In Metaphor: ReFantazio, all archetypes come packing an assortment of skills or, at the least, a potential to unlock skills. These skills come in all varieties. In fact, there are 14 different skill types. They are as follows:
Skills can provide either passive or active abilities in combat. The skills available to an archetype are often specialized to accompany the role of that specific archetype. Depending on the skills being used, you can offer support to other party members through healing and stat boosts, or you can deal direct damage using special abilities granted by a skill.
With the base archetypes available in the game, you can unlock advanced archetypes that will enable you to unlock more skills. To do this, you will have to increase your Bond Rank through natural progression.
All Support Skills
Support skills are one type of skill available in-game that provides aid and, well, support for your party through various means. Below is a listing of all support skills available in Metaphor: ReFantazio. This database is continually being updated. So, be sure to check back regularly.
|
Skill
|
Description
|
Use Cost
|
Inherit Cost
|
Normal (Archetype)
|
Synthesis (Archetype)
|
Igniter (Archetype)
|
Rakukaja
|
Raises one ally's Defence for 3 turns.
|
8 MP
|
Magic Knight
|
-
|
-
|
Tarukaja
|
Raises one ally's Attack for 3 turns.
|
8 MP
|
800 MAG
|
Seeker
|
-
|
-
|
Matarukaja
|
Increases all allies' Attack for 3 turns.
|
18 MP
|
-
|
Seeker
|
-
|
Marakukaja
|
Increases all allies' Defence for 3 turns.
|
18 MP
|
-
|
Magic Knight
|
-
|
Vitalja
|
Increases Attack/Defence for one ally by two ranks for 3 turns.
|
Magic Seeker
|
-
|
-
|
Battle Cry
|
Increases caster's Attack and Defense for 3 turns.
|
Brawler
|
-
|
-
|
Heat Riser
|
Increases Attack/Defence/Hit/Evasion for one ally for 3 turns.
|
24 MP
|
-
|
Magic Seeker
|
-
|
Money Power
|
Increases all of one ally's stats by three ranks for 3 turns. Consumes money instead of MP.
|
9,999 reeve
|
-
|
Tycoon
|
-
|
Adventurer's Curiosity
|
Increases Critical Rate for all allies for 3 turns.
|
8 MP
|
-
|
Seeker Magic Seeker
|
-
|
All Reset
|
Removes nearly all beneficial effects from all enemies.
|
36 MP
|
-
|
Merchant Tycoon
|
-
|
Tetrakarn
|
Raises a barrier that repels one Slash/Pierce/Strike attack for one ally.
|
Magic Knight
|
-
|
-
|
Magical Injection
|
Raises a barrier that nullifies one attack that would inflict a status ailment. Affects all allies.
|
12 MP
|
-
|
Healer Cleric
|
-
|
Protect Guard
|
Raises a barrier that nullifies one Slash/Pierce/Strike attack for one ally.
|
10 MP
|
-
|
Knight Magic Knight
|
-
|
Tetrabreak
|
Negates one enemy's Repel Physical skill.
|
18 MP
|
Seeker
|
Seeker Magic Seeker
|
-
|
Makarabreak
|
Negates one enemy's Repel Magic skill.
|
18 MP
|
-
|
Wizard
|
-
|
Knight's Proclamation
|
Draws enemy attention and takes attacks for allies for 1 turn. (Certain attacks defy this effect.)
|
4 MP
|
1,000 MAG
|
Knight Magic Knight
|
-
|
-
|
Dekunda
|
Removes all debuff effects from all allies.
|
2,000 MAG
|
Healer
|
-
|
-
|
Assault Beacon
|
Increases Attack/Defence/Hit/Evasion for all allies for 3 turns.
|
26 MP
|
-
|
Commander
|
-
|
Charge
|
Greatly increases caster's physical attack damage once per battle.
|
15 MP
|
Berserker
|
-
|
-
|
Concentrate
|
Increases caster's Attack by three ranks for 3 turns.
|
20 MP
|
Warrior
|
-
|
-
|
Debilitate
|
Decrease one enemy's Attack/Defence/Hit/Evasion for 3 turns.
|
24 MP
|
-
|
Faker
|
-
|
Dekaja
|
Removes all buff effects on all enemies.
|
18 MP
|
Faker
|
-
|
-
|
Dynast Formation
|
Increases Attack/Defence/Hit Evasion for all allies by three ranks for 3 turns.
|
70 MP
|
-
|
Commander
|
-
|
Formation of Vigor
|
Moves all allies to the front row, and increases their Attack by two ranks for 3 turns.
|
35 MP
|
Commander
|
-
|
-
|
Gift MP
|
Transfer MP to one ally.
|
50 MP
|
Faker
|
-
|
-
|
Heartbreak Strategem
|
Negates one enemy's Repel Magic and Repel Physical Skills.
|
10 MP
|
Commander
|
-
|
-
|
Hero's Cry
|
Adds four Turn Icons. (Can only be used once per battle.)
|
99 MP
|
Prince
|
-
|
-
|
Holy Knight's Proclamation
|
Guards, drawing enemy attention and taking attacks for allies for 1 turn. (Certain attacks defy this effect.)
|
8 MP
|
Knight
|
-
|
-
|
Hyper
|
Greatly increases caster's magic attack damage once per battle.
|
15 MP
|
Mage
|
-
|
-
|
Knight's Defence
|
Increases caster's Defence by three ranks for 3 turns.
|
20 MP
|
Knight
|
-
|
-
|
Line Guard
|
Raises a barrier that nullifies one physical attack for all allies in caster's row.Required Ally: Knight, Healer, or Commander Lineages
|
28 MP
|
-
|
Knight
|
-
|
Mage Agility Wave
|
Uses equipped igniter to increase all allies' Hit/Evasion for 3 turns
|
48 MP
|
-
|
-
|
Courier Igniter
|
Mage Group Drain
|
Uses equipped igniter to decrease all enemies' Attack for 3 turns
|
48 MP
|
-
|
-
|
Enfeeble Igniter
|
Mage Group Strength
|
Uses equipped igniter to increase all allies' Attack for 3 turns
|
48 MP
|
-
|
-
|
Chevalier Igniter
|
Mage Shield Wave
|
Uses equipped igniter to increase all allies' Defence for 3 turns
|
48 MP
|
-
|
-
|
Escorte Igniter
|
Mage Stored Power
|
Uses equipped igniter to greatly increase caster's physical attack damage once per battle
|
30 MP
|
-
|
-
|
Soma Igniter
|
Mage Transcendence
|
Uses equipped igniter to greatly increase caster's magic attack damage once per battle
|
30 MP
|
-
|
-
|
Transcendent Igniter
|
Makarabreak (Synthesis)
|
Negates one enemy's Repel Magic skill.
|
18 MP
|
-
|
Mage
|
-
|
Makarakarn
|
Raises a barrier that repels one elemental attack for one ally.
|
40 MP
|
Faker
|
-
|
Masquerade Charge
|
Greatly increases the party's physical attack damage once per battle.
|
26 MP
|
-
|
Masked Dancer
|
-
|
Masukukaja
|
Increases all allies' Hit/Evasion for 3 turns
|
18 MP
|
Commander
|
-
|
-
|
Masukukaja (Synthesis)
|
Increases all allies' Hit/Evasion for 3 turns.
|
18 MP
|
-
|
Gunner
|
-
|
Masukunda
|
Decreases all enemy's Hit/Evasion for 3 turns.
|
18 MP
|
-
|
Faker
|
-
|
Matarukaja (Synthesis)
|
Increases all allies' Attack for 3 turns.Required Skill: Tarukaja.
|
18 MP
|
-
|
Seeker
|
-
|
Matarunda
|
Decrease all enemies' Attack for 3 turns.Required Skill: Tarunda.
|
18 MP
|
-
|
Faker
|
-
|
Omni-Guard
|
Raises a barrier that nullifies one non-Almighty attack for one ally.
|
40 MP
|
Knight
|
-
|
-
|
Peerless War Cry
|
Decreases Attack/Defence for all enemies by two ranks for 3 turns.
|
60 MP
|
Berserker
|
-
|
-
|
Quick-Change Arts
|
Nullifies one Slash/Pierce/Strike attack for caster.
|
5 MP
|
Thief
|
-
|
-
|
Rakunda
|
Decreases one enemy's Defence for 3 turns.
|
8 MP
|
Faker
|
-
|
-
|
Shelter Formation
|
Moves all allies to the back row, and increases their Defence by two ranks for 3 turns.
|
35 MP
|
Commander
|
-
|
-
|
Sukukaja
|
Increases one ally's Hit/Evasion for 3 turns.
|
8 MP
|
Gunner
|
-
|
-
|
Sukunda
|
Decreases one enemy's Hit/Evasion for 3 turns.
|
8 MP
|
Faker
|
-
|
-
|
Tarunda
|
Decreases one enemy's Attack for 3 turns.
|
8 MP
|
Faker
|
-
|
-
|
Unwavering Blade
|
Increases caster's Hit/Evasion by three ranks for 3 turns.
|
20 MP
|
Warrior
|
-
|
-
|
Vidyartha
|
Decreases Attack / Defence for one enemy by two ranks for 3 turns.
|
20 MP
|
Faker
|
-
|
-
|
War Cry
|
Decreases Attack/Defence for all enemies for 3 turns.
|
40 MP
|
Berserker
|
-
|
-
|
Ultimate Guard
|
Raises a barrier that nullifies one non-Almighty attack for all allies.Required Ally: Knight, Healer, or Commander Lineages
|
100 MP
|
-
|
Knight
|
-
|
Magic Guard
|
Raises a barrier that nullifies one elemental attack for all allies in caster's row.
|
28 MP
|
-
|
Knight Magic Knight
|
-
|
Hero's Proving
|
Increases caster's Attack/Defence/Hit/Evasion by three ranks for 3 turns.
|
50 MP
|
Prince
|
-
|
-
|
Marakunda
|
Decrease all enemies' Defence for 3 turns.Required Skill: Rakunda.
|
18 MP
|
-
|
Faker
|
-
|
Protect Guard (Synthesis)
|
Raises a barrier that nullifies one Slash/Pierce/Strike attack for one ally.
|
10 MP
|
-
|
Knight
|
-
|
Rebellion
|
Increases Critical Rate for one ally for 3 turns.
|
4 MP
|
Commander
|
-
|
-