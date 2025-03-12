As a part of Wednesday's Humble Games Showcase 2025, Andy Schatz of Pocketwatch Games updated fans in a dev diary on the highly-anticipated stealth co-op game Monaco 2, accompanied by the announcement of the game's release in April 2025. Humble Games also revealed that the long-awaited sequel to the 2013 indie hit Monaco: What's Yours Is Mine will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox at launch.

Monaco Returns This April

Humble Games has confirmed an April 2025 release window for Monaco 2 on PS5, Xbox, and PC, as well as new looks at gameplay and insights from developer Andy Schatz. Schatz, the creator of the original Monaco, provided a dev diary for fans during the Humble Games Showcase 2025 breaking down the characters, scenarios, and mechanics coming to the game when it releases next month.

Schatz states that Monaco 2 is "everything a sequel should be," explaining that while the first game had to be stripped down to be able to be created by a solo developer, Monaco 2 is "everything (he) dreamed Monaco 1 could be." He goes on to explain to those who played the original Monaco that they'll see that the "the reckless stealth, the characters and their abilities, and the amazing level design" of the first Monaco game are preserved and expanded upon in the new sequel.

A New (But Familiar) Way to Heist

One of the first new mechanics shown off in the dev diary is a new system that allows players to view the level before beginning the heist, using a blueprint-style interactive model to discuss and plan out routes and coordinate other strategies. "This is a key part of heist movies," Schatz explains, "and now it's a part of the Monaco formula."

Monaco 2 will also feature the addition of procedural generation in levels, ensuring that every heist is unique and fresh no matter how many times you play. While the main campaign will utilized hand-picked seeds created by the developers of the game, each one will be available to be played in an "Unreliable Narrator" mode, which reshuffles the shape and structure of the levels. Schatz assures fans that this major new change will be a great one: "We've taken that (incredible level design) one step farther, by building what I believe to be one of the best uses of procedural generation in any game, ever."

