In Metaphor: ReFantazio, those of the Summoner Archetype will inevitably want to... well, actually summon creatures. Vessels enable you to call upon the various allies Summoner's can access in Metaphor: ReFantazio. How do you obtain a vessel? You must obtain the proper talisman that is used to craft specific vessels.
Talismans can be found multiple ways. They can be dropped by enemies, looted from blue item locations or chests in dungeons, or bought from Krozelli the Hunter at Virga Island. If you purchase a talisman, it'll cost you 100,000 Reeves. To craft Vessels, Eupha must join your party. Crafting Vessels will be done as a Special Experiment at the Akademia.
Below is a list of the talismans available in-game and the vessels they can establish. We are continually updating the Metaphor: ReFantazio database. So, be sure to check back regularly for further updates.
|
Talisman
|
Description
|
Talisman of the Avatar
|
A monster talisman with transformative potential. This talisman can be used to craft the Trident Vessel, Stone Wing Vessel, Flaming Mane Vessel, and Minotaur Vessel.
|
Talisman of the Avian
|
A monster talisman with transformative potential. This talisman can be used to craft the Lotus Flower Vessel, Trident Vessel, and Obsidian Bone Vessel
|
Talisman of the Divine
|
A monster talisman with transformative potential. This talisman can be used to craft the Conch Shell Vessel, Buzzing Fly Vessel, Gravelord Vessel, and Pentagram Vessel.
|
Talisman of the Fairy
|
A monster talisman with transformative potential. This talisman can be used to craft the Goblin Loincloth Vessel, Shattering Spear Vessel, and Black Frost Vessel.
|
Talisman of the Femme
|
A monster talisman with transformative potential. This talisman can be used to craft the Lotus Flower Vessel, Trident Vessel, and Obsidian Bone Vessel.
|
Talisman of the Foul
|
A monster talisman with transformative potential. This talisman can be used to craft the Goblin Loincloth Vessel, Buzzing Fly Vessel, and Esoteric Hair Vessel.
|
Talisman of the Night
|
A monster talisman with transformative potential. This talisman can be used to craft the Collared Beast Vessel, Black Frost Vessel, Stone Wing Vessel, and Pentagram Vessel.
|
Talisman of the Raptor
|
A monster talisman with transformative potential. This talisman can be used to craft the Cockscomb Vessel, Gravelord Vessel, and Esoteric Hair Vessel.
|
Talisman of the Wargod
|
A monster talisman with transformative potential. This talisman can be used to craft the Shattering Spear Vessel, Collared Beast Vessel, Obsidian Bone Vessel, and Minotaur Vessel.