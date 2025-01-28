As football season comes to a close and Spring Training approaches, news on MLB The Show begins to slowly come out. Today, San Diego Studios has officially announced the cover athletes for MLB The Show 25, and there are three, along with the official release date. One big aspect of note is the 20th anniversary of the MLB The Show series. 989 Studios handled the MLB series prior to this on the PlayStation. The team at San Diego Studios decided to showcase three cover athletes in celebration of this historic season. Players can pre-order starting on February 4 at 9:00 AM PST and follow the social channels here.

The Three Cover Athletes From Three Different Positions

With the 20th Anniversary of the series, these three cover athletes will represent the future of baseball as they join a legendary history of cover athletes. Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes will grace the cover as the most talented young pitcher in baseball. He won a National Championship prior to going No. 1 overall in the 2023 MLB Draft. Skenes was the first player in MLB history to start the All-Star Game just one year after being drafted. He won National League Rookie of the Year honors and was named to the All-MLB First Team. He is a fine definition of what the mode Road to the Show represents.

The second player on the cover is Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz. He is one of the youngest players in MLB history to hit for the cycle and offers blazing speeds on the base paths and a rocket arm. This 2024 All-Star represents an impressive five-tool skillset and a switch-hitting approach. This is the type of player that gets created in Franchise Mode. The final cover athlete is 2023 American League Rookie of the Year Gunnar Henderson. The Baltimore Orioles are relevant again thanks to Henderson, who was selected 42nd overall in the 2019 MLB Draft. Gunnar made the All-Star game and competed in the Home Run Derby as he strides to dominate head-to-head competition.

These three players are, no doubt, the future of the league. The faces of the current league include likes of Shoei Ohtani, Aaron Judge and Bryce Harper. The common denominator for these three players are the fact that they have graced the cover of this series in recent years. This bodes well for Skenes, De La Cruz and Henderson as both are capable of carrying their squads.

MLB The Show 25 Release Details

This year, San Diego Studios is leaving the previous generation behind, outside of the Nintendo Switch. MLB The Show 25 will be available exclusively on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. MLB The Show 25 will not be on a subscription service, so no Game Pass for Xbox players. The game will release on March 18 with early access coming on March 14. There will be weekly feature reveals that includes Fature Trailer Deep Dives with MLB Network personalities. Both the Standard and Digital Deluxe Edition will be available for pre-order on February 4.