Welcome to Hardcore Gamer's Metaphor: ReFantazio database. This is your compendium for tooltips and details on all the game's most notable weapons, armor, items, skills, and other key elements. Below, you will find links to various categories and guides from the game.

Keep in mind that this database is continually being updated, and new guides will be written. We will update this page as new information becomes available. So, be sure to check back regularly!

Related Review: Metaphor: ReFantazio In a year of amazing RPGs, Metaphor: ReFantazio stakes its claim for the throne and succeeds tremendously.

Database Categories

Weapons

Skills

Gear

Items

Characters / Archetypes

Guides

Follower Guides

Intro Guides

Other