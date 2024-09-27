Key Takeaways Metaphor: ReFantazio's Prologue Demo sets it apart from Persona and SMT with a fantasy setting, engaging combat, and rich narrative.

The demo showcases an intriguing world with vibrant aesthetics, stylistic characters, and a killer battle theme

Players can explore various Archetypes, dungeons, and storylines in the demo, offering a promising glimpse into the upcoming RPG epic that has high hopes for a Game of the Year spot.

In 2016, key players from the Persona and Shin Megami Tensei series established their own studio, Studio Zero. From that, a concept was born: Project Re:Fantasy. The game went silent after 2017 as titles like Persona 5 Royal and Shin Megami Tensei V rose up and solidified Atlus as a force to be reckoned with. Then, in 2023, the title was re-revealed to the world under its new moniker: Metaphor: ReFantazio. The new IP would chart a different path than its sister series with its high-fantasy setting and class system

Flash forward to today, when the team has released a demo to the public named the Prologue Demo. It contains the beginning of the game, with progress made within it available to use once the title releases on October 11. After playing through it, it's clear that this new direction could be Atlus' ticket to one of the best games of the year.

The Prologue Demo is available on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC

A Strong, Promising Start

While it does share many similarities with Persona and Shin Megami Tensei, Metaphor: ReFantazio is quick to differentiate itself within the first few minutes of the Prologue Demo . Right from the start, we’re thrown into the vast world of the United Kingdom of Euchronia and the unraveling narrative. No longer are players brought to a school or random town, but a huge regal city full of strife and complexity. It's bold yet effective, showing upfront that the adventure you'll go on is one of fantasy, politics and regality. All we know is that we have to complete our mission, no matter the cost. Still, the world is easy to digest, not throwing too much in the player's face or requiring homework (though there is lore available in the Memorandum in the menu).

Speaking of the world, we do get just a small taste of the locales we'll see and explore. The variety is more toned in terms of color palette, though later worlds do seem more vibrant. Even still, the aesthetic, graphics, and music are brazen and fantastical. Each character just oozes style, thanks in part to the brilliant Shigenori Soejima. The outfits of each character and the way each one sticks out whilst keeping the fantasy theme is incredible. And despite only a small sampling, Shoji Meguro's enchanting style of music is felt throughout and boasts a killer battle theme. There's nothing like a Gregorian chant-filled orchestral backdrop to make every fight feel like one for the history books.

The combat in Metaphor: ReFantazio is just as you'd expect from Atlus: tight, engaging and fluid. The new mode of combat, Fast, is a welcome addition, letting you take down lower-level enemies without entering real combat. It does require you to think about positioning, as if they attack you before you take them out or use Squad, you'll enter combat at a disadvantage, which can easily be life or death. Squad, however, is the real star, as it immediately feels like Persona and Shin Megami Tensei , but given a new coat of paint and some new moves. It can feel a touch simple in the beginning, but the Archetype system, which acts like RPG character classes, brings brevity to it. Picking your Archetype (for which the demo has seven out of forty of) and your party's does have an effect on how the battle will go, so experimentation is not only recommended, but required if you want to beat tough opponents and bosses.

A Rich, Regal Experience

For a AAA demo, there's a lot of content stuffed into Metaphor: ReFantazio's Prologue Demo's six-hour runtime. You get a handful of Archetypes, dungeons and characters to interact with. Plus, there’s a good chunk of story that I was surprised they showed given how crucial it felt to the plot. Players wanting to go into the world without the need to follow the story can do so towards the end, though it does take narrative to get there. While choices are limited as to what you can do with your time, you could see the many options of objectives to fill your day and night with. You can take side quests, listen to stories of lore or cook. Personally, I enjoyed talking to the citizens and listening to their stories, as it helped build the world and added a touch of humanity to the NPCs.

I played on PlayStation 5, which ran smooth with not many hiccups with frame rate or graphics. Battles didn’t suffer any downgrades, especially when there was a lot on screen like attack animations or cutscenes. When there were some, they came as the game loaded or when rushing a battle, yet nothing too noticeable to detract from the experience. Though, as it is the demo, the main game may be different, but it remains to be seen.

Regardless, it still feels like we’ve only scratched the surface, as the sprawling map and many locked Archetypes show us. It’s exciting indeed and a convincing way to show off a title that, if the developers' comments are anything to go by, will be a lengthy trek. Despite my love of Atlus and their RPGs, I was skeptical about Metaphor: ReFantazio and if it could live up to the height that Persona and Shin Megami Tensei were at. The demo, while but a taste, is an excellent glimpse at what could be the next big RPG epic.

Metaphor: ReFantazio charts its way onto Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC on October 11. More information about the game can also be found on its official website.

