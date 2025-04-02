Nintendo Switch's last big exclusives are exclusives no more. Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Pokémon Legends: Z-A are coming to Nintendo Switch 2.

Nintendo Switch was all set to have a banger final year with two major games from beloved Nintendo IP serving as the system's final swan songs. Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Pokemon Legends: Z-A are out this year on Nintendo Switch. However, that's not the only platform these games will launch on. As many likely suspected, both titles are getting Nintendo Switch 2 versions that feature substantial visual and performance upgrades over their Switch iterations.

To infinity and beyond

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond marks the return of the galaxy's greatest bounty hunter, Samus Aran. The first-person shooter/adventure game lands day-and-date on both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2, with the latter taking advantage of the new system's advanced hardware and capabilities. The game on Switch 2 features both standard and Joy-Con 2 mouse controls, giving players the ability to shoot with increase precision.

Perhaps more tantalizing are the upgrades to the game's visuals and performance. Like with many current-gen games, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond on Switch 2 will feature Quality and Performance Modes. In Quality, you'll get a 4K resolution at 60fps. Meanwhile, Performance nets you a 1080p resolution at 120fps. Both modes support HDR, but you'll need a compatible display to access all these features.

When in Lumiose

Pokémon Legends: Z-A takes players to Lumiose City during its urban redevelopment where both humans and Pokémon live together. Much like Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Z-A shakes up the traditional Pokémon formula in numerous ways. The game is set in a large city, battles are real-time, and the focus of the game is to participate in the Z-A Royale.