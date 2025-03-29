Over the years, countless unique structures have been introduced to Minecraft. From temples to explore to local villages populated with traders, there are countless naturally generating structures to discover on your journey. While some are popular with people building giant farms, you may plan on simply renovating for an easy base. (If you’re really cruel, you may loot the village, steal their crops, then take the villagers back to a giant trading hall.)

Related 10 Best Minecraft Blocks for Building Stuck with a dirt hut? Here are our picks for the best blocks to spruce up your Minecraft home!

Some structures have become iconic, standing the test of time. However, others have been forgotten or fail to match the stunning new features Minecraft has to offer. With very little to give you once you get your hands on the loot you want, it would be nice to see these structures get the update they deserve. Villages have got their updates with new buildings and layouts, so why can’t others? Most of us just loot the village anyway. Here are our picks for structures that need an overhaul.

8 Dungeons

Big Empty Box

While there have been some attempts to renovate the dungeon, now referred to as a monster room, they feel as elusive and difficult to find as ever. It still feels like a disappointing conclusion to a long-lasting structure. The dungeon is iconic, nostalgic for many players and deserves a better overhaul to stand on its own again.

A larger dungeon structure using chains, iron bars and a stone aesthetic would be a great revival. With more rooms and unique spawners to discover, it would be fun to explore and a great source for exp farms, making them just as useful to stand alongside trial chambers as their dark and gritty counterparts.

7 Swamp Huts

Home of the Witch

The swamp hut, better known as a witch’s hut, has been around for a long time. Since then, it has become the spawning place of a pure black cat, perfect for any cat lover. Aside from that, there isn’t much for this structure to offer. The small hut is home to a witch, her cat and a cauldron that’s about it.

It would be nice to see the hut get a makeover with a brewing stand and some more exciting interiors. While it does not need to be grand, it can serve well as a stop for travelers exploring the swamps if they need a place to rest.

6 Strongholds

Only for the Portal