbrella. Below is a comprehensive list of all staves available in-game. Hover over a specific item for more details.
|
Weapon
|
Affinity
|
ATK
|
Hit
|
Effect
|
Acacia Rod
|
Strike
|
66
|
96
|
Bolt Scorpion Staff
|
Strike
|
270
|
96
|
Cooling Staff
|
Strike
|
115
|
96
|
Increases Ice attack strength.
|
Fire Snake Staff
|
Strike
|
270
|
96
|
Fulmine Rod
|
Strike
|
242
|
96
|
Fuoco Rod
|
Strike
|
205
|
96
|
Increases Fire attack strength.
|
Ghiaccio Rod
|
Strike
|
205
|
96
|
Increases Ice attack strength.
|
Innocent Staff
|
Strike
|
50
|
96
|
Infinite stock
|
Ivory Staff
|
Strike
|
89
|
96
|
Magic+2
|
Kindling Staff
|
Strike
|
100
|
96
|
Increases Fire attack strength.
|
Monk's Blue Staff
|
Strike
|
370
|
96
|
Increases Ice attack strength.
|
Monk's Purple Staff
|
Strike
|
370
|
96
|
Increases Electric attack strength.
|
Monk's Red Staff
|
Strike
|
370
|
96
|
Increases Fire attack strength.
|
Sanctor's Devotion
|
Strike
|
140
|
96
|
Increases Fire attack strength.
|
Sanctor's Resolve
|
Strike
|
140
|
96
|
Increases Ice attack strength.
|
Sanctor's Vigour
|
Strike
|
170
|
96
|
Winter Frog Staff
|
Strike
|
270
|
96
|
Dusk Fly Staff
|
Strike
|
300
|
96
|
Increases damage against undead-type monsters.
|
Grand Master's Staff
|
Strike
|
200
|
96
|
Increases strength of all magic.
|
Monk's Black Staff
|
Strike
|
400
|
96
|
Increases Dark attack strength.
|
Sage's Staff
|
Strike
|
160
|
96
|
Can be purified at a church.
|
Weeping Blood Staff
|
Strike
|
170
|
96
|
Magic +3
|
Cocytus Rod
|
Strike
|
400
|
96
|
Significantly increases Ice attack strength.
|
Inferno Rod
|
Strike
|
400
|
96
|
Significantly increases Fire attack strength.
|
Staff of Creation
|
Strike
|
340
|
96
|
Increases strength of all magic.
|
Xibalba Rod
|
Strike
|
400
|
96
|
Significantly increases Wind attack strength.
|
Mage King's Staff
|
Strike
|
420
|
99
|
Magic + 5, Increases strength of all magic.
|
Whalebone Rod
|
Strike
|
320
|
96
|
Small MP recovery every turn in battle.
|
Yggdrasil Staff
|
Strike
|
500
|
99
|
Magic +5, Significantly increases strength of all magic. Significantly increases Strike attack strength.