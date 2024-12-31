Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 (MSFS) is much more than a game. It’s a flight sim that is loaded with extensive detailing and accuracy and (trite as it sounds) will make you feel as though you’re truly planning to take flight.

There may be some familiarity to the controls if you’ve played the previous editions of the franchise. However, there are always some new tricks to learn, more so for beginners to the series.

6 Customize Your Controls

A Personalized Experience is Always Better

No matter what platform you’re playing on, it’s always ideal to customize the control settings as much as possible before you get in deep with Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024. You can jump in with a keyboard and mouse, an Xbox controller, or even whip out the flight stick for full immersion.

One of the first control settings you should tweak is the sensitivity. The game plays as realistically as possible, and if you’re unfamiliar, you want to balance the sensitivity across the various features from pitch to roll. And don’t forget to play around with the key bindings in the Control Options. Sometimes sticking with the default is fine, but there’s no harm in switching things around until you’re comfortable.

5 Enable Assistance Presets

Some Help Goes a Long Way

One of the best tips you should know before starting MSFS 2024 is to take advantage of the Assistance feature. There are several options to choose from that offer various levels of help from visual guidance to more hands-on skills. At the start, you can select from two main choices:

All Assists

Default Assists

The All Assists setting is key for beginners. It gives you the chance to explore every option that comes with getting help during a flight. Meanwhile, Default Assists are better for more intermediate to expert users. There are only the standard aid features. In truth, it’s best that you customize individual options under the Customization tab. This way, you can tailor the game toward your skill level.

4 Embrace the Tutorials

Take Time to Learn the Ropes

Learning the basics of anything is key to mastering a game as intricate as this one. When you first start it up, you may be tempted to dive into Free Flight immediately. And who wouldn’t? It’s a great way to instantly get on a plane and take off, appreciating the scenery as you go. But if you’ve never done this before (or it’s been some time since you’ve played), try to refrain from that mode.

Instead, you want to embrace the tutorials. You’ll learn all the basics you need to get into general aviation. It’s the perfect way to get your feet wet so that when you’re ready for Free Flight or Career Mode, you’re not simply flailing in the wind.

Even going into something like Career Mode can provide you with some extra help as you go along.

3 Head Into Career Mode Early On

There’s So Much More To Do

Speaking of Career Mode, jumping into it early is one of the best tips you could follow, not just because of its guidance. There’s simply more to do in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 compared to previous titles in the series. It’s heavily expanded with a new aircraft lineup. It doesn’t just stop at standard planes and helicopters. There are also things like hot air balloons.

The number of scenarios keeps things fresh, especially as you can create different save profiles to tackle a variety of careers at once. You can take people around in private or charter planes. Or maybe you’ve always dreamed of helping people and saving lives? Well, Rescue Pilot sounds right up your avenue. There’s no shortage of paths to take, so consider checking them out to find your favorite.

A Different POV Can Help

Although MSFS 2024 is all about hitting the skies, it pays to step out and explore on foot occasionally. Particularly in Career Mode, there will be times when you can walk around depending on your chosen profession. For example, those who fly commercial planes can wander around the cabin. Or if you’re out in nature, land near the top of a mountain and get out to take in the scenery.

Exploring on foot is such a fun way to really see every detail poured into this game. It can be as much of a walking sim as it is a flight sim. And thanks to the realism of the design and locations, you can finally walk just about anywhere on Earth without ever leaving your house. That’s something worth taking advantage of.

1 Fine-Tune Your Graphics Settings

The Game is as Stunning as You Make It

The quality of graphics in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is undeniable. There’s a clear focus on realism, not just with the controls, but how everything looks, whether it’s an aircraft or the woods around where you land. But the next tip you want to focus on if you want to enjoy everything about MSFS 2024 is to adjust your graphic settings .

It is quite a demanding game no matter which platform you play on. You can start simple when you first begin the game, keeping things medium (or low if your graphics aren’t up to par), and tweaking the settings more from there. As long as you have a solid FPS, your visuals should be fine. If you want the highest graphic settings, you’ll need a robust PC to handle it.