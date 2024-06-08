Key Takeaways Mighty Yell's new game, All Systems Dance, is a dance battler adventure.

In the game, players will fight against an evil corporation's robots using non-violent dance maneuvers.

The game made its debut during today's Future of Play Direct, and will be showcased during the PC Gaming Show later as well.

The power of dance can achieve a lot. It can be used for pure enjoyment. It can be used to express emotions. It can be used to tell stories. It can be used to save a community center from being torn down. And in Mighty Yell's newest upcoming game, All Systems Dance, it can be used to take down an automated corporate regime, as seen in the reveal teaser at the link here that was first unveiled during today's Future of Play Direct. Previously known best for The Big Con, the Canadian developers return with a dance battler adventure that certainly looks quite eye-catching, and once again showcases a nice bit of a rebellious spirit in their games, this time giving off some vibes that wouldn't be out of place in a series such as Jet Set Radio.

Electric Boogaloo

As seen in the clip, All System Dance takes place in a dystopian world, the kind given a shiny white and blue Apple-esque coating, courtesy of an evil corporate overlord. Here, that company would be Woosh, who have flooded this island setting with various robots in a tech-filled smart city. Luckily, our protagonist has figured out their one weakness, and as expected, it is dance. The flurry of emotions conveyed by it can apparently reprogram the robots through various means, so now its up to players to take them down through non-violent dance battles. Having been lucky to get a sneak peek an early version of the game a while back, this writer got to see how Mighty Yell have been working towards something ambitious that focuses on movement, freedom, and expression, making it feel like players are constantly dancing everywhere. It looked intriguing then, and it looks just as impressive now, especially with the smooth animation.

The ambition goes beyond the gameplay as well, with plans for a story focusing not just on greed and automation, but topics like body dysmorphia as well. All while making sure that the game is still funny and heartfelt, again, much like the tone seen previously in The Big Con. No release windows or platforms aside from PC were announced yet, but we'll see more of All Systems Dance tomorrow during the PC Gaming Show as well, so stay tuned then for any more information. For now, though, even a few quick steps via this teaser are enough to make us excited for more to come.