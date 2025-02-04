San Diego Studios has dropped the first gameplay trailer for the upcoming MLB The Show 25. This will be the first release of the series to hit only the current generation platforms for Sony and Microsoft, however there will be a release on Nintenco Switch. MLB The Show 25 will celebrate 20 years of the franchise with some new options being added this year. Whether it be a new Free Agency system in Franchise Mode, a new Diamond Dynasty mode called Diamond Quest, or the new ShowTech system, there will be a lot to offer in MLB The Show 25. Pre-orders are officially available starting today.

Begin your Road To The Show journey by playing two to three games in High School, and play three to four College games in The Amateur Years.

Build the Road To The Show ballplayer you want, the way you want to. Utilize a revamped attribute progression system for more control over your players development. Including craft Perks to your liking and utilize a revamped attribute progression system for full control of your player’s development.

Hear authentic High School and College audio – hear the clank of metal bats and the rattle of chain link fences!

RTTS/Player Lock will feature a variety of all new Impact Plays and Quick Time Events for all positions and baserunners.

This year in the Franchise mode, choices matter, consequences are real, and time is precious as a revitalized Free Agency system adds risk/reward elements, strategy, and excitement to the pursuit of the top free agents each offseason.

Expanded Diamond Dynasty and more:

Sets and Seasons will not be returning in MLB The Show 25!

Diamond Dynasty in MLB The Show 25 offers two new places to play: Diamond Quest, a risk-and-reward boardgame-like mode and a highly competitive multiplayer mode in Weekend Classic featuring some of the best rewards!

Speaking of rewards, fans will be able to earn top rewards in their favorite modes at various points in the year, and new Team Affinity Programs will be the go-to place for fans to unlock items and players unique to their favorite MLB team.

This will be the 20th Anniversary of the MLB The Show franchise.

Gameplay Improvements and Expansion with ShowTech:

Hundreds of new animations for extreme realism across the whole game, including all new Rob HR’s, Hot Shot catches, on the run catches and tags and much much more!

G.O.A.T. difficulty new this year will give you the ultimate challenge!

All-New ambush hitting for a more realistic “plan of attack” at the plate.

New Reaction Time System on defense.

Storylines presents The Negro Leagues Season 3:

Celebrate baseball’s rich history with Storylines – play as famous and forgotten legends of the Negro Leagues while learning all about their incredible journeys. This season will be extra “Cool”!

Storylines Season 3 will once again be narrated by Negro Leagues Baseball Museum president Bob Kendrick with a whole new roster of “some of the greatest players you’ve likely never heard of.”

A new Feature Deep Dive video series that is hosted by MLB Network's Robert Flores will break everything down for the new game. This will start February 11th with the first episode diving into the gameplay changes. Features Premieres return on each Thursday leading up to release. Early Access for MLB The Show 25 begins on March 14 with official release on March 18. You can check out the full schedule below.

