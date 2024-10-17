In Metaphor: ReFantazio, there are several weapon types available depending on the Archetype lineage of a character. Aside from standard damage and hit applications, weapons can also have multiple effects that include passive and active abilities. Below are the different weapon types available in-game:

Weapon Purification

Often, weapons can be purified in an effort to increase their stats and ultimately change the weapon into a significantly better one. Weapons can be purified at a church, and St. Fermis Church will prove to be a central locale for this. In order to even begin purification, however, you must increase your Wisdom stats to "Informed." You will also have to obtain Blessed Water.

Increasing Wisdom to rank 2 (Informed) can be accomplished through completing quests that boost this virtue.

Blessed Water can often be obtained throughout your travels. Keep an eye out for it and collect what you can so you're prepared for purification rituals when the time is right.

All Swords

A sword is a weapon type that is used by characters who fall under the Seeker archetype umbrella. Below is a comprehensive list of all swords available in-game. Hover over a specific item for more details.