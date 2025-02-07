Even though metriodvania fans have been absolutely spoiled for choice these past few years, it's still exciting to see new titles anxious to build on Castlevania: Symphony of the Night legacy. In development under Migami Games and with PQube and PixelHeart co-publishing, Chronicles of the Wolf might just be the next big project to achieve that very lofty goal.

All the expected settings, puzzles, baddies and secrets will apparently be present in Chronicles of the Wolf, but the game will, apparently, not be without its surprises. Of those surprises, one is the casting of Robert Belgrade (the original voice of Alucard) as the game's narrator. There's more, of course, but fans will likely have to wait until the game releases this summer to discover most of them.

Chronicles of the Wolf follows Mateo Lombardo, a young apprentice knight who aspires to greatness. Specifically, he wants to become the True Knight of the Rose Cross Order. What exactly that means likely won't be clear right away, but it's probably safe to assume that he wants to more or less become a hero. In order to achieve that, though, he must first hunt and destroy a mythical beast that's been terrifying the land: the Beast of Gévaudan.

Is killing a single beast really all it takes to elevate an apprentice to the "True Knight" of the order?

As seen in Chronicles of the Wolf's announcement trailer below, the gameplay fits very well into the metroidvania mold. Players will likely spend most of their time picking their way through vast castles filled with mobs to plow through and puzzles to solve. Each leg of the journey, it seems, will also be peppered with brutal bosses and special gear that enables powerful abilities. Essentially, this game knows what it is and is very much leaning into it to deliver a quintessential genre experience.

Those already interested will also be happy to hear that Chronicles of the Wolf will feature a special guest appearance from Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night most popular characters. Indeed, once they reach the appropriate point in the game, players will be able to encounter Bloodless and take her on in what's sure to be a supremely intense bonus boss fight.

Longtime Castlevania fans and even just metroidvania genre veterans will likely also be pleased to hear that Oscar Araujo (composer for the Castlevania: Lords of Shadow games) crafted a special title screen track for Chronicles of the Wolf, one that, apparently, complements composer Jeffrey Montoya's soundtrack very well. Since the game also features fully narrated, animated cutscenes as well, there's sure to be a wonderful sense of atmosphere all throughout the experience.