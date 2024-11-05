Another month brings another slate of titles for those with an Xbox Game Pass subscription. The favorite here is clear though, as Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is set to take off on the subscription platform on day one.

Before Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 launches later in the month, the early November set of games looks solid. After being announced in June 2021, Metal Slug Tactics will finally launch and be a day one title for Game Pass. The tactical RPG series is getting a roguelite twist in its latest iteration and goes live for Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers tomorrow, November 5.

November 6 sees a quartet of titles debuting on the subscription platform. Go Mecha Ball is a fast-paced Marble Madness-like game that incorporates twin-stick shooting as well. The Xbox Series X version currently sits at an 80 on Metacritic and it will be free to download for those with Game Pass Standard.

That same day, Harold Halibut also becomes available Xbox Game Pass Standard owners. The Xbox Series X version holds a 70 on Metacritic and was lauded for its artistic design, compelling narrative and talented voice cast.

Game Pass Standard owners will also have The Rewinder and Turnip Boy Robs a Bank available as of November 6. The Rewinder is a point-and-click puzzle title with a pixel-based art style and Chinese folklore setting. While Turnip Boy Robs a Bank, the follow-up to 2021's Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, is a comedic action-adventure game that became a fan favorite when it was released in 2023. The sequel currently has "generally favorable" reviews on Metacritic for the Xbox version.

The following day, November 7, sees the day one launch of Goat Simulator Remastered for Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers. In addition to graphical updates, the remastered version also includes all of the DLC that launched for the initial Goat Simulator title.

Reach for the Sky

The cream of the Game Pass crop for November will likely be Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 for most. The latest iteration of the iconic flight sim series brings with it the largest lineup of aircraft to date. The world is the most detailed ever thanks to the robust efforts of Xbox Game Studios and Asobo Studios. There are career paths, dynamic missions and competitive online action too. The last Microsoft Flight Simulator was incredible -- and the newest iteration somehow looks even better than that.

Other additions of note are the inclusion Botany Manor, StarCraft: Remastered and StarCraft 2. As well as DLC inclusions for Black Ops 6, No Man's Sky, and Sea of Stars. You can see the full breakdown of what's coming to Game Pass, and what's on the way out, via the Xbox Wire.