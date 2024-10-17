In Metaphor: ReFantazio, there are several weapon types available depending on the Archetype lineage of a character. Aside from standard damage and hit applications, weapons can also have multiple effects that include passive and active abilities. Below are the different weapon types available in-game:

Weapon Purification

Weapons Menu - Metaphor ReFantazio

Often, weapons can be purified in an effort to increase their stats and ultimately change the weapon into a significantly better one. Weapons can be purified at a church, and St. Fermis Church will prove to be a central locale for this. In order to even begin purification, however, you must increase your Wisdom stats to "Informed." You will also have to obtain Blessed Water.

  • Increasing Wisdom to rank 2 (Informed) can be accomplished through completing quests that boost this virtue.
  • Blessed Water can often be obtained throughout your travels. Keep an eye out for it and collect what you can so you're prepared for purification rituals when the time is right.

All Staves

A staff is a weapon type that is used by characters who fall under the Healer archetype umbrella. Below is a comprehensive list of all staves available in-game. Hover over a specific item for more details.

Weapon

Affinity

ATK

Hit

Effect

Acacia Rod

Strike

66

96

Bolt Scorpion Staff

Strike

270

96

Cooling Staff

Strike

115

96

Increases Ice attack strength.

Fire Snake Staff

Strike

270

96

Fulmine Rod

Strike

242

96

Fuoco Rod

Strike

205

96

Increases Fire attack strength.

Ghiaccio Rod

Strike

205

96

Increases Ice attack strength.

Innocent Staff

Strike

50

96

Infinite stock

Ivory Staff

Strike

89

96

Magic+2

Kindling Staff

Strike

100

96

Increases Fire attack strength.

Monk's Blue Staff

Strike

370

96

Increases Ice attack strength.

Monk's Purple Staff

Strike

370

96

Increases Electric attack strength.

Monk's Red Staff

Strike

370

96

Increases Fire attack strength.

Sanctor's Devotion

Strike

140

96

Increases Fire attack strength.

Sanctor's Resolve

Strike

140

96

Increases Ice attack strength.

Sanctor's Vigour

Strike

170

96

Winter Frog Staff

Strike

270

96

Dusk Fly Staff

Strike

300

96

Increases damage against undead-type monsters.

Grand Master's Staff

Strike

200

96

Increases strength of all magic.

Monk's Black Staff

Strike

400

96

Increases Dark attack strength.

Sage's Staff

Strike

160

96

Can be purified at a church.

Weeping Blood Staff

Strike

170

96

Magic +3

Cocytus Rod

Strike

400

96

Significantly increases Ice attack strength.

Inferno Rod

Strike

400

96

Significantly increases Fire attack strength.

Staff of Creation

Strike

340

96

Increases strength of all magic.

Xibalba Rod

Strike

400

96

Significantly increases Wind attack strength.

Mage King's Staff

Strike

420

99

Magic + 5, Increases strength of all magic.

Whalebone Rod

Strike

320

96

Small MP recovery every turn in battle.

Yggdrasil Staff

Strike

500

99

Magic +5, Significantly increases strength of all magic. Significantly increases Strike attack strength.