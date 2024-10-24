How To Obtain

Altabury Quilt Valuable A luxurious, handwoven blanket. It is lightweight while retaining warmth, providing a cozy comfort through the chilliest nights. Consider selling it.

Amethyst Exchange Item A gemstone with high trade value. Consider selling it. Defeat Fire Dragon Mauna

Aquamarine Exchange Item A gemstone with high trade value. Consider selling it. Treasure Chest, Belega Corridor

Aromatic Resin Valuable A fragrant resin that can be used as an ingredient for medicines and perfumes. Consider selling it.

Avades's Eggshell Valuable Dropped by a human. Consider selling it.

Azure Dew Valuable It is said this cerulean dew can be used as a medicinal ingredient. Consider selling it.

Bouncy Bark Exchange Item Bark that stretches when you pull it. Consider selling it. Blue item location, Nord Mines

Broken Igniter Exchange Item A broken igniter that can be scrapped for parts. Consider selling it. Blue item location, Nord Mines Blue item location, Regalith Grand Cathedral

Butera's Tooth Valuable Dropped by a human. Consider selling it.

Calendula Cotton Valuable A top-quality textile found in the Calendula Region. Consider selling it.

Calendula Glass Valuable First-rate glass as translucent and resilient as can be. Consider selling it.

Cheater's Dice Valuable A die that always has the same result. Consider selling it.

Chipped White Porcelain Valuable Quality china, but chipped. Consider selling it.

Cielarko Seashell Valuable A mysterious seashell with a glowing aura in seven shimmering hues. Of trifling monetary value.

Clockflower Valuable A rare and unusual flower which can be used to tell time by unfurling of its petals. Consider selling it.

Cushy Clay Exchange Item High-grade clay valued by potters. Consider selling it. Blue item location, Nord Mines

Damascus Ore Valuable A sturdy ore that can be mined in the desert. Consider selling it.

Desert Oak Hardwood Valuable Timber with low thermal conductivity found in the desert. Consider selling it.

Earthenware Polpopot Valuable A popular item for niche collectors of monster jars. Consider selling it.

Elitist Flag Valuable A white cloth frag adorned with the insignia of the elite guard in Louis's army. Consider selling it.

Emerald Valuable A gemstone with high trade value. Consider selling it.

Euchronia Gold Coin Valuable A pure gold coin cast for the coronation of the former king. Consider selling it.

Foreign Coin Valuable A souvenier coin from the nation beyond the sea. Consider selling it.

Gambling Stall Silver Valuable Coinage used at a gambling venue frequented by soldiers. Consider selling it.

Garnet Valuable A gemstone with high trade value. Consider selling it.

Gilded Cutlery Exchange Item A tableware set custom-ordered by a noble. Consider selling it. Blue item location, Regalith Grand Cathedral

Glossy Fur Exchange Item High-quality fur with a glossy gleam. Would sell for a decent price. Blue item location, Nord Mines Enemy drop, War Wulhas Blue item location, Regalith Grand Cathedral

Gluemoss Exchange Item A plant prized as an adhesive ingredient. Consider selling it. Blue item location, Nord Mines

Gold Medal Valuable A gold medal engraved with the royal family crest. Consider selling it.

Golden Goblet Valuable A lavish ornamental chalice, presumably used for religious rites. Consider selling it.

Golden Strand Valuable A very fine gold thread encased in a soft outer shell. Consider selling it.

Gorleo's Apple Exchange Item Dropped by a human. Consider selling it. Defeat Homo Gorleo

Gorleo's Ripe Apple Valuable Dropped by a human. Consider selling it.

Grand Iron Exchange Item Steel of decent quality that can be mined across the continent. Consider selling it. Blue item location, Nord Mines Blue item location, Regalith Grand Cathedral

Inkwell Valuable An unused writer's instrument, apparently forgotten by a traveller. Consider selling it.

Iron Sand Valuable Black iron sand found in the desert near the Royal Capital. Consider selling it.

Jaluzo's Baby Clothes Valuable Dropped by a human. Consider selling it.

Lone Boot Valuable It's missing its pair.

Magla Candelabra Valuable Peerless in quality, this candleholder uses a crystal for its light source. Consider selling it.

Maglacrystal Bloom Valuable A crystal chiselled by time into the shape of a flower. Consider selling it.

Malnova Hardwood Valuable High-quality timber from Malnova Archipelago. Consider selling it.

Margo's Golden Arrow Valuable Dropped by a human. Consider selling it.

Neon Mushroom Exchange Item An ornamental mushroom with a pulsing glow in the dark of night. Consider selling it. Blue item location, Regalith Grand Cathedral Blue item location, Regalith Grand Cathedral

Nightlong Candle Valuable A long-lasting candle said to burn through the entirety of the night. Consider selling it.

Noble's Scripture Exchange Item The sacred writings of Sanctism bound in leather and gold. Consider selling it. Enemy drop, Noble Morneto Blue item location, Regalith Grand Cathedral Blue item location, Regalith Grand Cathedral

Oceana Coral Valuable A beautiful coral, popular as a decorative item. Consider selling it.

Old Coin Exchange Item A collector's item with no monetary value. Consider selling it. Blue item location, Northern Border Fort Blue item location x2, Nord Mines Enemy drop, Bow Captain Malmorta

Onyx Exchange Item A gemstone with high trade value. Consider selling it. Enemy drop, Blue Elementa Blue item location, Nord Mines Blue item location, Regalith Grand Cathedral Blue item location, Belega Corridor

Opal Valuable A gemstone with high trade value. Consider selling it.

Pallid Thinstalk Valuable A thin stem with a dull, death-like pallor. Consider selling it.

Peridot Exchange Item A gemstone with high trade value. Consider selling it. Blue item location, Regalith Grand Cathedral

Pre-Owned Parchment Valuable A used stack of papers. Can be reprocessed. Consider selling it.

Pristine Looking Glass Valuable A handcrafted mirror, clear as a cloudless sky. Consider selling it.

Quarts Vine Valuable A crystallised vine. Consider selling it.

Quartz Wall Material Valuable A crystal shard with a stone core. Consider selling it.

Ragged Fur Exchange Item A fur of lesser quality used by commoners for clothing. Consider selling it. Enemy drop: Feral Hundo, Watchdog Hundo, Vicious Hondo , and Mad Watchdog Hundo

Regalith Silver Valuable A piece of purst silver engraved with the name of the Grand Cathedral. Consider selling it.

Rotting Bones Valuable Weathered bones from a large creature. Consider selling it.

Ruby Valuable A gemstone with high trade value. Consider selling it.

Sabara's Sucker Valuable Dropped by a human. Consider selling it.

Saccharine Stalk Valuable Releases a trickle of sweet sap when chewed upon. Consider selling it.

Sapphire Valuable A gemstone with high trade value. Consider selling it.

Scarlet Carpet Valuable The flaming red of this crimson rug once burned brightly inside the palace. Consider selling it.

Scintillating Marble Exchange Item An opaque stone highly sought-after by architects and sculptors. Consider selling it. Blue item location, Belega Corridor

Scrap Metal Exchange Item Crude steel of low purity. Consider selling it. Blue item location, Nord Mines

Shiny Stone Exchange Item Though neither glass nor gem, this stone glows. Consider selling it. Enemy drop, Wild Corvo Blue item location, Belega Corridor

Sturdy Straw Exchange Item Straw that propagates easily. Used for animal feed and thatches. Consider selling it. Blue item location, Nord Mines

Tarnished Candelabra Exchange Item A silver candle holder. Buffing would restore its shine. Consider selling it. Blue item location, Regalith Grand Cathedral

Thick Poetry Collection Valuable A collection of poems that smoulders with the writer's passion for Louis. Consider selling it.

Topaz Valuable A gemstone with high trade value. Consider selling it.

Turquoise Valuable A gemstone with high trade value. Consider selling it.