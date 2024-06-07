Key Takeaways "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind" announced at Summer Game Fest with a mix of genres.

Releasing late this year for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, X, S, and Switch, can be wishlisted on Steam.

Storyline features Robo-Rita altering Power Rangers history with shifting game genres and co-op play.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind, a retro throwback with multiple genres represented, has been announced during this year's Summer Game Fest. It's being developed by long-time retro remaster studio Digital Eclipse, and the game been announced for a release this year.

Thankfully, those who love the Power Rangers series don't have to wait long. It will be launching late this year for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch. You can wishlist the game now on Steam.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Rita's Rewind provides five-player action.

Power Rangers fans should be excited to check out Rita's Rewind because it has a completely new story to experience. "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind is a fresh adventure with an original storyline that both respects and remixes Power Rangers lore with scenarios and gameplay that will be both familiar and new to MMPR fans," said the official press release. Fans will experience "fan-favorite moments from the series" as well.

The concept stems from a robotic reincarnation of Rita fittingly called Robo-Rita, which travels back in time and tries to stop the Rangers from succeeding. "Working together, Robo-Rita and Rita Repulsa rewind, rewrite, and remix the past in an attempt to stop the very formation of the Power Rangers, altering the course of history," said the press release.

As the game's debut trailer reveals, there will be a constant shifting of video game genres mixed into the game. Supporting up to five players between online and offline co-op, there is a classic beat-em-up, an on-rails shooter while riding a bike, and a first-person section with a boss fight as you're controlling the Megazord.

Digital Eclipse is no stranger to retro games and franchises like Power Rangers as it has previously worked on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection. "Having access to all these games in their original format is great for classic Turtles fans and the quality-of-life improvements are there for people who aren't holding themselves to a purist mentality," said our review. "The amount of bonus content is impressive for this collection and offers fans a lengthy trip down memory lane.

Summer Game Fest this year has given us a ton of exciting game announcements this year. For example, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is launching in September and will be free for all PlayStation Plus subscribers during its first month. Civiization VII is also on the way, and it will be launching on PC and consoles at the same time.