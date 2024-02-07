Key Takeaways THQ Nordic will handle the official Monster Energy Supercross license for 2024, with DLC for its MX vs ATV Legends game.

The DLC will include all 16 official tracks of the 2024 season, with each release dropping four days prior to the race weekend.

Players can purchase the DLC digitally on the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, and Steam, or opt for the Supercross Special Boxed Edition, which includes the base game and future updates, retailing for $29.99.

Today, some big news dropped for fans of supercross as THQ Nordic will be handling the official Monster Energy Supercross license for 2024 with DLC for its MS vs ATV Legends game. Slated to begin release on February 20, the DLC will include all 16 official tracks of the 2024 season, but this will be broken up. The first content drop includes Anaheim 1 and 2, San Francisco, Detroit, Glendale and Arlington. Going forward, each release will drop four days prior to the race weekend coming up and THQ Nordic has up until week 7 of the season covered at release.

Supercross Special Boxed Edition

If players already own MX vs ATV Legends, the DLC can be purchased from the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store and Steam on that date. However, those that are interested in purchasing something in physical form will have the opportunity to grab the Supercross Special Boxed Edition. This includes the base game, all past and future free updates, and the official 2024 Monster Energy Supercross DLC.. This will retail for $29.99, however no release date has been given yet. The game is currently available for $39.99 and is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S|X and is a part of PlayStation Plus Extra. The full 2024 Supercross season schedule is listed below.

The complete real-life racing events and content drop schedule:

# Location Real world date In-game unlock 1 Anaheim 06.01.2024 20.02.2024 2 San Francisco 13.01.2024 20.02.2024 3 San Diego 20.01.2024 20.02.2024 4 Anaheim 27.01.2024 20.02.2024 5 Detroit 03.02.2024 20.02.2024 6 Glendale 10.02.2024 20.02.2024 7 Arlington 24.02.2024 20.02.2024 8 Birmingham 09.03.2024 05.03.2024 9 Indianapolis 16.03.2024 12.03.2024 10 Seattle 23.03.2024 19.03.2024 11 St. Louis 30.03.2024 26.03.2024 12 Foxborough 13.04.2024 09.04.2024 13 Nashville 20.04.2024 16.04.2024 14 Philadelphia 27.04.2024 23.04.2024 15 Denver 04.05.2024 30.04.2024 16 Salt Lake City 11.05.2024 07.05.2024

Milestone's Monster Energy Supercross Series

There is not a whole lot of news on this, other than it seems that the company has bowed out after six games dating back to 2017. It seems the company did not do any rider scans or track scans for this season, however those games tended to be a year behind. Rainbow Studios is the developer for MX vs ATV Legends and looks to have currently taken the reigns for the Monster Energy Supercross license with this DLC focusing on the current season, which is something Milestone was not able to do in the past with each release surrounding the previous championship season and not the current one. However, it is worth noting with this DLC for this game, it only mentions the tracks and doesn't mention having access to the official riders, so currently while it will be a change to the game with a track layout like housed in stadiums. You can check out the trailer here along with features for the game.

