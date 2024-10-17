In Metaphor: ReFantazio, there are several weapon types available depending on the Archetype lineage of a character. Aside from standard damage and hit applications, weapons can also have multiple effects that include passive and active abilities. Below are the different weapon types available in-game:

Weapon Purification

Weapons Menu - Metaphor ReFantazio

Often, weapons can be purified in an effort to increase their stats and ultimately change the weapon into a significantly better one. Weapons can be purified at a church, and St. Fermis Church will prove to be a central locale for this. In order to even begin purification, however, you must increase your Wisdom stats to "Informed." You will also have to obtain Blessed Water.

  • Increasing Wisdom to rank 2 (Informed) can be accomplished through completing quests that boost this virtue.
  • Blessed Water can often be obtained throughout your travels. Keep an eye out for it and collect what you can so you're prepared for purification rituals when the time is right.

All Swords

A sword is a weapon type that is used by characters who fall under the Seeker archetype umbrella. Below is a comprehensive list of all swords available in-game. Hover over a specific item for more details.

Weapon

Affinity

ATK

Hit

Effect

Bastard Sword

Slash

80

95

Bronze Machete

Slash

70

96

Comet Sword

Slash

355

96

Fairy's Sabre

45

96

Gallica only

Falchion

Slash

135

96

Gladius

Slash

234

96

Innocent Sword

Slash

45

96

Infinite stock

Iron Sword

Slash

102

96

Klewang

Slash

272

96

Legacy Sword

Slash

45

96

Protagonist only

Sailor's Sword

Slash

211

96

Silver Spatha

Slash

120

96

Soldier's Sword

Slash

55

96

Golden Epee

Slash

200

96

Strength+3, Magic+3

Mosscalibur

Slash

320

96

Small MP recovery every turn in battle.

Orichalcum Sabre

Slash

385

96

Small MP recovery every turn in battle.

Orison Xiphos

Slash

170

96

Small HP recovery every turn in battle.

Sandglass Rapier

Slash

190

96

Reduces the damage from being hit by your weakness.

Scapula Blade

Slash

161

96

Strength +2

Slayer's Baselard

Strike

150

96

Increases damage against demihuman-type enemies.

Test Weapon

Slash

200

96

Strength+3, Magic+3

Ikulimbaang

Slash

290

96

Halves damage received from an enemy ambush.

Jade Jian

Slash

365

96

Can be purified at a church.

Wind God's Scale

Slash

350

96

Increases Wind attack strength

Dragon's Fall

Slash

400

96

Strength +5, Increases damage against dragon-type monsters.

Dragon's Legacy

430

99

Normal attacks become Almighty affinity.

Heavenly Breeze

Slash

420

96

Magic +5, Significantly increases Wind attack strength. Normal attacks inflict Hex.

Hero King's Sword

Slash

420

99

Significant MP recovery while buffed.

King's Sovereignity

Slash

500

99

Prevents Anxiety for all allies.