In Metaphor: ReFantazio, you'll sometimes encounter items that don't serve a functional purpose in the midst of your travels. However, they are often considered valuable and should be sold. After all, more coin in your pocket is always a good thing, as there are countless reasons to spend it in Metaphor: ReFantazio.
Below is a comprehensive listing of all valuables available in-game. As this database is a work-in-progress, be sure to check back regularly for updates.
|
Item
|
Category
|
Description
|
How To Obtain
|
Altabury Quilt
|
Valuable
|
A luxurious, handwoven blanket. It is lightweight while retaining warmth, providing a cozy comfort through the chilliest nights. Consider selling it.
|
Amethyst
|
Exchange Item
|
A gemstone with high trade value. Consider selling it.
|
Defeat Fire Dragon Mauna
|
Aquamarine
|
Exchange Item
|
A gemstone with high trade value. Consider selling it.
|
Treasure Chest, Belega Corridor
|
Aromatic Resin
|
Valuable
|
A fragrant resin that can be used as an ingredient for medicines and perfumes. Consider selling it.
|
Avades's Eggshell
|
Valuable
|
Dropped by a human. Consider selling it.
|
Azure Dew
|
Valuable
|
It is said this cerulean dew can be used as a medicinal ingredient. Consider selling it.
|
Bouncy Bark
|
Exchange Item
|
Bark that stretches when you pull it. Consider selling it.
|
Blue item location, Nord Mines
|
Broken Igniter
|
Exchange Item
|
A broken igniter that can be scrapped for parts. Consider selling it.
|
Blue item location, Nord Mines Blue item location, Regalith Grand Cathedral
|
Butera's Tooth
|
Valuable
|
Dropped by a human. Consider selling it.
|
Calendula Cotton
|
Valuable
|
A top-quality textile found in the Calendula Region. Consider selling it.
|
Calendula Glass
|
Valuable
|
First-rate glass as translucent and resilient as can be. Consider selling it.
|
Cheater's Dice
|
Valuable
|
A die that always has the same result. Consider selling it.
|
Chipped White Porcelain
|
Valuable
|
Quality china, but chipped. Consider selling it.
|
Cielarko Seashell
|
Valuable
|
A mysterious seashell with a glowing aura in seven shimmering hues. Of trifling monetary value.
|
Clockflower
|
Valuable
|
A rare and unusual flower which can be used to tell time by unfurling of its petals. Consider selling it.
|
Cushy Clay
|
Exchange Item
|
High-grade clay valued by potters. Consider selling it.
|
Blue item location, Nord Mines
|
Damascus Ore
|
Valuable
|
A sturdy ore that can be mined in the desert. Consider selling it.
|
Desert Oak Hardwood
|
Valuable
|
Timber with low thermal conductivity found in the desert. Consider selling it.
|
Earthenware Polpopot
|
Valuable
|
A popular item for niche collectors of monster jars. Consider selling it.
|
Elitist Flag
|
Valuable
|
A white cloth frag adorned with the insignia of the elite guard in Louis's army. Consider selling it.
|
Emerald
|
Valuable
|
A gemstone with high trade value. Consider selling it.
|
Euchronia Gold Coin
|
Valuable
|
A pure gold coin cast for the coronation of the former king. Consider selling it.
|
Foreign Coin
|
Valuable
|
A souvenier coin from the nation beyond the sea. Consider selling it.
|
Gambling Stall Silver
|
Valuable
|
Coinage used at a gambling venue frequented by soldiers. Consider selling it.
|
Garnet
|
Valuable
|
A gemstone with high trade value. Consider selling it.
|
Gilded Cutlery
|
Exchange Item
|
A tableware set custom-ordered by a noble. Consider selling it.
|
Blue item location, Regalith Grand Cathedral
|
Glossy Fur
|
Exchange Item
|
High-quality fur with a glossy gleam. Would sell for a decent price.
|
Blue item location, Nord Mines Enemy drop, War Wulhas Blue item location, Regalith Grand Cathedral
|
Gluemoss
|
Exchange Item
|
A plant prized as an adhesive ingredient. Consider selling it.
|
Blue item location, Nord Mines
|
Gold Medal
|
Valuable
|
A gold medal engraved with the royal family crest. Consider selling it.
|
Golden Goblet
|
Valuable
|
A lavish ornamental chalice, presumably used for religious rites. Consider selling it.
|
Golden Strand
|
Valuable
|
A very fine gold thread encased in a soft outer shell. Consider selling it.
|
Gorleo's Apple
|
Exchange Item
|
Dropped by a human. Consider selling it.
|
Defeat Homo Gorleo
|
Gorleo's Ripe Apple
|
Valuable
|
Dropped by a human. Consider selling it.
|
Grand Iron
|
Exchange Item
|
Steel of decent quality that can be mined across the continent. Consider selling it.
|
Blue item location, Nord Mines Blue item location, Regalith Grand Cathedral
|
Inkwell
|
Valuable
|
An unused writer's instrument, apparently forgotten by a traveller. Consider selling it.
|
Iron Sand
|
Valuable
|
Black iron sand found in the desert near the Royal Capital. Consider selling it.
|
Jaluzo's Baby Clothes
|
Valuable
|
Dropped by a human. Consider selling it.
|
Lone Boot
|
Valuable
|
It's missing its pair.
|
Magla Candelabra
|
Valuable
|
Peerless in quality, this candleholder uses a crystal for its light source. Consider selling it.
|
Maglacrystal Bloom
|
Valuable
|
A crystal chiselled by time into the shape of a flower. Consider selling it.
|
Malnova Hardwood
|
Valuable
|
High-quality timber from Malnova Archipelago. Consider selling it.
|
Margo's Golden Arrow
|
Valuable
|
Dropped by a human. Consider selling it.
|
Neon Mushroom
|
Exchange Item
|
An ornamental mushroom with a pulsing glow in the dark of night. Consider selling it.
|
Blue item location, Regalith Grand Cathedral Blue item location, Regalith Grand Cathedral
|
Nightlong Candle
|
Valuable
|
A long-lasting candle said to burn through the entirety of the night. Consider selling it.
|
Noble's Scripture
|
Exchange Item
|
The sacred writings of Sanctism bound in leather and gold. Consider selling it.
|
Enemy drop, Noble Morneto Blue item location, Regalith Grand Cathedral Blue item location, Regalith Grand Cathedral
|
Oceana Coral
|
Valuable
|
A beautiful coral, popular as a decorative item. Consider selling it.
|
Old Coin
|
Exchange Item
|
A collector's item with no monetary value. Consider selling it.
|
Blue item location, Northern Border Fort Blue item location x2, Nord Mines Enemy drop, Bow Captain Malmorta
|
Onyx
|
Exchange Item
|
A gemstone with high trade value. Consider selling it.
|
Enemy drop, Blue Elementa Blue item location, Nord Mines Blue item location, Regalith Grand Cathedral Blue item location, Belega Corridor
|
Opal
|
Valuable
|
A gemstone with high trade value. Consider selling it.
|
Pallid Thinstalk
|
Valuable
|
A thin stem with a dull, death-like pallor. Consider selling it.
|
Peridot
|
Exchange Item
|
A gemstone with high trade value. Consider selling it.
|
Blue item location, Regalith Grand Cathedral
|
Pre-Owned Parchment
|
Valuable
|
A used stack of papers. Can be reprocessed. Consider selling it.
|
Pristine Looking Glass
|
Valuable
|
A handcrafted mirror, clear as a cloudless sky. Consider selling it.
|
Quarts Vine
|
Valuable
|
A crystallised vine. Consider selling it.
|
Quartz Wall Material
|
Valuable
|
A crystal shard with a stone core. Consider selling it.
|
Ragged Fur
|
Exchange Item
|
A fur of lesser quality used by commoners for clothing. Consider selling it.
|
Enemy drop: Feral Hundo, Watchdog Hundo, Vicious Hondo , and Mad Watchdog Hundo
|
Regalith Silver
|
Valuable
|
A piece of purst silver engraved with the name of the Grand Cathedral. Consider selling it.
|
Rotting Bones
|
Valuable
|
Weathered bones from a large creature. Consider selling it.
|
Ruby
|
Valuable
|
A gemstone with high trade value. Consider selling it.
|
Sabara's Sucker
|
Valuable
|
Dropped by a human. Consider selling it.
|
Saccharine Stalk
|
Valuable
|
Releases a trickle of sweet sap when chewed upon. Consider selling it.
|
Sapphire
|
Valuable
|
A gemstone with high trade value. Consider selling it.
|
Scarlet Carpet
|
Valuable
|
The flaming red of this crimson rug once burned brightly inside the palace. Consider selling it.
|
Scintillating Marble
|
Exchange Item
|
An opaque stone highly sought-after by architects and sculptors. Consider selling it.
|
Blue item location, Belega Corridor
|
Scrap Metal
|
Exchange Item
|
Crude steel of low purity. Consider selling it.
|
Blue item location, Nord Mines
|
Shiny Stone
|
Exchange Item
|
Though neither glass nor gem, this stone glows. Consider selling it.
|
Enemy drop, Wild Corvo Blue item location, Belega Corridor
|
Sturdy Straw
|
Exchange Item
|
Straw that propagates easily. Used for animal feed and thatches. Consider selling it.
|
Blue item location, Nord Mines
|
Tarnished Candelabra
|
Exchange Item
|
A silver candle holder. Buffing would restore its shine. Consider selling it.
|
Blue item location, Regalith Grand Cathedral
|
Thick Poetry Collection
|
Valuable
|
A collection of poems that smoulders with the writer's passion for Louis. Consider selling it.
|
Topaz
|
Valuable
|
A gemstone with high trade value. Consider selling it.
|
Turquoise
|
Valuable
|
A gemstone with high trade value. Consider selling it.
|
Wriggling Vine
|
Valuable
|
A sturdy vine that continues to writhe long after being culled. Consider selling it.