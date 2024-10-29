This writer has seen at least one person make the argument about how Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge opened the door for all sorts of old-school pixel art beat-'em-ups based on '80s and '90s franchises, and they certainly have the evidence to back it all up. Last month alone saw the releases of The Karate Kid: Street Rumble and G.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra, and the Toxic Crusaders beat-'em-up is still to come. But it would seem that the most likely contender for the throne is Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind, possibly because it's coming from one of the biggest names in retro gaming right now, Digital Eclipse. And now we won't have to wait long to see how their attempt goes, as an early December release was just announced for the game, as revealed in the trailer below.

While Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind centers around the classic, original five-person Ranger team (plus Tommy, of course, as glimpsed in the cinematics and artwork), the plot actually involves an element from another modern throwback that the franchise had recently, that being the inclusion of Robo Rita from last year's Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always 30th anniversary special. As the title implies, Robo Rita has traveled back through time, now teaming up with her original incarnation in order to defeat the Power Rangers once and for all by trying to rewrite and even remix the past.

Said remixing explains the presence of monsters from throughout different seasons of the show, such as Eye Guy, Chunky Chicken, Madame Woe and more, not to mention that events will also play out differently than they did on the screen.

Gameplay-wise, Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind is described as being a classic '90s-style brawler, but with the addition of driving and shooting sequences as well, including setpieces like Cabal-esque segments set on a roller coaster. And yes, this all includes being able to pilot the Dinobots and the Megazord, compete with first-person mech combat that looks like it wouldn't seem out of place among a crop of SNES games showing off their Mode 7 tech.

While the gameplay looks pretty solid so far, the whole part about remixed events means that it should be intriguing to see if there's any bigger emphasis on plot, as recent incarnations of the show and the recent Boom! comic books have proven that the franchise can deliver something deeper alongside its campier aspects. Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind arrived on December 10 for all major platforms (including XB1 and PS4), with PlayStation and Steam players being able to pre-order the game beginning today, nabbing a fifteen-percent discount in the process.