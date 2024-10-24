In Metaphor: ReFantazio, all archetypes come packing an assortment of skills or, at the least, a potential to unlock skills. These skills come in all varieties. In fact, there are 14 different skill types. They are as follows:

Skills can provide either passive or active abilities in combat. The skills available to an archetype are often specialized to accompany the role of that specific archetype. Depending on the skills being used, you can offer support to other party members through healing and stat boosts, or you can deal direct damage using special abilities granted by a skill.

With the base archetypes available in the game, you can unlock advanced archetypes that will enable you to unlock more skills. To do this, you will have to increase your Bond Rank through natural progression.

All Wind Skills

Wind skills are one type of skill available in-game that deals "wind" damage to enemies through various means. Below is a listing of all wind skills available in Metaphor: ReFantazio. This database is continually being updated. So, be sure to check back regularly.

Skill

Description

Use Cost

Inherit Cost

Normal (Archetype)

Synthesis (Archetype)

Igniter (Archetype)

Gacyc

Deals weak magic Wind damage to all enemies.

6 MP

-

Seeker

-

Cyclo

Deal medium magic Wind damage to one enemy.

10 MP

Seeker Magic Seeker

-

-

Cyclone

Deal heavy magic Wind damage to one enemy.

Magic Seeker

-

-

Gacyclone

Deals heavy magic Wind damage to all enemies.

14 MP

-

Magic Seeker

-

Mage Wind

Deal weak magic Wind damage to one enemy.

-

-

Breeze Igniter

Mage Mistral

Deal weak magic Wind damage to all enemies.

-

-

Gale Igniter

Cyclone Slasher

Deals severe magic Wind damage to one enemy.

22 MP

-

Seeker

-

Emerald Vortex

Deals extreme magic Wind damage to all enemies. Ignores resistances.

46 MP

Seeker

-

-

Imposing Aura

Deals heavy magic Wind damage to all enemies. May inflict Daze.

38 MP

Commander

-

-

Mage Tornado

Uses equipped igniter to deal heavy magic Wind damage to all enemies.

50 MP

-

-

Tornado Igniter

Seeker's Gale

Deals heavy magic Wind damage to all enemies. Recovers MP for each hit.

42 MP

Seeker

-

-

Summon Eagle Lion

Deals heavy magic Wind damage to all enemies. Lowers their Attack for 3 turns.

38 MP

Summoner

-

-

Summon Eagle Lion King

Deals extreme magic Wind damage to all enemies. Significantly decreases their Attack for 3 turns.

18 MP

-

Summoner

-

Void Wave

Deals heavy magic Wind damage to one enemy. Decreases their Attack for 3 turns.

26 MP

Seeker

-

-

Wind Blade

Deals extreme Wind damage to all enemies.

16 MP

-

Warrior

-

Windbreaker

Deals medium physical Wind damage to one enemy. Lowers their Defense for 3 turns.

22 MP

Berserker

-

-

Cyc

Deal weak magic Wind damage to one enemy.

4 MP

500 MAG

Seeker

-

-

Gacyclo

Deals medium magic Wind damage to all enemies.

10 MP

-

Seeker Magic Seeker

-