In Metaphor: ReFantazio, you'll sometimes encounter items that don't serve a functional purpose in the midst of your travels. However, they are often considered valuable and should be sold. After all, more coin in your pocket is always a good thing, as there are countless reasons to spend it in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Below is a comprehensive listing of all valuables available in-game. As this database is a work-in-progress, be sure to check back regularly for updates.

Altabury Quilt

Valuable

A luxurious, handwoven blanket. It is lightweight while retaining warmth, providing a cozy comfort through the chilliest nights. Consider selling it.

Amethyst

Exchange Item

A gemstone with high trade value. Consider selling it.

Defeat Fire Dragon Mauna

Aquamarine

Exchange Item

A gemstone with high trade value. Consider selling it.

Treasure Chest, Belega Corridor

Aromatic Resin

Valuable

A fragrant resin that can be used as an ingredient for medicines and perfumes. Consider selling it.

Avades's Eggshell

Valuable

Dropped by a human. Consider selling it.

Azure Dew

Valuable

It is said this cerulean dew can be used as a medicinal ingredient. Consider selling it.

Bouncy Bark

Exchange Item

Bark that stretches when you pull it. Consider selling it.

Blue item location, Nord Mines

Broken Igniter

Exchange Item

A broken igniter that can be scrapped for parts. Consider selling it.

Blue item location, Nord Mines Blue item location, Regalith Grand Cathedral

Butera's Tooth

Valuable

Dropped by a human. Consider selling it.

Calendula Cotton

Valuable

A top-quality textile found in the Calendula Region. Consider selling it.

Calendula Glass

Valuable

First-rate glass as translucent and resilient as can be. Consider selling it.

Cheater's Dice

Valuable

A die that always has the same result. Consider selling it.

Chipped White Porcelain

Valuable

Quality china, but chipped. Consider selling it.

Cielarko Seashell

Valuable

A mysterious seashell with a glowing aura in seven shimmering hues. Of trifling monetary value.

Clockflower

Valuable

A rare and unusual flower which can be used to tell time by unfurling of its petals. Consider selling it.

Cushy Clay

Exchange Item

High-grade clay valued by potters. Consider selling it.

Blue item location, Nord Mines

Damascus Ore

Valuable

A sturdy ore that can be mined in the desert. Consider selling it.

Desert Oak Hardwood

Valuable

Timber with low thermal conductivity found in the desert. Consider selling it.

Earthenware Polpopot

Valuable

A popular item for niche collectors of monster jars. Consider selling it.

Elitist Flag

Valuable

A white cloth frag adorned with the insignia of the elite guard in Louis's army. Consider selling it.

Emerald

Valuable

A gemstone with high trade value. Consider selling it.

Euchronia Gold Coin

Valuable

A pure gold coin cast for the coronation of the former king. Consider selling it.

Foreign Coin

Valuable

A souvenier coin from the nation beyond the sea. Consider selling it.

Gambling Stall Silver

Valuable

Coinage used at a gambling venue frequented by soldiers. Consider selling it.

Garnet

Valuable

A gemstone with high trade value. Consider selling it.

Gilded Cutlery

Exchange Item

A tableware set custom-ordered by a noble. Consider selling it.

Blue item location, Regalith Grand Cathedral

Glossy Fur

Exchange Item

High-quality fur with a glossy gleam. Would sell for a decent price.

Blue item location, Nord Mines Enemy drop, War Wulhas Blue item location, Regalith Grand Cathedral

Gluemoss

Exchange Item

A plant prized as an adhesive ingredient. Consider selling it.

Blue item location, Nord Mines

Gold Medal

Valuable

A gold medal engraved with the royal family crest. Consider selling it.

Golden Goblet

Valuable

A lavish ornamental chalice, presumably used for religious rites. Consider selling it.

Golden Strand

Valuable

A very fine gold thread encased in a soft outer shell. Consider selling it.

Gorleo's Apple

Exchange Item

Dropped by a human. Consider selling it.

Defeat Homo Gorleo

Gorleo's Ripe Apple

Valuable

Dropped by a human. Consider selling it.

Grand Iron

Exchange Item

Steel of decent quality that can be mined across the continent. Consider selling it.

Blue item location, Nord Mines Blue item location, Regalith Grand Cathedral

Inkwell

Valuable

An unused writer's instrument, apparently forgotten by a traveller. Consider selling it.

Iron Sand

Valuable

Black iron sand found in the desert near the Royal Capital. Consider selling it.

Jaluzo's Baby Clothes

Valuable

Dropped by a human. Consider selling it.

Lone Boot

Valuable

It's missing its pair.

Magla Candelabra

Valuable

Peerless in quality, this candleholder uses a crystal for its light source. Consider selling it.

Maglacrystal Bloom

Valuable

A crystal chiselled by time into the shape of a flower. Consider selling it.

Malnova Hardwood

Valuable

High-quality timber from Malnova Archipelago. Consider selling it.

Margo's Golden Arrow

Valuable

Dropped by a human. Consider selling it.

Neon Mushroom

Exchange Item

An ornamental mushroom with a pulsing glow in the dark of night. Consider selling it.

Blue item location, Regalith Grand Cathedral Blue item location, Regalith Grand Cathedral

Nightlong Candle

Valuable

A long-lasting candle said to burn through the entirety of the night. Consider selling it.

Noble's Scripture

Exchange Item

The sacred writings of Sanctism bound in leather and gold. Consider selling it.

Enemy drop, Noble Morneto Blue item location, Regalith Grand Cathedral Blue item location, Regalith Grand Cathedral

Oceana Coral

Valuable

A beautiful coral, popular as a decorative item. Consider selling it.

Old Coin

Exchange Item

A collector's item with no monetary value. Consider selling it.

Blue item location, Northern Border Fort Blue item location x2, Nord Mines Enemy drop, Bow Captain Malmorta

Onyx

Exchange Item

A gemstone with high trade value. Consider selling it.

Enemy drop, Blue Elementa Blue item location, Nord Mines Blue item location, Regalith Grand Cathedral Blue item location, Belega Corridor

Opal

Valuable

A gemstone with high trade value. Consider selling it.

Pallid Thinstalk

Valuable

A thin stem with a dull, death-like pallor. Consider selling it.

Peridot

Exchange Item

A gemstone with high trade value. Consider selling it.

Blue item location, Regalith Grand Cathedral

Pre-Owned Parchment

Valuable

A used stack of papers. Can be reprocessed. Consider selling it.

Pristine Looking Glass

Valuable

A handcrafted mirror, clear as a cloudless sky. Consider selling it.

Quarts Vine

Valuable

A crystallised vine. Consider selling it.

Quartz Wall Material

Valuable

A crystal shard with a stone core. Consider selling it.

Ragged Fur

Exchange Item

A fur of lesser quality used by commoners for clothing. Consider selling it.

Enemy drop: Feral Hundo, Watchdog Hundo, Vicious Hondo , and Mad Watchdog Hundo

Regalith Silver

Valuable

A piece of purst silver engraved with the name of the Grand Cathedral. Consider selling it.

Rotting Bones

Valuable

Weathered bones from a large creature. Consider selling it.

Ruby

Valuable

A gemstone with high trade value. Consider selling it.

Sabara's Sucker

Valuable

Dropped by a human. Consider selling it.

Saccharine Stalk

Valuable

Releases a trickle of sweet sap when chewed upon. Consider selling it.

Sapphire

Valuable

A gemstone with high trade value. Consider selling it.

Scarlet Carpet

Valuable

The flaming red of this crimson rug once burned brightly inside the palace. Consider selling it.

Scintillating Marble

Exchange Item

An opaque stone highly sought-after by architects and sculptors. Consider selling it.

Blue item location, Belega Corridor

Scrap Metal

Exchange Item

Crude steel of low purity. Consider selling it.

Blue item location, Nord Mines

Shiny Stone

Exchange Item

Though neither glass nor gem, this stone glows. Consider selling it.

Enemy drop, Wild Corvo Blue item location, Belega Corridor

Sturdy Straw

Exchange Item

Straw that propagates easily. Used for animal feed and thatches. Consider selling it.

Blue item location, Nord Mines

Tarnished Candelabra

Exchange Item

A silver candle holder. Buffing would restore its shine. Consider selling it.

Blue item location, Regalith Grand Cathedral

Thick Poetry Collection

Valuable

A collection of poems that smoulders with the writer's passion for Louis. Consider selling it.

Topaz

Valuable

A gemstone with high trade value. Consider selling it.

Turquoise

Valuable

A gemstone with high trade value. Consider selling it.

Wriggling Vine

Valuable

A sturdy vine that continues to writhe long after being culled. Consider selling it.