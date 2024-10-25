Welcome to Hardcore Gamer's Metaphor: ReFantazio database. This is your compendium for tooltips and details on all the game's most notable weapons, armor, items, skills, and other key elements. Below, you will find links to various categories and guides from the game.
Keep in mind that this database is continually being updated, and new guides will be written. We will update this page as new information becomes available. So, be sure to check back regularly!
Database Categories
Weapons
- All Abacus Weapons
- All Axes
- All Bows
- All Daggers
- All Fans
- All Greatswords
- All Katanas
- All Khakkaras
- All Knuckles
- All Lances
- All Maces
- All Signals
- All Staves
- All Swords
Skills
- Almighty Skills
- Dark Skills
- Electric Skills
- Fire Skills
- Healing Skills
- Hero Passives
- Ice Skills
- Light Skills
- Passive Skills
- Pierce Skills
- Slash Skills
- Strike Skills
- Support Skills
- Wind Skills
Gear
Items
Characters / Archetypes
Guides
Follower Guides
- Eupha Follower Guide
- Basilio Follower Guide
- Bardon Follower Guide
- Alonzo Follower Guide
- Brigitta Follower Guide
- Junah Follower Guide
- Heismay Follower Guide
- Catherina Follower Guide
- Hulkenberg Follower Guide
- Neuras Follower Guide
- Strohl Follower Guide