The first time players took control of Miles Edgeworth in his own adventure was all the way back in 2010 for North America, but it wouldn't be until this year that players got the announcement that not only was the first title returning, but we were also getting the second entry officially localized for the first time. Take control of Edgeworth and join him along with returning detective Gumshoe and newcomer ally Kay as they set out to uncover crimes before they even step foot into a courtroom.

Not only does Ace Attorney Investigations Collection offer both titles, but also upgraded visuals and even a remastered soundtrack for players to listen to. The visuals can be quickly swapped between the main menu, letting players easily choose if they want the new clean sprites or the originals seen in the DS release of these titles. The graphics even lovingly changes the background so while it may be a little crunchier looking in full HD, it has a charm that just can't be beat.

Edgeworth prefers to be realistic, but finds himself often involved in nonsense

Related Review: Ace Attorney Investigations Collection With the surprise announcement of the Investigations duology, this means that all mainline Ace Attorney will now be fully playable on one platform.

The Investigations titles take place in the midst of the third and fourth Ace Attorney titles, making them a must play for fans who are dying to see more of the prosecution side of things. While he may be level-headed he finds himself frequently pushed around by allies and enemies alike, but will try to use his wit and logic to keep things straight and sort out what exactly is happening around him in order to solve murders and other mysteries as they come up.

The Investigations titles take place in the midst of the third and fourth Ace Attorney titles, making them a must play for fans who are dying to see more of the prosecution side of things.

The loving pull of Investigations is taking on cases from an overhead, third-person perspective that has Edgeworth exploring areas like never before and analyzing situations in entirely new ways that contrast the other mainline titles quite lovingly. Much like Phoenix, his allies help along the way in order to uncover the truth and put a stop to crimes before they go on even further. Moreso than any other title, Edgeworth finds himself wrapped up in political drama and pondering what exactly it means to be a prosecutor along the way, making his journey a passionate look at his life and what led him to this point.

Ace Attorney Investigations Collection is out now on Switch, Xbox, PlayStation and PC. Step into the unique world of Miles Edgeworth today and experience his own adventure like never before.