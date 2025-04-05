Minecraft has countless fun and unique mobs for players to collect. From farm animals to strange creatures from other worlds, there’s always a mob for someone to love. While many of these mobs are peaceful, some may be hostile while others can even be tamed to be your best friend.

Over time, the variety of pets you can obtain has grown with countless variants for any animal lover to keep at their base. Some are just adorable in nature, born to be a player’s closest companion. However, others can be useful with the ability to change how you play Minecraft. If you want to find all these different mobs, you’ll have to travel across the globe from different biomes to structures in search of your perfect pet. Cats and dogs are just the start of what you can tame in this blocky world!

8 Parrots

They Boogie but They Don't Eat Cookie