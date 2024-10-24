In Metaphor: ReFantazio, all archetypes come packing an assortment of skills or, at the least, a potential to unlock skills. These skills come in all varieties. In fact, there are 14 different skill types. They are as follows:

Skills can provide either passive or active abilities in combat. The skills available to an archetype are often specialized to accompany the role of that specific archetype. Depending on the skills being used, you can offer support to other party members through healing and stat boosts, or you can deal direct damage using special abilities granted by a skill.

With the base archetypes available in the game, you can unlock advanced archetypes that will enable you to unlock more skills. To do this, you will have to increase your Bond Rank through natural progression.

All Support Skills

Support skills are one type of skill available in-game that provides aid and, well, support for your party through various means. Below is a listing of all support skills available in Metaphor: ReFantazio. This database is continually being updated. So, be sure to check back regularly.

Skill

Description

Use Cost

Inherit Cost

Normal (Archetype)

Synthesis (Archetype)

Igniter (Archetype)

Rakukaja

Raises one ally's Defence for 3 turns.

8 MP

Magic Knight

-

-

Tarukaja

Raises one ally's Attack for 3 turns.

8 MP

800 MAG

Seeker

-

-

Matarukaja

Increases all allies' Attack for 3 turns.

18 MP

-

Seeker

-

Marakukaja

Increases all allies' Defence for 3 turns.

18 MP

-

Magic Knight

-

Vitalja

Increases Attack/Defence for one ally by two ranks for 3 turns.

Magic Seeker

-

-

Battle Cry

Increases caster's Attack and Defense for 3 turns.

Brawler

-

-

Heat Riser

Increases Attack/Defence/Hit/Evasion for one ally for 3 turns.

24 MP

-

Magic Seeker

-

Money Power

Increases all of one ally's stats by three ranks for 3 turns. Consumes money instead of MP.

9,999 reeve

-

Tycoon

-

Adventurer's Curiosity

Increases Critical Rate for all allies for 3 turns.

8 MP

-

Seeker Magic Seeker

-

All Reset

Removes nearly all beneficial effects from all enemies.

36 MP

-

Merchant Tycoon

-

Tetrakarn

Raises a barrier that repels one Slash/Pierce/Strike attack for one ally.

Magic Knight

-

-

Magical Injection

Raises a barrier that nullifies one attack that would inflict a status ailment. Affects all allies.

12 MP

-

Healer Cleric

-

Protect Guard

Raises a barrier that nullifies one Slash/Pierce/Strike attack for one ally.

10 MP

-

Knight Magic Knight

-

Tetrabreak

Negates one enemy's Repel Physical skill.

18 MP

Seeker

Seeker Magic Seeker

-

Makarabreak

Negates one enemy's Repel Magic skill.

18 MP

-

Wizard

-

Knight's Proclamation

Draws enemy attention and takes attacks for allies for 1 turn. (Certain attacks defy this effect.)

4 MP

1,000 MAG

Knight Magic Knight

-

-

Dekunda

Removes all debuff effects from all allies.

2,000 MAG

Healer

-

-

Assault Beacon

Increases Attack/Defence/Hit/Evasion for all allies for 3 turns.

26 MP

-

Commander

-

Charge

Greatly increases caster's physical attack damage once per battle.

15 MP

Berserker

-

-

Concentrate

Increases caster's Attack by three ranks for 3 turns.

20 MP

Warrior

-

-

Debilitate

Decrease one enemy's Attack/Defence/Hit/Evasion for 3 turns.

24 MP

-

Faker

-

Dekaja

Removes all buff effects on all enemies.

18 MP

Faker

-

-

Dynast Formation

Increases Attack/Defence/Hit Evasion for all allies by three ranks for 3 turns.

70 MP

-

Commander

-

Formation of Vigor

Moves all allies to the front row, and increases their Attack by two ranks for 3 turns.

35 MP

Commander

-

-

Gift MP

Transfer MP to one ally.

50 MP

Faker

-

-

Heartbreak Strategem

Negates one enemy's Repel Magic and Repel Physical Skills.

10 MP

Commander

-

-

Hero's Cry

Adds four Turn Icons. (Can only be used once per battle.)

99 MP

Prince

-

-

Holy Knight's Proclamation

Guards, drawing enemy attention and taking attacks for allies for 1 turn. (Certain attacks defy this effect.)

8 MP

Knight

-

-

Hyper

Greatly increases caster's magic attack damage once per battle.

15 MP

Mage

-

-

Knight's Defence

Increases caster's Defence by three ranks for 3 turns.

20 MP

Knight

-

-

Line Guard

Raises a barrier that nullifies one physical attack for all allies in caster's row.Required Ally: Knight, Healer, or Commander Lineages

28 MP

-

Knight

-

Mage Agility Wave

Uses equipped igniter to increase all allies' Hit/Evasion for 3 turns

48 MP

-

-

Courier Igniter

Mage Group Drain

Uses equipped igniter to decrease all enemies' Attack for 3 turns

48 MP

-

-

Enfeeble Igniter

Mage Group Strength

Uses equipped igniter to increase all allies' Attack for 3 turns

48 MP

-

-

Chevalier Igniter

Mage Shield Wave

Uses equipped igniter to increase all allies' Defence for 3 turns

48 MP

-

-

Escorte Igniter

Mage Stored Power

Uses equipped igniter to greatly increase caster's physical attack damage once per battle

30 MP

-

-

Soma Igniter

Mage Transcendence

Uses equipped igniter to greatly increase caster's magic attack damage once per battle

30 MP

-

-

Transcendent Igniter

Makarabreak (Synthesis)

Negates one enemy's Repel Magic skill.

18 MP

-

Mage

-

Makarakarn

Raises a barrier that repels one elemental attack for one ally.

40 MP

Faker

-

Masquerade Charge

Greatly increases the party's physical attack damage once per battle.

26 MP

-

Masked Dancer

-

Masukukaja

Increases all allies' Hit/Evasion for 3 turns

18 MP

Commander

-

-

Masukukaja (Synthesis)

Increases all allies' Hit/Evasion for 3 turns.

18 MP

-

Gunner

-

Masukunda

Decreases all enemy's Hit/Evasion for 3 turns.

18 MP

-

Faker

-

Matarukaja (Synthesis)

Increases all allies' Attack for 3 turns.Required Skill: Tarukaja.

18 MP

-

Seeker

-

Matarunda

Decrease all enemies' Attack for 3 turns.Required Skill: Tarunda.

18 MP

-

Faker

-

Omni-Guard

Raises a barrier that nullifies one non-Almighty attack for one ally.

40 MP

Knight

-

-

Peerless War Cry

Decreases Attack/Defence for all enemies by two ranks for 3 turns.

60 MP

Berserker

-

-

Quick-Change Arts

Nullifies one Slash/Pierce/Strike attack for caster.

5 MP

Thief

-

-

Rakunda

Decreases one enemy's Defence for 3 turns.

8 MP

Faker

-

-

Shelter Formation

Moves all allies to the back row, and increases their Defence by two ranks for 3 turns.

35 MP

Commander

-

-

Sukukaja

Increases one ally's Hit/Evasion for 3 turns.

8 MP

Gunner

-

-

Sukunda

Decreases one enemy's Hit/Evasion for 3 turns.

8 MP

Faker

-

-

Tarunda

Decreases one enemy's Attack for 3 turns.

8 MP

Faker

-

-

Unwavering Blade

Increases caster's Hit/Evasion by three ranks for 3 turns.

20 MP

Warrior

-

-

Vidyartha

Decreases Attack / Defence for one enemy by two ranks for 3 turns.

20 MP

Faker

-

-

War Cry

Decreases Attack/Defence for all enemies for 3 turns.

40 MP

Berserker

-

-

Ultimate Guard

Raises a barrier that nullifies one non-Almighty attack for all allies.Required Ally: Knight, Healer, or Commander Lineages

100 MP

-

Knight

-

Magic Guard

Raises a barrier that nullifies one elemental attack for all allies in caster's row.

28 MP

-

Knight Magic Knight

-

Hero's Proving

Increases caster's Attack/Defence/Hit/Evasion by three ranks for 3 turns.

50 MP

Prince

-

-

Marakunda

Decrease all enemies' Defence for 3 turns.Required Skill: Rakunda.

18 MP

-

Faker

-

Protect Guard (Synthesis)

Raises a barrier that nullifies one Slash/Pierce/Strike attack for one ally.

10 MP

-

Knight

-

Rebellion

Increases Critical Rate for one ally for 3 turns.

4 MP

Commander

-

-