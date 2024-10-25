In Metaphor: ReFantazio, those of the Summoner Archetype will inevitably want to... well, actually summon creatures. Vessels enable you to call upon the various allies Summoner's can access in Metaphor: ReFantazio. How do you obtain a vessel? You must obtain the proper talisman that is used to craft specific vessels.

Talismans can be found multiple ways. They can be dropped by enemies, looted from blue item locations or chests in dungeons, or bought from Krozelli the Hunter at Virga Island. If you purchase a talisman, it'll cost you 100,000 Reeves. To craft Vessels, Eupha must join your party. Crafting Vessels will be done as a Special Experiment at the Akademia.

Below is a list of the talismans available in-game and the vessels they can establish. We are continually updating the Metaphor: ReFantazio database. So, be sure to check back regularly for further updates.