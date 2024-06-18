Key Takeaways Seven years after its announcement, today's Nintendo Direct concluded with the first gameplay for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond.

In addition to showing off the gameplay, the trailer revealed that Sylux will apparently be returning as a potential villain.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is set for release next year, sometime in 2025..

Seven years ago, Nintendo dropped the mic during their Nintendo Direct that E3, finally announcing what everyone was hoping for: Metroid Prime 4. Yes, the legendary series would finally be getting a new game. Unfortunately, what followed was a series of delays, including the restarting of development. In the years since then, the game had almost become vaporware, not existing beyond a title as the years passed, to the point where an entirely different Metroid game was made and released since its announcement. But at the end of today's Nintendo Direct, they dropped the mic yet again with the closer, finally giving us our look at the first gameplay for Retro Studios' newly-subtitled Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, and confirming it for a release next year.

The trailer, which you can view at the link here, kicks things off by letting us know that this game takes place in the "Cosmic Year 20X9," at a Galactic Federation Research Facility. We then see Samus Aran arrive to a triumphant orchestral theme, before she immediately leaps into action. We get our first look at some of the standard Metroid Prime features, such as combat, the Morph Ball, the use of scanning mode to analyze a Space Pirate who has met with an untimely fate. The gameplay culminates in what appears to be the reveal of Sylux, who first appeared in Metroid Prime Hunters and the special endings to Metroid Prime 3 and Metroid Prime: Federation Force. The games were seemingly setting up Sylux as the villain for Metroid Prime 4, and it looks like all those teases are finally paying off.

The clip ends with a look at a beautiful, lush, vibrant landscape full of greenery, as it reveals one important number: 2025. That's when Metroid Prime 4: Beyond will finally see a release after all this time. Some of the HG staffers are already speculating that the game will likely see a simultaneous release for both the Switch and the Switch's successor, a la The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess. That would make the most sense, but then again, we also don't know anything about Nintendo's next console. Whatever the case, a release for the OG Nintendo Switch is definitely confirmed, with Metroid Prime 4: Beyond coming out sometime next year in 2025. As a bonus, we can cross off another game on our list of MIA titles we wanted to see appear during Summer Game Fest. Now for SIlksong to hopefully finally resurface by Gamescom...