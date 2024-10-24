In Metaphor: ReFantazio, all archetypes come packing an assortment of skills or, at the least, a potential to unlock skills. These skills come in all varieties. In fact, there are 14 different skill types. They are as follows:
Skills can provide either passive or active abilities in combat. The skills available to an archetype are often specialized to accompany the role of that specific archetype. Depending on the skills being used, you can offer support to other party members through healing and stat boosts, or you can deal direct damage using special abilities granted by a skill.
With the base archetypes available in the game, you can unlock advanced archetypes that will enable you to unlock more skills. To do this, you will have to increase your Bond Rank through natural progression.
All Wind Skills
Wind skills are one type of skill available in-game that deals "wind" damage to enemies through various means. Below is a listing of all wind skills available in Metaphor: ReFantazio. This database is continually being updated. So, be sure to check back regularly.
|
Skill
|
Description
|
Use Cost
|
Inherit Cost
|
Normal (Archetype)
|
Synthesis (Archetype)
|
Igniter (Archetype)
|
Gacyc
|
Deals weak magic Wind damage to all enemies.
|
6 MP
|
-
|
Seeker
|
-
|
Cyclo
|
Deal medium magic Wind damage to one enemy.
|
10 MP
|
Seeker Magic Seeker
|
-
|
-
|
Cyclone
|
Deal heavy magic Wind damage to one enemy.
|
Magic Seeker
|
-
|
-
|
Gacyclone
|
Deals heavy magic Wind damage to all enemies.
|
14 MP
|
-
|
Magic Seeker
|
-
|
Mage Wind
|
Deal weak magic Wind damage to one enemy.
|
-
|
-
|
Breeze Igniter
|
Mage Mistral
|
Deal weak magic Wind damage to all enemies.
|
-
|
-
|
Gale Igniter
|
Cyclone Slasher
|
Deals severe magic Wind damage to one enemy.
|
22 MP
|
-
|
Seeker
|
-
|
Emerald Vortex
|
Deals extreme magic Wind damage to all enemies. Ignores resistances.
|
46 MP
|
Seeker
|
-
|
-
|
Imposing Aura
|
Deals heavy magic Wind damage to all enemies. May inflict Daze.
|
38 MP
|
Commander
|
-
|
-
|
Mage Tornado
|
Uses equipped igniter to deal heavy magic Wind damage to all enemies.
|
50 MP
|
-
|
-
|
Tornado Igniter
|
Seeker's Gale
|
Deals heavy magic Wind damage to all enemies. Recovers MP for each hit.
|
42 MP
|
Seeker
|
-
|
-
|
Summon Eagle Lion
|
Deals heavy magic Wind damage to all enemies. Lowers their Attack for 3 turns.
|
38 MP
|
Summoner
|
-
|
-
|
Summon Eagle Lion King
|
Deals extreme magic Wind damage to all enemies. Significantly decreases their Attack for 3 turns.
|
18 MP
|
-
|
Summoner
|
-
|
Void Wave
|
Deals heavy magic Wind damage to one enemy. Decreases their Attack for 3 turns.
|
26 MP
|
Seeker
|
-
|
-
|
Wind Blade
|
Deals extreme Wind damage to all enemies.
|
16 MP
|
-
|
Warrior
|
-
|
Windbreaker
|
Deals medium physical Wind damage to one enemy. Lowers their Defense for 3 turns.
|
22 MP
|
Berserker
|
-
|
-
|
Cyc
|
Deal weak magic Wind damage to one enemy.
|
4 MP
|
500 MAG
|
Seeker
|
-
|
-
|
Gacyclo
|
Deals medium magic Wind damage to all enemies.
|
10 MP
|
-
|
Seeker Magic Seeker
|
-